Cliffs on the Paracas coast, Peru. Photo: Inti Runa Viajero, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Two moderate earthquakes shook Peru’s southern Ica region within about seven minutes on Monday morning, 16 November 2026. Peru’s Geophysical Institute (IGP, the state seismology agency) measured them at magnitude 5.4 and 5.1.

Both were felt in towns along the coast and in the desert inland, including San Juan de Marcona (a mining and fishing town) and Palpa. We had seen no official report of damage or injuries at the time of writing.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Two quakes, magnitude 5.4 and 5.1, struck about 6 minutes 39 seconds apart.

When. Monday, 16 November 2026, at 11:16 a.m. and 11:23 a.m. Peru time (same as ET).

Where. Offshore west of San Juan de Marcona, and 38 km southwest of Palpa, Ica region, Peru.

Depth. Both quakes were shallow, at 31 km and 41 km.

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As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 12:55 p.m. ET

Southern Peru sits on one of the world’s busiest earthquake belts, and Monday’s pair is a reminder for anyone travelling there.

What the Instruments Recorded

The first quake struck at 11:16:39 a.m. local time at magnitude 5.4 and a depth of 31 km, IGP reported (report RS 2026-0798). Its epicentre lay at sea, 128 km west of San Juan de Marcona, a mining and fishing town in Nasca province, with an intensity of II to III there.

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The second struck at 11:23:18 a.m. at magnitude 5.1 and a depth of 41 km (report RS 2026-0799). IGP placed it 38 km southwest of Palpa, a town in Palpa province, with an intensity of III to IV.

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Intensity measures how strongly people felt the shaking at a given place, while magnitude measures the energy released at the source. A reading of III to IV means the shaking was clearly felt indoors, usually without serious damage.

File photo: Jorge Chávez airport in Lima, the main gateway for trips south to Ica. It is not related to the quakes.

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Why the Numbers Differ Between Agencies

The United States Geological Survey (USGS, the US government’s earthquake agency) logged the same pair slightly differently. It lists a magnitude 5.4 about 95 km west-southwest of Changuillo, a town in Ica region, at 16:16 UTC, and a magnitude 4.8 about 28 km southwest of Changuillo a few minutes later.

Agencies use different instruments and methods, so a gap of 0.3 in magnitude for a moderate quake is common. USGS fixed its depth for the first quake at 10 km, against IGP’s 31 km.

The two epicentres are also well apart, about 130 km by IGP’s published coordinates. That makes the second quake look like a separate event rather than a simple aftershock, although seismologists have not said so.

Peru’s Seismic Setting

Peru lies where the Nazca tectonic plate slides under the South American plate, the process that builds the Andes and produces frequent quakes off the coast. Peru has felt far worse before: the USGS records a magnitude 8.0 earthquake on 15 August 2007, offshore about 41 km southwest of San Vicente de Cañete.

Monday’s quakes are far smaller than that 2007 earthquake. For more on the country, see our Peru news page.

What Is Not Known

INDECI (Peru’s civil defence institute) and its emergency operations centre, COEN, had not published a damage assessment at the time of writing. We do not know whether any homes, roads or utilities were affected.

It is also unclear whether further aftershocks will follow. IGP has not said whether the two events are linked.

In plain English Magnitude is the size of the quake at its source, while intensity is how strongly it was felt in a particular town. An epicentre is the point on the surface above where the rock first slipped. Ica is a desert region on Peru’s southern coast. It lies south of Lima, the capital.

What It Means for You

Ica region is the base for popular trips to the Paracas coast, the Nazca Lines (huge ancient figures drawn in the desert) and the Huacachina oasis. Quakes of this size rarely close attractions, but visitors should check with tour operators and their airline before travelling this week.

Travellers should know their hotel’s exit routes and, near the coast, follow local civil defence instructions if told to move to higher ground. The US State Department’s Peru advisory is the place to check for official guidance.

Investors have little to price here, since Ica’s economy rests on farming, fishing and tourism rather than large listed firms. For more on the country, see our Peru news page.

Next, watch for INDECI’s damage report and any IGP update on aftershocks over the coming days. A quiet night would suggest the sequence has settled, while a stronger shock would raise the alert level.

Frequently Asked Questions

How strong were the Ica earthquakes?

Peru’s Geophysical Institute measured them at magnitude 5.4 and 5.1, at depths of 31 km and 41 km. The US Geological Survey listed the second at 4.8.

Was there a tsunami warning?

We had seen no tsunami alert tied to these quakes at the time of writing. Peru’s navy and civil defence issue such alerts.

Is it safe to visit the Nazca Lines and Paracas?

We had seen no official closure at the time of writing. Confirm with your tour operator and follow local civil defence advice.

Where can I check Peru’s latest quakes?

Peru’s Geophysical Institute publishes every reported quake at igp.gob.pe, and the US Geological Survey lists them at earthquake.usgs.gov. Both update within minutes.

Sources Instituto Geofísico del Perú, Centro Sismológico Nacional, reports RS 2026-0798 and RS 2026-0799 (https://www.igp.gob.pe) · US Geological Survey earthquake catalogue, 16 November 2026 (https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000tykh) · INDECI (https://www.gob.pe/indeci)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error