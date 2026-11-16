Business: Peru

Grupo Romero, one of Peru’s largest business groups, has agreed to buy Talma, the company that handles aircraft, baggage and cargo on the ground at Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport. The contract covers 100% of Talma’s shares, and the price was not disclosed.

Alicorp, the group’s listed consumer-goods company, told Peru’s securities regulator, the SMV, on Thursday 12 November 2026. Closing depends on regulatory approvals, so Talma is not yet the group’s.

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Key Facts Deal. Aerocorp, a Grupo Romero company, signed to buy 100% of Talma, the airport ground-handling firm.

Price. Not disclosed; closing needs regulatory authorisations, and no closing date was given.

Seller. Grupo Sandoval, the business group that owns Talma today.

Reach. Talma serves 20 airports in Peru, 20 in Colombia, seven in Ecuador and three Mexican cities.

As of 16 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

The agreement would give a diversified business group a stake in the services that keep Lima’s flights moving, though regulators have yet to rule.

The Big Picture

Grupo Romero has spent 2026 reshaping its portfolio, and in March it took indirect control of Orygen Perú, a power generator (RPP, a Peruvian news outlet, 13 November). Aviacionline, an aviation trade outlet, calls Orygen Peru’s second-largest power generator.

Talma would be the group’s first investment in airport services, Aviacionline reports. Aviacionline adds that Talma won the tender for essential ramp services at Jorge Chávez, meaning work on the apron such as loading baggage and servicing aircraft, from December 2024 to January 2033.

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Talma was founded in 1992, RPP reports. It says it has more than 13,000 workers, handles more than 409,000 flights a year and moves more than 368,000 tonnes of cargo (company figures, as reported by RPP and Diario Financiero, a Chilean business daily).

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What Happened

On Thursday 12 November, Alicorp filed a “hecho de importancia”, the formal notice Peruvian listed companies must give about material events. It said Aerocorp S.A.C., a company the group created to build an airport-services investment platform, had signed a contract to buy all of Talma’s shares (El Comercio, a Lima daily, 13 November).

The filing did not disclose the price or the expected timetable for closing, and Talma has belonged to Grupo Sandoval until now, Diario Financiero reported. Closing is subject to “certain conditions precedent”, including regulatory authorisations, El Comercio wrote.

File photo, May 2024. A departure corridor at Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lima. (Photo: Vmzp85, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

RPP noted that Talma’s boarding steps were in view on Wednesday 11 November, when Pope Leo XIV, the leader of the Catholic Church, stepped off a plane of the Argentine airline Aerolíneas Argentinas in Lima with the company’s logo visible. The filing followed the next day.

Why It Matters

Ground handling is a contract business: Talma’s ramp contract at Jorge Chávez runs until January 2033, so a buyer would take over just over six years of work. Talma says it handles more than 409,000 flights a year across four countries, about 1,100 a day.

Without a price, the size of Grupo Romero’s bet cannot be measured. The group is paying for a business whose customers are airlines, so its results follow air traffic in Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

Passengers will not notice a change of owner on day one, since the deal has not closed. No service changes have been announced.

What Is Not Known

The price, the closing date and the list of approvals needed are not public in the filing as reported by the outlets we read. The reports carry no comment from Talma or Grupo Sandoval on why they are selling.

We found no announcement of changes to Talma’s management, contracts or staff. Any such change would depend on the closing.

What It Means for Travellers and US Readers

Anyone flying into Lima, including from the United States, already relies on ground crews like Talma’s for bags and aircraft turnaround. Nothing in the reports suggests a change for travellers.

In Plain English Ground handling: services for aircraft on the ground: baggage, cargo, loading and towing. Ramp: the apron beside the terminal where aircraft are loaded and serviced. Hecho de importancia: a formal notice that listed Peruvian companies file with the securities regulator. SMV: Peru’s Superintendency of the Securities Market, the securities regulator. Alicorp: a Peruvian consumer-goods company listed on the Lima stock exchange and part of Grupo Romero.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is buying Talma?

Aerocorp S.A.C., a company created by Grupo Romero, agreed on 12 November 2026 to buy 100% of Talma’s shares (El Comercio, 13 November).

What does Talma do?

It provides ground handling for airlines, including aircraft servicing and baggage and cargo handling (RPP, 13 November).

How much is the deal worth?

No price was disclosed in the filing (Diario Financiero, 13 November).

When will the sale close?

No date is public. Closing depends on regulatory authorisations (El Comercio, 13 November).