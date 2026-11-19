Hites has cut its loss by more than half in a quarter, but a profit is not close, and credit rather than shopping is doing the work.

Business: Chile

Hites, a Chilean department-store and store-card lender, cut its loss for the third quarter of 2026 to 2,791 million Chilean pesos (about US$2.75 million) from 6,133 million pesos (about US$6.0 million) a year earlier. The 54.49% improvement covers the three months to 30 September 2026, and the company has still not made a quarterly profit since late 2022.

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The gain came from lending rather than shopping, because retail sales fell 12.96% while income from its credit business rose 31.16%. For readers abroad, it shows how a mid-sized Chilean retailer leans on card loans while households hold back spending.

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Key Facts Who. Empresas Hites, a Chilean department-store and store-card lender, reported results for the quarter to 30 September 2026.

What. Third-quarter loss of 2,791 million pesos (US$2.75 million), down 54.49% from a year earlier.

Numbers. Retail revenue fell 12.96%, while financial revenue rose 31.16%; EBITDA, operating profit before interest and tax, rose 93%.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 23:40 GMT.

Hites has cut its loss by more than half in a quarter, but a profit is not close, and credit rather than shopping is doing the work.

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Hites last posted a quarterly profit in the fourth quarter of 2022, when it earned 3,965 million pesos (about US$3.9 million). Its last profitable full year was 2022, with 8,872 million pesos (about US$8.7 million), according to the company’s results.

The loss for the nine months to September 2026 stands at 10,483 million pesos (about US$10.3 million), only 2.01% below the same period of 2025. The third-quarter base is the company’s own filing with the CMF, Chile’s financial markets regulator, which showed a loss of 6,133 million pesos and EBITDA of 2,907 million pesos (about US$2.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025.

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Shoppers in a Santiago shopping mall. (File photo)

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The loss a year earlier was already 20% smaller than in the third quarter of 2024, according to the same filing, so this is a second year of narrowing. The loan book then stood at 128,928 million pesos (about US$127.0 million), the base for this year’s 22,478 million peso growth.

Retail revenue, the sale of clothes, home goods and electronics in its stores and online, fell 12.96% in the quarter to 44,817 million pesos (about US$44.1 million). Over nine months it is down 4% at 161,667 million pesos (about US$159.3 million), and Hites blamed lower consumption on bad weather, along with inflation, unemployment and weak economic growth.

Financial revenue, which comes from interest and fees on the store card and loans, rose 31.16% to 23,589 million pesos (about US$23.2 million). The gross loan book grew by 22,478 million pesos (about US$22.1 million) over a year to 151,406 million pesos (about US$149.2 million).

Borrowers are also paying more reliably, because the share of the loan book that is overdue fell 0.8 points to 9.7%. A lower overdue share usually means fewer loans must be written off.

Credit income now makes up about 34% of quarterly revenue, up from a smaller share a year ago. That rules out a recovery led by the stores for now and ties the result to how well households repay.

EBITDA, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose 93% to 5,609 million pesos (about US$5.5 million). Retail gross margin, the profit left after the cost of goods, gained four points to 30.6%, so the store side earned more on each sale even as it sold less.

Total revenue slipped 1.54% to 68,407 million pesos (about US$67.4 million), while the nine-month total rose 3.39% to 229,019 million pesos (about US$225.6 million). The nine-month total rose only 3.39%, so the loss narrowed on lending and margin, not on sales growth.

The strongest counter-view comes from the company’s own list of headwinds: if unemployment and inflation keep squeezing shoppers, a loan book that is growing faster than the stores that feed it carries more risk. The company has not said what level of retail sales it needs to reach a profit.

Dollar figures here use 1,015 pesos per dollar, the rate of the market-data provider RT on 19 November 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How big is Hites’ quarterly loss now?

It is less than half of the year-earlier loss, yet the company is still in the red. The nine-month result has barely moved, so the recovery is still early.

Why did the loss shrink if sales fell?

Income from card loans grew and the stores earned more on each sale. That offset weaker shop sales.

What should investors watch next?

The overdue share of the loan book and any recovery in store sales.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: Empresas Hites third-quarter 2026 results and 2025 filings; Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF) · Empresas Hites

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