Chile: Retail and Investment

Falabella, the Chilean group behind department stores, home-improvement chain Sodimac, Tottus supermarkets, Banco Falabella and the Mallplaza shopping centres, plans to invest more than US$1.1 billion in 2027. The group calls it the largest investment plan in its history.

It announced the plan on Monday 16 November 2026 at an investor day in New York. About 45% goes to existing stores and malls, about 35% to technology and logistics, and about 20% to new stores.

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Key Facts Plan. More than US$1.1 billion in 2027, the largest in Falabella’s history, with 20 new stores.

Split. About 45% for physical assets, 35% for technology and logistics, 20% for new stores.

Strength. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were US$2.159 billion over the trailing twelve months.

Debt. Net financial debt (debt minus cash) stood at 1.6 times that EBITDA at September 2026.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The group says its finances support the spending, and it wants customers to use more of its businesses at once.

The Big Picture: Spending More on Customers Who Buy More

Falabella says its ecosystem reaches 39 million customers in seven countries, and the company says more than half of them use two or more of its businesses. It reports that customers who use two or three businesses besides Banco Falabella spend 5.8 times more per year than customers who use one.

That finding is the logic of the plan, which the company ties to a strategy running to 2030. The aim is to join financial services, digital channels, stores and shopping centres more tightly, on shared technology platforms and data.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Chief executive Alejandro González Dale said: “We have a solid, efficient company that is well positioned to continue growing profitably.” The release does not say how the money is split between countries.

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Where the Money Goes

On our arithmetic, 45% of US$1.1 billion is about US$495 million for physical assets, 35% about US$385 million for technology and logistics, and 20% about US$220 million for new stores. Those are approximate shares of a total the company gave as “more than” US$1.1 billion.

The store programme covers 20 openings in the region and a refit of the in-store experience at Falabella, Sodimac and Tottus. Mallplaza, the group’s shopping-centre arm, will continue to upgrade its centres, including its most recent acquisitions in Chile and Colombia.

Shopping mall interior in Santiago, in a file photo. Shopping centres are one of the group’s businesses.

In technology, Falabella says it will scale retail media, meaning advertising sold on its own sites and apps, and aims to grow it sixfold by 2030. It will also relaunch its Fpuntos loyalty programme in Peru and Colombia, push e-commerce for outside sellers and on-demand grocery, and make Banco Falabella’s digital service more conversational.

Can the Group Afford It?

The company reports last-twelve-month EBITDA of US$2.159 billion at September 2026, a margin of 14.9%. Net financial debt is 1.6 times that EBITDA.

By our division, the 2027 plan equals about half of one year of that EBITDA. The release gives no figure for expected returns or revenue from the spending.

What It Means for Investors

For investors, the plan is a bet that physical stores, a bank and digital sales work better together than apart. The release gives no sales or return target for the spending.

The plan combines 20 openings, loyalty relaunches in two countries and new advertising and marketplace lines in one year. Falabella’s quarterly results will show whether the spending lifts sales per customer.

What Is Not Known

The release does not give the 2027 plan by country, the expected return, or the list of the 20 stores. It also gives no date for the Fpuntos relaunch.

The group is covered in our Falabella company profile and our report on its third-quarter profit. More Chilean business news is on our Chile news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Falabella invest in 2027?

The group plans more than US$1.1 billion. It calls this the largest investment plan in its history.

Where will the money go?

About 45% goes to existing stores and malls, about 35% to technology and logistics, and about 20% to new stores. The plan includes 20 new stores in the region.

How strong is Falabella’s balance sheet?

Last-twelve-month EBITDA was US$2.159 billion at September 2026. Net financial debt was 1.6 times that figure.

What is Fpuntos?

It is Falabella’s customer loyalty programme. The group will relaunch it in Peru and Colombia to make it simpler and more valuable.

Sources: Grupo Falabella, release of Monday 16 November 2026 on its investor day in New York, “Grupo Falabella announces record investment plan of more than US$1.1 billion for 2027”; the percentage-based dollar amounts and the ratio of the plan to EBITDA are our own arithmetic from the company’s figures.

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