Chile Officer Murder Suspect Found in Peru

Key Facts Suspect. Carlos Alexander Cortez Flores (“Carlitos Nike”), a Venezuelan suspect, was found in a Peruvian prison.

Police. Chile’s Investigations Police (PDI) traced him with help from Interpol, the international police network.

Victim. Corporal First Class Daniel Palma (cabo primero), 33, of Chile’s Carabineros uniformed police, was shot in Santiago on 5 April 2023.

Status. He is a suspect, not convicted. Extradition from Peru has not happened and no date is set.

Red notices. Reports say Interpol red notices (international arrest requests) sought by Chile cover him and a second detainee.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile’s police say a Venezuelan man wanted over the 2023 killing of an officer has been found in a Peruvian prison. He is reported to have been held there under a false name since 2025.

What Happened

Reports on Sunday 8 November 2026 said Chile’s Investigations Police (PDI) had located Carlos Alexander Cortez Flores. The Venezuelan, nicknamed “Carlitos Nike”, is a suspect in the killing of an officer of the Carabineros, Chile’s national uniformed police.

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Reports say the find followed coordination between police forces through Interpol. Interpol is the international network through which national police forces share information.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He is reported to have been held in a Peruvian prison under a false identity. Reports say he has been there since 2025 on kidnapping and extortion charges.

File photo, September 2024. Office towers in Santiago, Chile’s capital, with the Andes behind. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Killing of Corporal Palma

Corporal Palma, 33, was shot on the night of 5 April 2023 in central Santiago, at Avenida Matta and Arturo Prat. He had tried to check a vehicle.

Palma died early on 6 April, and the Carabineros promoted him after his death to suboficial mayor, a senior non-commissioned rank. He left a young son, and his wife, also a Carabineros officer, was five months pregnant.

The shooting came hours after Chile’s Congress passed the Nain-Retamal law, which gave police and soldiers more freedom to use firearms on duty. The death shocked the country.

Chilean authorities have named Cortez Flores in this case since 2023 and described him as a fugitive. He is a suspect, and no court has ruled on his role.

How the Suspect Was Found

Fingerprints were compared, and reports say one set matched Cortez Flores. We have not independently confirmed the details of how the match was made.

His identity was established by fingerprint matching and an exchange of information between police forces. Reports also describe a second Venezuelan detainee held under a false name, a detail we could not confirm independently.

Reports say a false name hid his identity in Peru. Fingerprint checks tied him to the name they had been seeking.

Reports say Interpol red notices requested by Chile cover him and the second man. A red notice is an international request to locate and arrest a person, not a conviction.

Reports say Chilean authorities will now coordinate his extradition from Peru. Extradition has not happened yet and no date is set.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case shows how police in South America work across borders to trace suspects. Chile and Peru identified this suspect through fingerprints and an exchange of police information.

The case also shows why identity checks matter for any traveller or migrant crossing the region. In this case, fingerprint checks revealed a false name.

For the wider picture on crime in Chile, see our explainer on Chile’s security and crime. No extradition date has been announced.

For wider context, see our coverage of a Venezuelan-linked extortion cell in Peru and of an earlier Chile extradition. Nothing changes at once for visitors or investors, because this is a police and court matter.

We will follow each new step in our Chile coverage. Extradition steps are expected to follow.

What Is Not Known

The date of any extradition is not known, and reports say only that extradition steps will follow. It is also unclear which charges he would face in Chile.

We have not independently confirmed the second detainee’s identity, and reports differ on the prison and the false names used. Nor is it known whether Cortez Flores took part in the shooting itself, because he is a suspect only.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is “Carlitos Nike”?

“Carlitos Nike” is the nickname of Carlos Alexander Cortez Flores, a Venezuelan suspect in the 2023 killing of Carabineros Corporal Daniel Palma. He is a suspect, and no court has ruled on his role.

Where was he found?

He is reported to have been held in a Peruvian prison under a false name since 2025 on kidnapping and extortion charges. Fingerprint matching identified him.

Will he be sent to Chile?

Reports say Chilean authorities will coordinate his extradition from Peru. It has not happened yet, and no date is set.

What is an Interpol red notice?

It is an international request to locate and arrest a person. It is not a conviction, and it asks police worldwide to help find the person.

Sources Statement by Chile’s Investigations Police (PDI), 8 November 2026