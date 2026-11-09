Chile Officer Murder Suspect Found in Peru

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 4.11% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Chile Latin America

Chile Officer Murder Suspect Found in Peru

By · · 4 min read
Gran Torre Santiago skyscraper and neighbouring towers in the Santiago financial district
File photo, undated. Towers in the Costanera Center area of Santiago, Chile. Photo: Tommy Boy, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts

  • Suspect. Carlos Alexander Cortez Flores (“Carlitos Nike”), a Venezuelan suspect, was found in a Peruvian prison.
  • Police. Chile’s Investigations Police (PDI) traced him with help from Interpol, the international police network.
  • Victim. Corporal First Class Daniel Palma (cabo primero), 33, of Chile’s Carabineros uniformed police, was shot in Santiago on 5 April 2023.
  • Status. He is a suspect, not convicted. Extradition from Peru has not happened and no date is set.
  • Red notices. Reports say Interpol red notices (international arrest requests) sought by Chile cover him and a second detainee.
  • Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile’s police say a Venezuelan man wanted over the 2023 killing of an officer has been found in a Peruvian prison. He is reported to have been held there under a false name since 2025.

What Happened

Reports on Sunday 8 November 2026 said Chile’s Investigations Police (PDI) had located Carlos Alexander Cortez Flores. The Venezuelan, nicknamed “Carlitos Nike”, is a suspect in the killing of an officer of the Carabineros, Chile’s national uniformed police.

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Reports say the find followed coordination between police forces through Interpol. Interpol is the international network through which national police forces share information.

He is reported to have been held in a Peruvian prison under a false identity. Reports say he has been there since 2025 on kidnapping and extortion charges.

Two modern office towers beside a tree-lined street in Santiago, Chile, with the Andes behind
File photo, September 2024. Office towers in Santiago, Chile’s capital, with the Andes behind. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Killing of Corporal Palma

Corporal Palma, 33, was shot on the night of 5 April 2023 in central Santiago, at Avenida Matta and Arturo Prat. He had tried to check a vehicle.

Palma died early on 6 April, and the Carabineros promoted him after his death to suboficial mayor, a senior non-commissioned rank. He left a young son, and his wife, also a Carabineros officer, was five months pregnant.

The shooting came hours after Chile’s Congress passed the Nain-Retamal law, which gave police and soldiers more freedom to use firearms on duty. The death shocked the country.

Chilean authorities have named Cortez Flores in this case since 2023 and described him as a fugitive. He is a suspect, and no court has ruled on his role.

How the Suspect Was Found

Fingerprints were compared, and reports say one set matched Cortez Flores. We have not independently confirmed the details of how the match was made.

His identity was established by fingerprint matching and an exchange of information between police forces. Reports also describe a second Venezuelan detainee held under a false name, a detail we could not confirm independently.

Reports say a false name hid his identity in Peru. Fingerprint checks tied him to the name they had been seeking.

Reports say Interpol red notices requested by Chile cover him and the second man. A red notice is an international request to locate and arrest a person, not a conviction.

Reports say Chilean authorities will now coordinate his extradition from Peru. Extradition has not happened yet and no date is set.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case shows how police in South America work across borders to trace suspects. Chile and Peru identified this suspect through fingerprints and an exchange of police information.

The case also shows why identity checks matter for any traveller or migrant crossing the region. In this case, fingerprint checks revealed a false name.

For the wider picture on crime in Chile, see our explainer on Chile’s security and crime. No extradition date has been announced.

For wider context, see our coverage of a Venezuelan-linked extortion cell in Peru and of an earlier Chile extradition. Nothing changes at once for visitors or investors, because this is a police and court matter.

We will follow each new step in our Chile coverage. Extradition steps are expected to follow.

What Is Not Known

The date of any extradition is not known, and reports say only that extradition steps will follow. It is also unclear which charges he would face in Chile.

We have not independently confirmed the second detainee’s identity, and reports differ on the prison and the false names used. Nor is it known whether Cortez Flores took part in the shooting itself, because he is a suspect only.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is “Carlitos Nike”?

“Carlitos Nike” is the nickname of Carlos Alexander Cortez Flores, a Venezuelan suspect in the 2023 killing of Carabineros Corporal Daniel Palma. He is a suspect, and no court has ruled on his role.

Where was he found?

He is reported to have been held in a Peruvian prison under a false name since 2025 on kidnapping and extortion charges. Fingerprint matching identified him.

Will he be sent to Chile?

Reports say Chilean authorities will coordinate his extradition from Peru. It has not happened yet, and no date is set.

What is an Interpol red notice?

It is an international request to locate and arrest a person. It is not a conviction, and it asks police worldwide to help find the person.

Sources

Statement by Chile’s Investigations Police (PDI), 8 November 2026

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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