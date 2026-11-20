Jumbo’s fourth store in the Maule region adds 4,500 square metres of sales floor and 234 direct jobs.

CHILE · BUSINESS

Cencosud, one of Latin America’s biggest retailers, opened a new Jumbo supermarket, its supermarket banner, in the Chilean city of Linares on Thursday 19 November 2026. The company says it invested US$9 million and hired 234 people directly.

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Linares sits in the Maule region, a farming area south of Santiago. For US readers, the opening shows a large retailer still putting new floor space into provincial Chile.

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Key Facts The company Cencosud, a Chilean retail group, opened a Jumbo supermarket in Linares on Thursday 19 November 2026.

The money The store cost US$9 million and has 4,500 square metres of sales floor.

The jobs Cencosud says it created 234 direct jobs, and more than 90% went to Linares residents.

The reach Jumbo now has 61 stores in Chile, including four in the Maule region.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Jumbo’s fourth store in the Maule region adds 4,500 square metres of sales floor and 234 direct jobs.

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What Happened

Cencosud said the store stands on Avenida León Bustos in Linares and has 4,500 square metres of sales floor. It is the fourth Jumbo in the Maule region.

The company counts 61 Jumbo stores in Chile after this opening. It said the opening falls during Cencosud’s 50th anniversary.

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What Is Inside the Store

Cencosud lists imported goods, organic foods, clothing, home textiles and its own brands among the ranges. It also offers e-commerce, with home deliveries in as little as two hours.

The company says the store uses a refrigeration system based on carbon dioxide (CO2). It also has LED lighting, a dry-aged meat chamber and a robot that guides customers through the aisles.

Jobs and Local Reaction

Cencosud says 234 people work directly in the store and that more than 90% of them live in Linares. Linares mayor Mario Meza and the regional labour official, Ervin Castillo, put the total at more than 300 jobs once indirect work is counted.

Castillo said the store gives special weight to jobs for women. Meza thanked Cencosud and Jumbo for believing in Linares.

Cristián Siegmund, general manager of Cencosud Chile’s supermarket division, said arriving in Linares has special meaning for Jumbo. He said the opening lets the brand keep growing in the regions and generate opportunities for local families.

Who Cencosud Is

Cencosud describes itself as one of the largest retailers in the Americas, with operations in six countries. It reports more than 115,000 employees, 1,367 retail stores, 69 shopping centres and more than 3.5 million square metres of sales space.

Jumbo is the supermarket banner that Cencosud runs in Chile. Our recent report on Cencosud’s third-quarter revenue covers the group’s wider results.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Latin American retail, the store is a small data point on how Cencosud spends its capital, which is on new floor space in smaller cities. A single US$9 million project is one store, so it does not change the outlook alone.

If you travel to Chile’s Maule wine and farm country, Linares now has a large supermarket with a delivery service. The store sells imported foods and clothing alongside fresh produce, meat and fish.

What Is Not Known

The company statement did not say how much the store is expected to sell in its first year. It also did not give the opening hours.

The difference between the 234 direct jobs and the 300-plus total depends on how indirect work is counted. No official figure for the indirect count was part of the announcement.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Also read why Chile questioned Cencosud over a wetland near a mall.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Cencosud Open in Linares?

It opened a Jumbo supermarket on Avenida León Bustos on Thursday 19 November 2026, with 4,500 square metres of sales floor. Cencosud says the investment was US$9 million.

How Many Jobs Did the Jumbo Store Create?

Cencosud says it created 234 direct jobs, more than 90% for Linares residents. Local officials speak of more than 300 jobs once indirect work is counted.

How Many Jumbo Stores Are There in Chile?

Cencosud counts 61 Jumbo stores in Chile after the Linares opening. Four of them are in the Maule region.

Does the Linares Store Deliver Online?

Yes, Cencosud says the store offers e-commerce with deliveries in as little as two hours.

Sources: Cencosud, statement on the Jumbo Linares opening, 19 November 2026; statements by Linares mayor Mario Meza, the regional labour secretary Ervin Castillo and the regional economy secretary at the opening, 19 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error