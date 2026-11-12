Chile Asks Cencosud About Wetland Near Mall

Chile’s environmental agency has told Chilean retailer Cencosud to show that a planned US$28 million shopping centre in the beach town of Algarrobo will not harm a possible wetland. The Environmental Assessment Service (SEA) in the Valparaíso Region wants the answer before it decides whether the project needs a full environmental review.

Key Facts •The question. The agency asks if the site overlaps a protected watercourse zone around the Quebrada Los Pescadores ravine. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. •The project. A Jumbo supermarket, an Easy home-improvement store, 16 shops and restaurants, and 533 parking spaces. •The stake. The answer decides if the mall needs a formal environmental assessment. •The clock. No deadline is set, but the file lapses after 30 idle days and a 7-day warning. •Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Agency Asked

The agency’s Valparaíso office, led on an acting basis by regional director Paula Izquierdo Ossandón, asked Cencosud for more technical detail on its Centro Comercial Algarrobo project. The request was reported on Tuesday 10 November and follows a “pertinence” query from Cencosud, a formal question asking whether a project must enter the full assessment system.

The first issue is whether the plot overlaps a protection zone for natural watercourses and landscape value around the Quebrada Los Pescadores, a ravine on or next to the site. The zone comes from the intercommunal plan for Valparaíso’s southern coastal edge, a regional land-use plan that the agency cited in its reply, as quoted in Chilean press reports, as listing such areas as officially protected.

In its filing, Cencosud said official biodiversity databases show no protected areas or priority sites overlapping the project. The agency replied that the intercommunal plan itself designates these watercourse zones as protected, and asked Cencosud to clarify.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Towers in the Costanera Center area of Santiago, Chile; the Algarrobo site lies on the coast, in the Valparaíso Region. Photo: Tommy Boy / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Why a Wetland Changes the Test

The agency also asked Cencosud to state, with reasons, whether the Quebrada Los Pescadores is an urban wetland. Even a wetland that the Environment Ministry has not formally declared counts, so Cencosud must explain why a rule in Chile’s main environmental law (Law 19,300, article 10, letter s) does not apply.

Chilean press reports describe that rule as requiring an environmental assessment for works in urban areas that could alter a wetland, for example by filling, draining or diverting water. They say it applies whatever the size of the area affected.

Noise, Dust and Groundwater

The agency wants evidence that building and operating the mall will not disturb the wetland’s fauna with noise. Cencosud must describe the key habitats, the background noise level and the loudest scenario.

It also asked for the dust that works would release, known as sedimentable particulate matter, to be measured against a reference standard such as Switzerland’s or Argentina’s, or a stricter one. Cencosud must also state how well any dust controls work.

Finally, the agency asked whether drainage or boreholes could lower the water table or change the flow of water through the site. The project includes underground works.

The Project at a Glance

The mall would stand at Avenida Guillermo Mücke 699 in Algarrobo, beside an existing Líder Express supermarket. It would hold a Jumbo supermarket, an Easy home-improvement store, 16 shops and restaurants, with 533 parking spaces and a landscaped garden.

Project details published in September put the plot at 17,980 square metres, with 24,015 square metres built over three levels plus a mezzanine. Construction would take 14 months, with an average of about 300 workers needed.

Why It Matters

For Cencosud, which runs the Jumbo and Easy chains, the agency’s answer decides whether a US$28 million project faces a formal environmental assessment before any work starts. Cencosud’s own position, reported in September, is that the project should not have to enter the mandatory system, and the agency has asked for more evidence.

Algarrobo is a seaside resort on Chile’s central coast. Our Cencosud earnings report covers the group’s finances.

What Is Not Known

Cencosud has not made its reply public, and we could not open the agency’s online file, so the wording of the resolution is as quoted in Chilean press reports. Those reports differ on timing: one says the resolution sets no date, another says 30 days, and we follow the one that quotes the resolution.

It is also not known whether the agency will class the Quebrada Los Pescadores as a wetland, or whether the project will end up in full assessment.

What to Watch Next

The next step is Cencosud’s written reply to the agency, with studies on noise, dust and groundwater. If the company does nothing for more than 30 days, the agency sends a warning giving 7 more days, after which the file is archived.

The agency’s decision on whether the project must enter the full system will follow that reply. Our Chile coverage, the report on insurers suing Cencosud over a fire and our guide to Chile’s wetlands give more background.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cencosud’s Algarrobo mall approved?

No approval decision has been reported. The agency is deciding only whether the project must enter the full environmental assessment system, and it has asked Cencosud for more technical detail.

What is the Quebrada Los Pescadores?

It is a ravine on or next to the planned site. The agency asked whether it counts as an urban wetland and whether the site overlaps its protection zone.

How big is the Algarrobo project?

Cencosud plans a US$28 million shopping centre with a Jumbo supermarket, an Easy store, 16 shops and restaurants, and 533 parking spaces.

Sources: Chile’s Environmental Assessment Service (SEA), Valparaíso regional office, resolution on Cencosud’s pertinence query, as quoted in Chilean press reports of 10 November 2026 (the online file could not be opened); project details published in September 2026.