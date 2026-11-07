Chile Iron Ore Miner Loses US$128M So Far

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Chile Economy

Chile Iron Ore Miner Loses US$128M So Far

By · November 7, 2026 · 4 min read
Five miners in orange overalls and helmets work beside a rock wall in a damp tunnel, with yellow hoses coiled on the floor
Miners at work inside Codelco's El Teniente mine, pictured in 2012. File photo, not from the 2027 negotiations. Photo: Bcx22 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

CHILE · ECONOMY

Key Facts

  • The company Grupo CAP is a Chilean iron ore miner, also active in steel products.
  • The loss Nine-month loss reached US$127.8 million, up from US$71.7 million a year earlier.
  • The cause Iron ore prices fell, ocean freight rose and the steel-products arm lost money.
  • The cash Operating cash flow still rose 62.1% to US$320.5 million over the same nine months.
  • Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chilean iron ore miner Grupo CAP lost another US$71 million in the third quarter, and its loss for the first nine months of 2026 now stands at US$127.8 million. The company filed the results with Chile’s financial regulator, the Commission for the Financial Market (CMF), on Friday 6 November 2026.

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For US readers, the numbers show how a weaker iron price and costly shipping can squeeze a miner. Iron ore is the raw material for steel, so CAP’s results are a quiet signal about global steel demand and ocean freight costs.

What Happened

CAP said its third-quarter loss attributable to shareholders was US$71.0 million, against US$15.7 million in the same quarter of 2025. Over nine months the loss was US$127.8 million, against US$71.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the nine months fell 5.4% to US$1,251.6 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA, a common measure of operating profit) dropped 32.8% to US$198.2 million.

CAP blamed weaker results in its mining and industrial businesses, partly offset by lower net financing costs and a gain from currency moves. Chief executive Nicolás Burr said the group faces “external conditions that have pressed results” and is acting to improve performance.

A haul truck on a haul road inside an open-pit mine in Chile
A haul truck at work in an open-pit mine in Chile. File photo. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Why Iron Ore Hurt

CAP’s mining arm, Compañía Minera del Pacífico (CMP), sells iron ore from mines in northern Chile. Its nine-month revenue slipped 2.2% to US$951.1 million, and the average price it realised fell 10.1%.

The company said ocean freight rose faster than the reference iron price improved, mainly because of geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Extreme weather in late July also briefly disrupted production and logistics in the Elqui and Huasco valleys of northern Chile, and operations returned to normal in the following weeks.

Terraced waste rock beside a dirt haul road at an open-pit mine in northern Chile
A haul road beside terraced waste rock at a copper mine in northern Chile. File photo. photo. A haul road beside waste dumps at the Escondida copper mine, Atacama Desert, Chile, 2005. Photo: Bachelot Pierre J-P, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.
Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Chile — Live Market Board

Santiago
Nov 7, 2026 · 12:38

S&P IPSA · benchmark
10,536.40
+0.68%
L 10,511day rangeH 10,617

Market breadth · 11 names
73% advancing

8 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / CLP
975.74
+0.00%

Copper
6.24
-0.18%

Gold
4,075
-0.94%

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+3.09%
CENCOSUD

Utilities
+1.84%
ENELAM

Industrials
+1.79%
LATAM AIR

Materials
+0.59%
SQM-B, CMPC

Energy
+0.55%
COPEC

Other
+0.48%
COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER

Consumer Disc.
+0.08%
FALABELLA

Financials
+0.05%
BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.40
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% 10,465.25 10,617 10,511
USD/CLP 975.74 +0.00% +3.43% 975.74 975.74 975.74
COPPER 6.24 -0.18% +26.33% 6.25 6.29 6.19 72,116
SQM-B 56,400 +1.95% +27.31% 55,320 57,399 55,850 140,429
COPEC 6,375 +0.55% -6.66% 6,340 6,484 6,375 309,623
BSANTANDER 79.42 +0.40% +15.13% 79.10 79.80 78.68 51,840,894
FALABELLA 6,504 +0.08% +10.15% 6,499 6,638 6,490 1,013,398
ENELAM 83.00 +1.84% -7.57% 81.50 83.30 81.51 17,256,424
CENCOSUD 1,670 +3.09% -42.21% 1,620 1,745 1,646 4,439,480
CMPC 898.00 -0.77% -33.54% 905.00 909.16 888.78 1,783,541
BANCO CHILE 189.10 -0.31% +11.24% 189.69 193.80 189.10 27,761,140
LATAM AIR 23.36 +1.79% +12.69% 22.95 23.60 22.35 1,230,444,191
SOUTHERN COPPER 167.27 +1.14% +28.43% 165.38 168.83 164.77 1,127,963

Largest moves today
CENCOSUD
1,670
+3.09%
SQM-B
56,400
+1.95%
ENELAM
83.00
+1.84%
LATAM AIR
23.36
+1.79%
SOUTHERN COPPER
167.27
+1.14%
CMPC
898.00
-0.77%
IPSA
10,536.40
+0.68%
COPEC
6,375
+0.55%

The session read
The S&P IPSA rose 0.68%, with breadth positive — 8 of 11 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Financials lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026
Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 7, 2026

Read →

The Steel and Infrastructure Arms

The industrial arm, which includes the steel-products maker Cintac in Chile and Peru, had a negative nine-month EBITDA of US$6.4 million, against a positive US$12.9 million a year earlier. CAP linked this to delays in building projects in Chile and Peru and to start-up costs of a new housing business in Chile.

The infrastructure arm, which runs water supply and ports, earned an EBITDA of US$44.5 million, down 2.8%. Its net profit was US$17.5 million, against US$22.4 million a year earlier.

What It Means for You

If you own Chile-focused or emerging-market funds, CAP is a reminder that falling prices and rising shipping costs can erase a miner’s profit. The company is listed on the Santiago stock exchange.

US steel buyers and shippers can read the freight and price figures as a sign of how much cost sits between a mine and a mill. Our iron ore market report tracks the daily price.

What Is Not Known

CAP has not said when its steel-products arm will return to profit or how far iron ore prices must recover for the group to break even. The figures here are the company’s own, and its full financial statements may add detail on the third quarter.

The future of its Huachipato steelworks, which has made no steel since 2024, is also not covered in these results. For more on Chile’s mining policy, see our report on Chile’s delay of mining fees.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Grupo CAP Lose in 2026?

The loss attributable to shareholders was US$127.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, against US$71.7 million a year earlier. The third quarter alone was a loss of US$71.0 million.

What Does Grupo CAP Do?

CAP mines iron ore in northern Chile, makes steel products through Cintac, and runs water and port businesses. It is listed on the Santiago stock exchange.

Why Did Its Results Get Worse?

The company points to a 10.1% lower realised iron ore price, higher ocean freight and weaker steel-products projects. Cash from operations still rose 62.1% to US$320.5 million.

Is the Huachipato Steelworks Still Open?

CAP’s Huachipato steelworks has made no steel since 2024. The results give no separate figures for the site.

Sources: Commission for the Financial Market (CMF), Chile, filing by Grupo CAP, 6 November 2026; Grupo CAP, third-quarter 2026 results release, 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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