CHILE · BANKING

Three Chilean banks have reportedly bid for Transbank, the main company that processes card payments for Chilean shops, Diario Financiero, a Chilean business daily, reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The bids are non-binding offers (preliminary bids that do not commit the bidder), and the paper cites people with knowledge of the process; we found no confirmation from the banks.

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The bidders are Banco de Chile, Transbank’s largest shareholder; Bci, a Chilean bank; and the state-owned BancoEstado, all existing shareholders, the paper says. Its sources say the owners would have 45 days to choose the most complete offer.

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Key Facts What Banco de Chile, Bci and BancoEstado reportedly bid for Transbank, Chile’s main card-payments network.

Timing Owners reportedly would have 45 days to pick the most complete non-binding offer.

Value Sources value Transbank at US$300 million to US$400 million, down from about US$1 billion hoped.

Status Reported by unnamed sources; we found no confirmation from the banks.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The reported value is far below the owners’ early hopes. Nothing is decided and no offer price is public.

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Shoppers inside a mall in Santiago, Chile. File photo.

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What Was Reported

Transbank went on sale in January 2023, the paper says, and in April 2026 its owners limited the search to shareholder banks. Scotiabank, a shareholder, withdrew an offer of about US$500 million in March 2026, and the paper adds that Banco Falabella, another Chilean bank, also dropped out.

When JPMorgan, the investment bank, took the sale mandate, the owners hoped for about US$1 billion, the paper reports. Its sources now put Transbank at US$300 million to US$400 million, and the paper ties the squeeze on its margins to the end of Transbank’s monopoly, fee limits and new rivals such as Getnet, the payments unit of the bank Santander.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Is Not Known

Neither the offers’ prices and terms nor the date the 45 days began are public. We found no confirmation from the banks, and the paper’s sources are unnamed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Transbank?

Transbank is Chile’s main card-payments network, the company that processes card payments for shops. Its shareholders are banks, led by Banco de Chile with 26.16%, the paper says.

Who Is Reported to Be Bidding for Transbank?

Banco de Chile, Bci and BancoEstado are reported to have submitted non-binding offers, meaning offers that do not bind the bidder. We found no confirmation from the banks.

When Will the Winner Be Chosen?

The owners reportedly have 45 days to choose the most complete offer. No date has been published.

Sources: Diario Financiero, Chilean business daily, 17 November 2026 (unnamed sources; no bank or regulator filing found).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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