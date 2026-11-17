Chile: Markets

On Monday 16 November 2026, defence filings in Clark’s detention case showed more than CLP 2 billion (about US\$2 million) reaching Redwood Capital, the advisory firm of Michael Clark. Clark is a former director of Sartor, a collapsed Chilean investment fund manager, and he is held in pretrial detention, meaning in custody before trial.

The filings name two paying groups, Nexus and Marinvest, whose owners are business partners of former football club controllers, according to the records. Both also appear as creditors in the liquidation of Sartor’s parent company.

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The case matters beyond Chile because a fund failure has reached a football club with a very large fan base, and many investors count as alleged victims. Our earlier report on the ECapital factoring collapse that widened Chile’s Sartor crisis gives wider context.

Key Facts Who. Michael Clark, former Sartor director, is held in pretrial detention in Santiago.

Money. Over CLP 2 billion (about US$2 million) from Nexus reached Redwood Capital in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Payers. Nexus group, plus Marinvest (about US$18,800 to Clark personally); filings link their owners to ex-club controllers.

Defence. Clark’s advisers cite tax provisions, advisory work and a bond purchase; prosecutors question the bond.

As of 17 November 2026, 06:35 GMT

Records filed by his own defence show who paid the former Sartor director’s firm and how his advisers explain it. Nothing in them is proven, and no one has been convicted.

The stands of the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, where Universidad de Chile plays home matches. File photo, 2016. (Photo: Falk2, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Where the Sartor Case Stands

Sartor was a Chilean investment fund manager that handled money for third parties, and its collapse is now a criminal case. Clark, a former Sartor director, is also the former president of Azul Azul, the company that runs the Universidad de Chile football club.

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Judge Paulina Moya of the Fourth Guarantee Court of Santiago (a court that handles pretrial matters) ordered Clark into pretrial detention on Tuesday 18 August 2026. He is held over alleged offences that include disloyal administration, breaches of the Corporations Law (Chile’s company law) and money laundering, according to the ruling.

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What the Accounts Show

The defence filed an accounting expert report on two accounts, Clark’s personal account and that of Redwood Capital, his advisory firm. All conversions here use CLP 999.55 per US$, the market close of 16 November 2026.

In 2021, according to that report, two deposits from Nexus Chile Health to Redwood Capital totalled about CLP 7.3 million (about US$7,300). In 2023, one deposit of about CLP 949 million (about US$949,000) followed.

In 2024, Redwood received 221 transfers from Nexus Chile SpA totalling slightly over CLP 1.1 billion (about US$1.1 million). Across 2021, 2023 and 2024 the Nexus group paid Redwood over CLP 2 billion (about US$2.06 million).

In 2025, two transfers from Marinvest SpA to Clark’s personal account totalled CLP 18.8 million (about US$18,800). Both Nexus and Marinvest also appear as creditors in the liquidation of Sartor’s parent company, according to the filings.

Who Stands Behind the Payers

The Nexus group is led by Jacques Gliksberg and owns Nueva Masvida, a health insurer. He is a business partner of Patricio Kiblisky, an investor and ex-controller of the Ñublense football club, and of Victoriano Cerda, a businessman and ex-controller of the Huachipato football club.

With Kiblisky, Gliksberg runs a Delaware investment fund, Sportscap Credit Fund. Marinvest, according to the records, was created about eleven years ago by Eduardo Sánchez Wrighton, executive director of Nexus Chile SpA.

Since 2016 Marinvest co-owns a company with Cerda and Marcelo Pesce, a former Huachipato controller. According to the records, Sportscap lent US$3.6 million in 2024 to a former Ñublense manager to buy Huachipato.

In 2025 Sportscap sent US$18 million to Bulla SpA, a company Clark set up after the CMF questioned why he made no public takeover bid for Azul Azul (see our earlier report). A further loan of nearly US$8 million in 2026 went to lawyer José Ramón Correa to buy 21% of Azul Azul.

Juan Pablo Pavez, a former Azul Azul director, told prosecutors that Clark, Cerda, Pesce and Kiblisky are “acting in concert to extract value” from the club. That is his statement and it is not proven.

What Clark’s Side Says

Clark’s advisers say Marinvest’s transfers were “a provision for the payment of taxes” and that documents proving it were shown to prosecutors. They say the 2021 Nexus payments were for advisory work.

They add that the 2023 and 2024 deposits relate to the “purchase of the Nexus bond”, an operation the prosecution questions. The court rejected the defence’s recent request to ease the detention, and all accused are presumed innocent.

What It Means for You

Only a thin line links the case to the United States. Sportscap Credit Fund is incorporated in Delaware, and RVX Asset Management operates in Miami, according to the records.

Those directly affected are the investors who count as alleged victims and the fans of a very large club. Their position depends on the liquidation of Sartor’s parent company.

What Is Not Known

The filings do not settle what the Nexus and Marinvest money was for, or whether prosecutors treat it as illicit. We could not see the underlying documents.

No charges against Cerda, Kiblisky or Gliksberg are known, and Cerda has testified as a witness, denying any part in the Azul Azul purchase that he said was offered to him. The court’s reasoning for refusing to ease the detention is also unknown.

What to Watch

No next court date or regulator deadline is confirmed in the material we have, so we list none. More is on our Chile coverage hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Michael Clark?

Michael Clark is a former director of Sartor, a Chilean investment fund manager, and ex-president of Azul Azul, the company that runs Universidad de Chile. He has been in pretrial detention in Santiago since 18 August 2026 and is presumed innocent.

How much money reached his advisory firm?

Filings show the Nexus group paid Redwood Capital more than CLP 2 billion (about US$2 million) across 2021, 2023 and 2024. Clark’s advisers say the payments were for advisory work and a bond purchase.

Does the case involve the United States?

Only lightly. Sportscap Credit Fund, run by two of the business partners named above, is incorporated in Delaware, and RVX Asset Management operates in Miami, according to the records.