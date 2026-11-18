File photo, 2009. Parliament Square in Nassau, with the statue of Queen Victoria in front of the pink parliamentary buildings. (Photo: UpstateNYer, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BAHAMAS · CLIMATE LAW

The Bahamas government says Cheryl Bazard, a Supreme Court judge, was elected Secretary General of a nine-nation group of small island states that uses international law to press for climate action. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the vote took place on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, in Antalya, a Turkish resort city, on the margins of COP31, the UN climate summit.

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The group is the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law, known as COSIS. A Caribbean news site reported only that Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis announced her nomination that day, and COSIS had not posted a result on its website when we checked on 18 November.

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Key Facts Who Cheryl Bazard, a Supreme Court judge of The Bahamas and a senior barrister (King’s Counsel).

What COSIS, the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law, has nine member states.

When The ministry puts her election on Wednesday 11 November 2026, at the COP31 summit in Antalya.

Track record COSIS asked the sea-law tribunal ITLOS for an advisory opinion, delivered 21 May 2024.

Next COP31 runs to 20 November; Bazard’s start date and term have not been published.

The Bahamas says a Bahamian judge now heads a small-island group that has already taken its climate case to an international tribunal.

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The Big Picture: Why Small Islands Went to Court

COSIS began with an agreement between Antigua and Barbuda and Tuvalu, concluded on 31 October 2021, according to the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Seven more states have since joined, and the group’s website lists nine members: Antigua and Barbuda, Tuvalu, Palau, Niue, Vanuatu, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and The Bahamas.

On 12 December 2022 the commission asked the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to say what countries must do under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) about climate change. The tribunal delivered its advisory opinion on 21 May 2024, and the title of its own press release calls the opinion unanimous.

COSIS calls the 2024 opinion a “historic” win and says the ruling means every party to the convention must do more to protect the marine environment. The group states its purpose as collective action “to protect and preserve the climate system, including the marine environment” through international law.

A second court has since spoken. The International Court of Justice, the UN’s main court in The Hague, delivered an advisory opinion on the obligations of states in respect of climate change on 23 July 2025, its case page shows.

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Who Is Cheryl Bazard

The ministry says Bazard sits on the Supreme Court of The Bahamas and was called to the Inner Bar as King’s Counsel in 2023, a title for senior barristers. She previously served as the country’s ambassador to Belgium and as head of its mission to the European Union.

The Bahamas nominated her, and the members of the commission elected her, the ministry said. Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Frederick Mitchell said: “The members of COSIS have elected a Bahamian jurist as their Secretary General.”

She takes over from Eselealofa Apinelu, whom the government thanked as the outgoing Secretary General. The ministry also thanked the commission’s co-chairs, the prime ministers of Antigua and Barbuda and of Tuvalu, for backing the nomination.

In Plain English COSIS: a group of nine small island states that bring climate questions to international courts. Advisory opinion: a court’s formal answer to a legal question, not a ruling in a dispute between two parties. COP31: the 31st United Nations climate conference, hosted by Türkiye in Antalya.

Why It Matters

If the ministry’s account holds, a Bahamian jurist now heads a nine-state group that went from a signed agreement to a tribunal opinion in about two and a half years, from 31 October 2021 to 21 May 2024. The post is legal and diplomatic rather than financial.

We found no announcement of new funding, rules or deadlines tied to the appointment. Any practical effect will depend on what the Secretary General’s role involves, which the ministry did not describe.

What Is Not Known

The ministry gave no vote count and did not say whether other candidates stood. The Caribbean news report we found speaks of a nomination announced by the Prime Minister, so the exact sequence of nomination and vote is not independently confirmed.

The date she takes office, the length of her term and the powers of the Secretary General have not been published. Until COSIS confirms the result in its own words, the election rests on the Bahamas government statement of 12 November.

What It Means for You

Visitors to The Bahamas and investors in its economy will see no change from this appointment. Readers who follow climate law can watch for COSIS announcements at COP31, which the host’s website lists as 9–20 November 2026 in Antalya.

We found no second dated event to watch, because no start date for Bazard has been announced. For background on the country, see our Bahamas coverage, our guide to who lives in the Bahamas and where and our report on the Bahamas economy and record visitor numbers.

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Sources

Primary sources: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas, press statement, 12 November 2026; COSIS, official website, read 18 November 2026; International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, Case No. 31 page; International Court of Justice, case 187, advisory opinion of 23 July 2025; COP31 Türkiye, official site. Report: Caribbean National Weekly, a Caribbean news site, 13 November 2026. More: Caribbean news.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Cheryl Bazard?

She is a Supreme Court judge of The Bahamas and a King’s Counsel since 2023, according to the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She was formerly the country’s ambassador to Belgium and head of mission to the European Union.

What is COSIS?

COSIS is the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law, with nine member states. Antigua and Barbuda and Tuvalu concluded the founding agreement in 2021.

When was she elected?

The Bahamas ministry says she was elected on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, in Antalya, Türkiye. COSIS has not posted the result, and a Caribbean news report describes a nomination announced that day.

What did the sea-law tribunal decide in 2024?

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea delivered an advisory opinion on 21 May 2024 after a COSIS request. COSIS says the ruling means all parties to the convention must do more for the marine environment.