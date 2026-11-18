File photo: the General Assembly Hall at UN headquarters in New York, photographed in February 2024. It is not the COP31 venue. Photo: Mojnsen / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Published Wednesday, 18 November, 2:40 a.m. ET (10:40 Antalya) · Source: COP31 Presidency, UN Climate Change

Ministers at the COP31 climate summit Antalya (leaders 11-12 Nov) in Türkiye are due to take up an 18-page draft of the conference’s main political text this week. The Turkish presidency plans to convene them mid-week.

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That text, called the cover decision, must be agreed by consensus among nearly 200 countries, so a single objection can block it. The presidency published the draft on Monday lunchtime, 16 November, local time in Antalya.

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It seeks to include all options from 45 submissions representing more than 160 governments.

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Key Facts What. Ministers will take up an 18-page draft of COP31’s main political text.

Who. Murat Kurum (COP31 President) and Chris Bowen (chief negotiator) lead the talks.

Numbers. 35% electricity in final energy use by 2035; at least US$120 billion a year for adaptation.

Next. Ministers meet mid-week; talks are due to close Friday, 20 November.

US time. Antalya is eight hours ahead of New York.

Ministers arrive in Antalya to find a 16 November draft that every camp can fault. The text must still win consensus from nearly 200 countries by Friday.

Who Leads the Talks

Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate change and energy minister and COP31 president of negotiations, said the final text will differ substantially from this first draft. Murat Kurum, Türkiye’s environment minister and COP31 President, has said he aims for a strong outcome in Antalya.

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What the Draft Contains

The text includes a 35×35 global electrification target, which would lift electricity’s share of final energy use from about 20% to 35% by 2035. It also contains a goal on carbon capture and storage, which buries captured carbon dioxide underground, and a call for developed countries to reach net zero by 2030.

It calls for phasing out unilateral trade measures and for key reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the UN’s climate science body, to be published before the next global stocktake. It also carries an adaptation finance figure of US$120 billion a year by 2035.

The draft welcomes Brazil’s voluntary fossil-fuel transition roadmaps without saying how that work would continue. That omission is one of the sharpest points of dispute.

Where Delegations Disagree

At a late stocktaking session on Saturday, 14 November, the Arab Group of countries and the Like-Minded Developing Countries, a bloc that includes China, India and Saudi Arabia, opposed new sectoral targets in the cover decision. That is aimed at the electrification pledge, which is reportedly backed by 30 countries, though no list has been made available.

Saudi Arabia rejected referring to Brazil’s roadmap, and India objected to citing science produced outside the UN process, including a UN Environment Programme report on handling an overshoot of the 1.5C warming limit, the global-warming ceiling set in the Paris Agreement. Russia, Argentina and African states want consultations on reforming the UN climate process kept out of the cover decision.

Germany formally backs the electrification pledge. Heike Henn, Germany’s state secretary at the environment ministry, said the roadmap and the target need not appear in the cover text, adding: “this is not for us the ultimate benchmark for success.”

File photo: a youth engagement side event at the Bangladesh pavilion during COP31 in Antalya, 11 November 2026.

Money Remains the Hard Part

Many developing countries want the pledge to triple adaptation finance, money that helps poorer nations cope with climate damage, defined as at least US$120 billion a year by 2035. Donor countries have generally been reluctant to agree to specifics.

The baseline from COP29 is at least US$300 billion a year by 2035, with a call for US$1.3 trillion a year from all sources. Canada will lend up to C$560 million (US$392 million) over four years to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, a forest-protection fund.

Pledges to the facility total about US$8.2 billion against a US$10 billion end-2026 target, roughly US$1.8 billion short. Alden Meyer, a senior associate at E3G, a climate policy think tank, said the Turkish-Australian presidency is “under growing pressure” to clarify how the formal negotiations, the cover decision and the electrification initiative fit together.

The talks are scheduled to close on Friday, 20 November.

What It Means for US Readers

The US sent no official delegation to COP31, but a group of House Democrats is attending in Antalya. Antalya is eight hours ahead of US Eastern Time, so 6 p.m. on Friday there is 10 a.m. in New York.

What Is Not Known

We found no revised draft and no outcome from the ministerial talks as of 18 November. No closing time for Friday, 20 November, has been confirmed, so the hour in ET is unknown.

We found no poll by a named institute and no prediction-market odds on the summit’s outcome. Reports differ on whether the draft itself sets the US$120 billion adaptation figure or whether that is what many developing countries demand; we have not reviewed the UNFCCC draft text.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the COP31 cover decision?

It is the overarching political statement of the conference, negotiated by consensus among nearly 200 countries. The first draft runs to 18 pages.

What are the main points of dispute?

Arab and developing-country blocs oppose new sectoral targets such as the electrification pledge, and Saudi Arabia rejects referencing Brazil’s fossil-fuel roadmap. Adaptation finance is also contested.

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