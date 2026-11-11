Chedraui and Toka Team Up on Phone Payments

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.05% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.21% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.26% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 1.36% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.46% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.22▲ 0.75% BRENT 93.40 ▲ 2.09% WTI 87.14 ▲ 1.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.31% GOLD 4,058 ▲ 0.68% SILVER 53.01 ▲ 3.74% SOY 1,225 ▲ 0.06% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 270.45 ▼ 0.35% SUGAR 18.15 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 82.68 ▲ 5.07% COCOA 4,705 ▼ 0.78% BEEF 219.15 ▲ 1.36% CATTLE 330.48 ▲ 0.65% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.05% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.21% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.26% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.22 ▲ 0.75% BRENT 93.40 ▲ 2.09% WTI 87.14 ▲ 1.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.31% GOLD 4,058 ▲ 0.68% SILVER 53.01 ▲ 3.74% SOY 1,225 ▲ 0.06% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 270.45 ▼ 0.35% SUGAR 18.15 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 82.68 ▲ 5.07% COCOA 4,705 ▼ 0.78% BEEF 219.15 ▲ 1.36% CATTLE 330.48 ▲ 0.65% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Mexico Business

Chedraui and Toka Team Up on Phone Payments

By · · 3 min read
The entrance of a Chedraui supermarket in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, with the orange logo and blue lettering
A Chedraui supermarket in Isla Mujeres, on Mexico's Caribbean coast, 2017. Photo: Larry D. Moore, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

MEXICO · RETAIL PAYMENTS

Key Facts

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  • What happened Chedraui, a supermarket group, and Toka, a payments firm, say Toka users can pay by phone barcode.
  • Who Toka is a Mexican payments company that says it has 3 million users.
  • Where The service covers 755 Chedraui stores in 25 Mexican states, as of September 2026.
  • When It starts in November 2026; no exact day has been given.
  • Not stated The announcement gives no fees and no list of store formats.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Customers of a Mexican payments app will be able to shop at Chedraui with a barcode on their phone instead of a card.

Chedraui, a Mexican supermarket group that also owns the US Hispanic-focused supermarket chains El Super and Fiesta Mart, and Toka Internacional, a Mexican payments company, announced an alliance on 10 November 2026. Toka’s app users will be able to pay at Chedraui checkouts without a physical card.

Customers pay with a barcode in the Toka Super App, the company’s services app. The service covers 755 Chedraui stores in 25 Mexican states and starts in November 2026.

What the Companies Said

Eduardo Zetina, general manager of Toka Internacional, said: “The digitalisation of payment methods opens new opportunities for the Mexican market.” Toka says it has 3 million users, a figure that is the company’s own claim. Toka describes itself as a 100% Mexican company in financial solutions, technology and payments.

How many Chedraui shoppers will use the barcode is not known.

Why Pay-by-Phone Matters in Mexico

Walmart de México, the Mexican arm of the US retailer, already runs its own wallet, called Cashi, which works inside Walmart’s own stores and platforms. Toka says its goal is to reduce and eventually remove commissions, but no fees are stated for this alliance.

What It Means for You

The announcement mentions only Mexican stores, and US chains are not named. Whether the service reaches Chedraui’s US chains El Super and Fiesta Mart is not stated.

What Is Not Known

The exact start day, any fees and the store formats included have not been stated. These terms are the companies’ own account of the deal, published on 10 November.

Our earlier reports cover Chedraui’s US stores and its US business. More company news is in our Mexico section.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do Toka users pay at Chedraui?

They pay with a barcode in the Toka Super App at the checkout, with no physical card.

When does the service start?

In November 2026; no exact day has been given.

How many Chedraui stores take part?

The announcement names 755 stores in 25 Mexican states, as of September 2026.

Sources: Toka Internacional and Chedraui, announcement of 10 November 2026, as published; store count as of September 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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