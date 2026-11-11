Chedraui and Toka Team Up on Phone Payments

MEXICO · RETAIL PAYMENTS

Key Facts RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → What happened Chedraui, a supermarket group, and Toka, a payments firm, say Toka users can pay by phone barcode.

Who Toka is a Mexican payments company that says it has 3 million users.

Where The service covers 755 Chedraui stores in 25 Mexican states, as of September 2026.

When It starts in November 2026; no exact day has been given.

Not stated The announcement gives no fees and no list of store formats.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Customers of a Mexican payments app will be able to shop at Chedraui with a barcode on their phone instead of a card.

Chedraui, a Mexican supermarket group that also owns the US Hispanic-focused supermarket chains El Super and Fiesta Mart, and Toka Internacional, a Mexican payments company, announced an alliance on 10 November 2026. Toka’s app users will be able to pay at Chedraui checkouts without a physical card.

Customers pay with a barcode in the Toka Super App, the company’s services app. The service covers 755 Chedraui stores in 25 Mexican states and starts in November 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Companies Said

Eduardo Zetina, general manager of Toka Internacional, said: “The digitalisation of payment methods opens new opportunities for the Mexican market.” Toka says it has 3 million users, a figure that is the company’s own claim. Toka describes itself as a 100% Mexican company in financial solutions, technology and payments.

How many Chedraui shoppers will use the barcode is not known.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Chedraui (Mexico) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Why Pay-by-Phone Matters in Mexico

Walmart de México, the Mexican arm of the US retailer, already runs its own wallet, called Cashi, which works inside Walmart’s own stores and platforms. Toka says its goal is to reduce and eventually remove commissions, but no fees are stated for this alliance.

What It Means for You

The announcement mentions only Mexican stores, and US chains are not named. Whether the service reaches Chedraui’s US chains El Super and Fiesta Mart is not stated.

What Is Not Known

The exact start day, any fees and the store formats included have not been stated. These terms are the companies’ own account of the deal, published on 10 November.

Our earlier reports cover Chedraui’s US stores and its US business. More company news is in our Mexico section.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do Toka users pay at Chedraui?

They pay with a barcode in the Toka Super App at the checkout, with no physical card.

When does the service start?

In November 2026; no exact day has been given.

How many Chedraui stores take part?

The announcement names 755 stores in 25 Mexican states, as of September 2026.

Sources: Toka Internacional and Chedraui, announcement of 10 November 2026, as published; store count as of September 2026.