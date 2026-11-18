Mexico’s National Guard, a federal security force, has seized 37,649 litres of fuel (nearly 10,000 US gallons) at or near facilities of the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Mexico’s state power utility, in Cancún. The federal prosecutor’s office, the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), said on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, that one man was caught and could not prove the fuel’s legal origin.

Cancún is a Caribbean resort city in Quintana Roo state. Fuel theft is known in Mexico as “huachicol”.

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What. Mexico’s National Guard seized 37,649 litres of fuel at power-utility sites in Cancún.

Who. One man, Jesús “N”, is held; prosecutors say he could not prove the fuel’s origin.

Status. A judge ordered pretrial detention and two months of further investigation.

As of 17 November 2026, 22:00 GMT (UTC)

A court has formally charged the suspect with fuel theft and ordered him held. It has not ruled on guilt.

What the Prosecutor Says

The FGR said National Guard officers stopped Jesús “N” near Avenida Rodrigo Gómez in Cancún as he was allegedly drawing fuel illegally. The release gives only his first name and an initial.

A control judge, who supervises the rights of the accused, ordered mandatory pretrial detention and set two months to complete the investigation. The charge is illicit removal of hydrocarbons.

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What Is Not Known

The date of the arrest, the type of fuel and any link between the man and the utility have not been stated. We use only the official account, and he is a suspect until a court rules.

File photo: a plant of the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Mexico’s state power utility, at Los Azufres, Michoacán. It is not the Cancún site.

For background, see our report on CFE seeking US$1 billion from investors and our coverage of Mexico’s fuel theft. Both pages are context, not sources, and more is in our Mexico news hub.

What It Means for You

Nothing in the official account suggests any change to services for visitors to Cancún. No loss figure or effect on CFE’s finances has been given.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who seized the fuel?

Mexico’s National Guard, a federal security force, detained one man and seized the fuel. The Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), the federal prosecutor’s office, handled the case.

Is the man guilty?

No. The FGR obtained a ruling that formally charges him, but a court has not decided guilt.

How much fuel is that?

The FGR counted 37,649 litres, nearly 10,000 US gallons. The fuel type was not stated.

Has CFE commented?

We found no statement from CFE on this case.

Sources Fiscalía General de la República, statement on the vinculación a proceso, 17 November 2026 (gob.mx/fgr); Guardia Nacional (gob.mx/guardianacional).