Douala Registry Notice Voids Japoma Titles

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CAMEROON · LAND

A notice attributed to the Wouri B land registry (the office for part of Wouri, the district around Douala) says the main land title of the Japoma-Bakoko village community, a group of villagers on the city’s edge, is void, along with hundreds of titles split from it. The notice, dated Tuesday 27 October 2026, cites a Supreme Court ruling and says copies of the cancelled titles are “null and of no effect” in the hands of any holder.

For investors and Cameroonians abroad, including the large diaspora in the United States, the notice shows how a land title can be cancelled after a court ruling. We have read the notice, but no second source has confirmed it, and the exact number of titles is not confirmed.

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Key Facts Where Japoma, on the outskirts of Douala, Cameroon’s largest city.

What The notice lists parent title 34535/W, linked title 37711/W and several hundred derived titles as void.

Court The notice cites a ruling of Cameroon’s Supreme Court, its highest court, dated 4 June 2025.

Who is hit Holders of plots derived from the village community’s original land, per the notice.

Not yet clear The exact number of titles, any appeals, and whether good-faith buyers get compensation.

What the Notice Says

The notice is issued by the Wouri B land registry, the local office that records land ownership in part of Douala, which belongs to Cameroon’s Ministry of State Property, Surveys and Land Tenure (MINDCAF), and it is signed by registrar Véronique Laure Ngo Bayiha. It orders the cancellation, “with all legal consequences”, of title 34535/W and, as a result, title 37711/W and their derived titles.

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It says the Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court (the section that hears disputes with the State) overturned judgment 370/FD/2020, dated 17 December 2020, of the Littoral Administrative Tribunal (the lower court in Douala for such disputes). That judgment had interpreted an earlier ruling, 351/FD/18 of 22 November 2018, which had cancelled title 34535/W, issued on 1 April 2005 to the Japoma-Bakoko village community represented by Isaac Moundi, a community representative, and others.

The notice does not explain what the 2020 interpretation had changed. It treats the court’s decision as the basis for voiding the titles.

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How the Chain Reaction Works

In land law, a parent title is the original deed for a large plot, and derived titles, called démembrements in French, are the deeds for smaller plots cut from it. If the parent deed falls, the deeds built on it fall with it.

The notice gives the Supreme Court ruling as number 079/P/FD/2025, dated 4 June 2025, and says the court clerk authenticated it on 17 August 2026. The Minister of State Property had authorised its execution in a letter dated 22 July 2025.

Who Is Affected

The published list runs over several pages and names title numbers in two series, marked “W” and “WB”. It runs to several hundred numbers by our count, and we have not confirmed an exact figure.

What happens to the plots is not stated. The notice itself gives no figure for the affected area and does not mention compensation or appeals.

In Plain English

A land title in Cameroon is the registered proof of ownership issued by the State, and it is meant to be the safest form of property right. A court can still cancel it if the original grant is found to be invalid.

The Supreme Court is the country’s highest court for administrative disputes, and the Littoral Administrative Tribunal is the lower court for the region around Douala. A village community here means a recognised group of villagers that held land together.

What It Means for You

Anyone buying land near Douala, from abroad or at home, should trace the full chain back to the parent title and check for pending court cases before paying. Our guide to who holds power in Cameroon explains why such disputes often turn on the State and local elites.

Property and infrastructure stories in Douala are covered on our Cameroon page, including the Douala steel plant blast and plans to buy back two power plants. Readers weighing a purchase can also follow the case there.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many titles are affected, who holds them or how much land they cover. We also do not know whether the village community or holders will challenge the registry’s step, and whether the plots revert to the State or to earlier rights holders.

We have found no statement from the Ministry or the Supreme Court on compensation or on a deadline for holders to return their copies. No second source has confirmed the notice, and we will update this page when more is known.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Cameroon land registry announce?

A notice attributed to the Wouri B registry declared title 34535/W, held by the Japoma-Bakoko village community, and linked title 37711/W void, together with their derived titles. The notice is dated 27 October 2026.

Which court made the decision?

The notice cites the Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court, in ruling 079/P/FD/2025 of 4 June 2025. It overturned a 2020 judgment of the Littoral Administrative Tribunal in Douala.

Should buyers near Douala be worried?

Holders of plots derived from title 34535/W are directly affected, and buyers elsewhere should trace their title chain. Whether compensation or appeals are possible has not been stated.

Sources: Wouri B Land Registry (Ministry of State Property, Surveys and Land Tenure), public notice on the annulment of title 34535/W and title 37711/W, Douala, 27 October 2026; Supreme Court of Cameroon, Administrative Chamber, ruling 079/P/FD/2025 of 4 June 2025, as cited in that notice. The notice has not been independently confirmed; searches in Cameroonian media found no second report.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error