Photo: Ji-Elle / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Key Facts What. Cabo Verde, an Atlantic island nation off West Africa, votes for a president on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

When. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, which is 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Who. President José Maria Neves, 66, seeks a second term against five rivals, led by former justice minister Joana Rosa.

Next. If nobody tops 50 percent, the top two meet in a run-off on 29 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices Neves at 95.5% and Rosa at 4.6% to win; US$44,404 traded (6:24 a.m. ET, 15 November).

This story is part of our coverage of the Cape Verde presidential election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Cabo Verde Re-Elects Its President Neves Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Cabo Verde story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Cabo Verde woke up to election day with its favourite already in the job: President José Maria Neves is the man to beat. Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), and our Cape Verde presidential election 2026 hub tracks the day as it unfolds.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), according to Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based news network. No results have been published yet.

Why the President Is the Favourite

Neves, 66, led the government for 15 years as prime minister before becoming president in 2021. In 2021 he won in the first round with about 51.7 percent of the vote, according to Al Jazeera.

His main challenger is Joana Rosa of the Movement for Democracy (MpD), the party that governed for 10 years until May. Rosa, a former justice minister, is the first woman to run for president in Cabo Verde, according to Al Jazeera.

In the May parliamentary election, Neves’s African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV) won 37 of the 72 seats, according to the electoral commission results reported by Inforpress, the national news agency. Neves then named Francisco Carvalho, the former mayor of the capital Praia, as prime minister.

File photo: terraced farmland on Santo Antão, one of Cabo Verde’s nine inhabited islands.

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Jobs and Emigration Drive the Vote

Youth unemployment and emigration are the main themes of the campaign. More Cabo Verdeans live abroad than on the islands, which have roughly 500,000 residents, mostly in Portugal and the United States.

Neves has promised a youth summit on emigration if he wins a second term. Rosa says the government should let young people “build their futures here at home and prevent the continued exodus of young Cape Verdeans abroad.”

Roselma Évora, a political science and gender studies professor at the University of Cabo Verde, told Al Jazeera that many voters feel distant from the political class. She said they worry that politicians do not understand their daily difficulties.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Neves at 95.5% to win and Rosa at 4.6%, with US$44,404 traded as of 6:24 a.m. ET on 15 November. Other names on the market sit at 0.1% each, and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Happens Next

A candidate needs more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright. Otherwise the top two face a run-off on Sunday, 29 November.

Provisional results are expected within two to three days, roughly 17 to 18 November, according to Al Jazeera. A first-round win for Neves would repeat his 2021 result.

What It Means for US Readers

The United States is, with Portugal, one of the main homes of the Cabo Verdean diaspora, according to Al Jazeera. Whoever wins will set the tone for how the islands treat the emigration that connects them to American communities.

A first-round win would end the contest within hours of the count. A run-off would mean two more weeks of campaigning and a closer race than the market now implies.

What Is Not Known

We found no poll from a named institute, and no turnout figure or observer statement was available at the time of writing. The exact number of registered voters for this vote and the time results will be published are not confirmed by the electoral commission.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Cabo Verde’s polls open and close in Eastern Time?

Polls open at 4 a.m. ET and close at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, 15 November 2026. That is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

When will results be known?

Provisional results are expected within two to three days, roughly 17 to 18 November, according to Al Jazeera. The electoral commission has not confirmed a time.

What happens if nobody wins a majority?

A candidate needs more than 50 percent to win outright. If nobody does, the top two meet in a run-off on 29 November.

Sources: Al Jazeera (15 November 2026); Inforpress (May 2026 election results); Polymarket (15 November 2026, 6:24 a.m. ET).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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