Cabo Verde Campaign Ends Before Sunday Vote

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▼ 0.06% USD/MXN18.52▼ 0.42% USD/CLP994.95▼ 0.05% USD/COP3,312▲ 0.99% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.19% USD/ARS1,547▲ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 2.16% USD/BOB11.60▼ 0.28% USD/DOP60.61▲ 1.88% USD/CRC445.25▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▲ 0.67% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 1.00% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.87% BRENT 96.13 ▲ 0.32% WTI 88.53 ▼ 0.24% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.15 ▼ 0.57% GOLD 3,886 ▲ 0.01% SILVER 49.76 ▼ 0.43% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.49% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 1.24% COFFEE 276.00 ▼ 1.50% SUGAR 18.39 ▲ 0.93% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.95 ▲ 0.36% COCOA 5,307 ▲ 4.76% BEEF 218.98 — 0.00% CATTLE 335.85 ▲ 0.97% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.67 ▼ 0.07% VALE3 64.06 ▲ 0.17% ITUB4 41.89 ▲ 0.50% BBDC4 14.38 ▲ 0.42% ABEV3 15.77 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 15.31 ▼ 1.10% B3SA3 14.60 ▼ 1.08% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.27 ▼ 0.05% SUZB3 55.73 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.93 ▲ 1.18% AZZA3 16.58 ▼ 1.89% CSAN3 2.93 ▲ 2.81% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 4.10 ▲ 6.77% PSSA3 45.86 ▼ 0.17% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.40 ▲ 0.89% SLCE3 18.50 ▲ 0.76% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.00% BRKM5 3.34 ▲ 8.79% RANI3 8.19 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.10 ▼ 3.07% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 0.13% USD/MXN 18.54 ▼ 0.34% USD/CLP 995.16 ▼ 0.03% USD/COP 3,312 ▲ 0.98% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.26% USD/ARS 1,547 ▲ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 2.16% USD/BOB 11.60 ▼ 0.28% USD/DOP 60.61 ▲ 1.88% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 2.13% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 2.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.94% BRENT 96.13 ▲ 0.32% WTI 88.53 ▼ 0.24% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.15 ▼ 0.57% GOLD 3,886 ▲ 0.01% SILVER 49.76 ▼ 0.43% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.49% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 1.24% COFFEE 276.00 ▼ 1.50% SUGAR 18.39 ▲ 0.93% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.95 ▲ 0.36% COCOA 5,307 ▲ 4.76% BEEF 218.98 — 0.00% CATTLE 335.85 ▲ 0.97% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.67 ▼ 0.07% VALE3 64.06 ▲ 0.17% ITUB4 41.89 ▲ 0.50% BBDC4 14.38 ▲ 0.42% ABEV3 15.77 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 15.31 ▼ 1.10% B3SA3 14.60 ▼ 1.08% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.27 ▼ 0.05% SUZB3 55.73 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.93 ▲ 1.18% AZZA3 16.58 ▼ 1.89% CSAN3 2.93 ▲ 2.81% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 4.10 ▲ 6.77% PSSA3 45.86 ▼ 0.17% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.40 ▲ 0.89% SLCE3 18.50 ▲ 0.76% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.00% BRKM5 3.34 ▲ 8.79% RANI3 8.19 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.10 ▼ 3.07%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Cabo Verde Africa

Cabo Verde Campaign Ends Before Sunday Vote

By · · 4 min read
Red colonial-style Palácio da Cultura Ildo Lobo on a street in Praia, Cabo Verde
File photo. The Palácio da Cultura Ildo Lobo in Praia, the capital, 2008. Photo: Xandu, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts

  • What. First round of Cabo Verde’s presidential election, with six candidates on the ballot.
  • When. Sunday, November 15, 2026; polls open 4 a.m. ET and close 2 p.m. ET (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local).
  • Runoff. Sunday, November 29, if no candidate wins more than half of valid votes.
  • Who. President José Maria Neves, backed by the governing PAICV, and former justice minister Joana Rosa, backed by the opposition MpD.
  • Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Neves at about 96.8% and Rosa at about 3.6% (8:26 a.m. ET, Nov. 13).

This story is part of our coverage of the Cape Verde presidential election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latest: Cabo Verde Picks a President on Sunday

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Campaign Ends Before Sunday’s Vote

The campaign for Cabo Verde’s presidential election closes today, Friday, November 13, two days before the first round. Our Cape Verde presidential election 2026 hub carries every update as it arrives.

President José Maria Neves, who seeks re-election with the backing of the governing African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde (PAICV), closes his campaign in the capital, Praia. Joana Rosa, a former justice minister, holds her closing rally in Praia’s Achada Santo António neighbourhood.

Rosa is backed by the Movement for Democracy (MpD), which lost power in the May legislative election after ten years in government. The other four candidates are Gilson Alves, Casimiro Pina, Antero Tavares and Loisito de Sousa, none with major-party backing.

How Voting Day Will Run

Polls on the islands open at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 15, which is 4 a.m. ET, and close at 6 p.m. local time, or 2 p.m. ET. Lisbon time is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If no candidate wins more than half of valid votes, a runoff follows on Sunday, November 29. President Neves set both dates by decree in July, after consulting the parties and the Council of the Republic, his advisory body.

The National Elections Commission (CNE) organises the vote.

Terraced farmland and a stone hut on a steep hillside on Santo Antão, Cabo Verde
File photo. Terraced farmland on Santo Antão, Cabo Verde, April 2017. Photo: Zinneke / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).
Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 13, 2026 · 10:38

Bitcoin · benchmark
69,737
-2.25%
L 68,052day rangeH 71,386

-30.09% over 12 months

Market breadth · 16 names
44% advancing

7 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
1,971
-2.27%

Solana
81.66
0.00%

Gold
3,886
+0.01%

USD / BRL
5.65
+0.13%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 69,737 -2.25% -30.09% 71,343 71,386 68,052 45,333,889,024
ETH 1,971 -2.27% -38.98% 2,017 2,017 1,909 15,087,014,912
SOL 81.66 0.00% -43.66% 81.66 81.66 78.15 3,394,338,048
XRP 1.03 -0.87% -55.73% 1.04 1.04 1.00 2,431,145,984
BNB 645.50 -1.61% -30.44% 656.05 657.28 626.16 1,388,771,584
ADA 0.17 -0.53% -67.37% 0.17 0.18 0.17 308,736,096
DOGE 0.07 -0.57% -59.78% 0.07 0.07 0.06 737,240,704
AVAX 8.57 +2.73% -46.98% 8.34 8.57 8.04 281,538,688
LINK 10.14 +0.06% -30.49% 10.13 10.14 9.67 324,104,608
DOT 0.84 +1.40% -70.48% 0.83 0.85 0.80 69,063,632
LTC 49.78 -0.40% -48.57% 49.98 50.27 47.83 240,721,904
BCH 226.20 +0.61% -55.60% 224.84 226.20 214.74 130,772,888
TRX 0.31 -0.69% +6.81% 0.32 0.32 0.31 434,465,952
XLM 0.15 +0.51% -44.58% 0.15 0.15 0.14 185,465,104
HBAR 0.06 +0.53% -61.26% 0.06 0.06 0.06 78,012,776
NEAR 3.60 +5.34% +46.65% 3.42 3.60 3.27 694,518,912
ATOM 1.43 -0.56% -50.47% 1.43 1.44 1.37 26,047,976
AAVE 113.93 -0.02% -42.86% 113.95 114.67 109.75 213,683,248

Largest moves today
NEAR
3.60
+5.34%
AVAX
8.57
+2.73%
ETH
1,971
-2.27%
BTC
69,737
-2.25%
BNB
645.50
-1.61%
DOT
0.84
+1.40%
XRP
1.03
-0.87%
TRX
0.31
-0.69%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 2.25%, with breadth negative — 7 of 16 names higher. NEAR led, while ETH lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026
Brazil Stock Exchange Profit Up 9.9% in Third Quarter

Read →

What Is at Stake

Neves won the 2021 first round with about 51.7% of the vote, so turnout is one figure to watch alongside the margin. The winner serves a five-year term.

A Neves victory would leave the PAICV holding both the presidency and the government under Prime Minister Francisco Carvalho. The PAICV won the May 17 legislative election with an absolute majority, and Carvalho, its leader and a former mayor of Praia, became prime minister.

Rosa therefore carries the colours of a party that lost power six months ago.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket prices Neves at about 96.8% to win and Rosa at about 3.6%, as of 8:26 a.m. ET on November 13. About US$43,000 has been traded on that market, which is thin, and the prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Polls open at 4 a.m. ET on Sunday and close at 2 p.m. ET, so US readers can follow the count through the morning. Cabo Verdeans abroad, including those in the United States, can vote at diaspora polling stations.

Cabo Verde is a ten-island Atlantic nation off West Africa with a large diaspora in the United States, and it is often cited as a stable democracy in the region. A clear first-round result would signal continuity for its government.

What Is Not Known

We found no independent poll by a named institute, so the only quantitative gauge is prediction-market pricing. We could not confirm when or where the CNE will announce official results.

We also could not confirm any broadcaster or livestream of the count for US audiences.

Sources

National Elections Commission (CNE) of Cabo Verde; Constitutional Court of Cabo Verde; Polymarket.


The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do polls open in Cabo Verde’s presidential election?

Polls open at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 15, 2026, which is 4 a.m. ET. They close at 6 p.m. local time, or 2 p.m. ET.

Who is running?

Six candidates are on the ballot, led by President José Maria Neves of the governing PAICV and former justice minister Joana Rosa of the MpD. The others are Gilson Alves, Casimiro Pina, Antero Tavares and Loisito de Sousa.

What happens if nobody wins a majority?

A runoff is held on Sunday, November 29, 2026, if no candidate wins more than half of valid votes. The winner serves five years.

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “WHO chief calls a Congo raid a significant setback”

Cabo Verde Cabo Verde election Cape Verde Joana Rosa José Maria Neves MpD PAICV Praia prediction markets West Africa

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.