Cabo Verde Revives Money Laundering Bill

IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.34% USD/MXN18.63▲ 0.51% USD/CLP983.00▲ 1.63% USD/COP3,289▲ 5.42% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.01% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.40▲ 2.31% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 1.64% BRENT 91.98 ▼ 0.64% WTI 86.38 ▼ 0.54% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▼ 0.85% GOLD 4,043 ▼ 1.74% SILVER 51.59 ▼ 1.86% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.82 ▼ 2.49% PETR4 45.01 ▼ 0.40% VALE3 64.87 ▼ 1.88% ITUB4 41.36 ▼ 0.86% BBDC4 14.46 ▼ 1.50% ABEV3 15.65 ▲ 0.26% BBAS3 17.07 ▲ 0.29% B3SA3 14.30 ▼ 3.70% WEGE3 51.38 ▲ 1.26% PRIO3 59.84 ▲ 0.76% SUZB3 54.77 ▲ 1.05% RENT3 30.00 ▼ 2.69% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.70 ▼ 2.53% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.50 ▲ 2.88% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.69 ▲ 2.28% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.11 ▲ 2.64% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.58 ▼ 2.28% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 0.33% RANI3 8.42 ▼ 3.88% CSNA3 4.43 ▼ 1.34% IBOV 171,124.85 ▼ 0.65% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.34% USD/MXN 18.62 ▲ 0.47% USD/CLP 983.00 ▲ 1.63% USD/COP 3,289 ▲ 5.42% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.01% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.40 ▲ 2.31% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 1.64% BRENT 91.98 ▼ 0.64% WTI 86.38 ▼ 0.54% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▼ 0.85% GOLD 4,043 ▼ 1.74% SILVER 51.59 ▼ 1.86% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.82 ▼ 2.49% PETR4 45.01 ▼ 0.40% VALE3 64.87 ▼ 1.88% ITUB4 41.36 ▼ 0.86% BBDC4 14.46 ▼ 1.50% ABEV3 15.65 ▲ 0.26% BBAS3 17.07 ▲ 0.29% B3SA3 14.30 ▼ 3.70% WEGE3 51.38 ▲ 1.26% PRIO3 59.84 ▲ 0.76% SUZB3 54.77 ▲ 1.05% RENT3 30.00 ▼ 2.69% AZZA3 14.63 ▼ 3.24% CSAN3 2.70 ▼ 2.53% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.50 ▲ 2.88% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.69 ▲ 2.28% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.11 ▲ 2.64% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.58 ▼ 2.28% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 0.33% RANI3 8.42 ▼ 3.88% CSNA3 4.43 ▼ 1.34%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Cabo Verde Africa

Cabo Verde Revives Money Laundering Bill

By · · 4 min read
The red-painted Palácio da Cultura Ildo Lobo, a colonial-style building with white balconies, on a street in Praia
File photo of the Palácio da Cultura in Praia, the capital, 2008. (Photo: Xandu, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

CABO VERDE · PARLIAMENT

Cabo Verde’s government will ask parliament to pass its anti-money laundering bill a second time, under urgent procedure, because the first approval expired before the bill became law. Carla Lima, leader of the parliamentary group of the governing African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde (PAICV), said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that parliament had approved the text in the previous term but it was never promulgated, the final step in which the president signs it into law.

Lima said a bill that was not completed lapses when the parliamentary mandate ends, so the new parliament must vote again. For foreign banks and investors dealing with the archipelago, the existing law stays in force while the amendments wait for approval.

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Key Facts

  • What The government will ask parliament to approve a bill amending Cabo Verde’s anti-money laundering law.
  • Why again The previous parliament approved it, but it lapsed when that parliament’s term ended.
  • What changes Lima said the main change is how the Financial Information Unit, the agency that receives suspicious-transaction reports, is designated.
  • When The government will ask for it at the first plenary session (full sitting of parliament) of November, which opens on Wednesday 11 November.
  • Next After the vote, the president must promulgate the law; the presidential election is on 15 November.

What Lima Said

Lima spoke after the PAICV parliamentary group’s preparation days for the first plenary session of November. She said the bill had been discussed and approved by deputies before, but lost its validity when the mandate ended, so it has to return to parliament to be approved again.

She said there are no major differences of position on the text. The one necessary correction concerns the designation of the Financial Information Unit, so that it conforms to national and international law.

Aerial view of Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, with its bay and a small rocky island
File photo. Aerial view of Praia, the capital of Cabo Verde, undated. (Photo: David Trainer, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

What a Financial Information Unit Does

A Financial Information Unit is the national agency that receives and analyses reports of suspicious financial transactions from banks and other regulated businesses. International anti-money laundering standards typically call for each country to have one.

Lima did not describe the change in more detail, and we have not seen the bill text. The government will ask for urgent procedure, a fast-track route.

What Happens Next

Lima said the government will ask parliament to approve the bill again, under urgent procedure, at the first plenary session of November, the full sitting of all deputies. A vote in general, the first plenary vote, is expected during the November session, and no exact date has been given.

After approval the president must promulgate the bill, which Lima said will fall to the next President of the Republic. Cabo Verde holds the first round of its presidential election on Sunday 15 November 2026, with a runoff, if needed, on 29 November.

What It Means for You

Banks, investors and property buyers dealing with Cabo Verde work under these rules, so the bill matters to anyone moving money in or out of the islands. Lima said the main change concerns how that unit is designated.

Related reading: an investigation of a drug network that led to 11 arrests, a wave of crypto fraud that hit local savers and who holds power in Cabo Verde. More coverage is on our Cabo Verde page.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen the bill number, its text or the exact date of the vote. It is not clear whether committees will propose changes beyond the Financial Information Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Cabo Verde need to pass the bill again?

Parliament approved it in the previous term, but it was never promulgated. It lapsed when that term ended, so the new parliament must approve it again.

What does the new bill change?

Deputy Carla Lima said the key change concerns how the Financial Information Unit is designated. The aim is to match national and international legislation.

What is urgent procedure?

It is a fast-track route through parliament. The government says it will ask for it at the first plenary session of November.

When will the bill become law?

Parliament must approve it again, then the president must promulgate it. No final date has been given.

Sources: Statements by Carla Lima, deputy of the PAICV parliamentary group, on 10 November 2026 (the text of the bill has not been seen by us).

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anti-money laundering Cabo Verde Cape Verde Carla Lima Financial Information Unit Money Laundering National Assembly PAICV Praia West Africa

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