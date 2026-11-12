Brazil Stock Exchange Profit Up 9.9% in Third Quarter

BRAZIL MARKETS · EARNINGS

Published Thursday, 12 November, 5:56 p.m. ET · Source: B3 results release, B3 investor relations

Key Facts The number Recurring net profit of R$1.38 billion (about US$244 million) in the third quarter of 2026, up 9.9% on a year earlier.

The trend Profit rose only 0.3% from the second quarter but is up from R$1.26 billion a year earlier.

What drove it Daily share trading volume rose 25.4%, and fixed income, credit and technology revenue grew 15% to 16%.

What to watch B3 shares react on Friday, 13 November; October trading hit a record R$61.1 billion (about US$10.8 billion) a day.

Busier trading, new products and credit services lifted profit at B3, the company that runs São Paulo’s market.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Brazil’s stock exchange earned more by doing more of everything, from trading shares to registering loans. B3, based in São Paulo, reported recurring net profit of R$1.38 billion (about US$244 million; R$ means Brazilian reais) for the third quarter of 2026, up 9.9% from a year earlier.

B3 published the results after the market closed on Thursday, 12 November 2026, so the wider Brazil stock market will react on Friday. Recurring profit leaves out one-off items and is the figure the company and analysts follow.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

How Much Did B3 Earn, and Is Growth Speeding Up?

Recurring profit is up from R$1.26 billion (about US$223 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Against the second quarter of 2026 the gain is just 0.3%, so this is a year-on-year story, not a sudden jump.

Total revenue was about R$3.05 billion (about US$540 million), up 11.1% on the year. Recurring EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation, was R$1.89 billion (about US$334 million), up 9.4%, with a margin of 68.5%.

Reported net profit, which includes one-off gains, was about R$1.63 billion (about US$289 million), up about 30.5%. B3 also set aside about R$1.1 billion (about US$195 million) in interest on equity, a Brazilian form of dividend, including an extraordinary R$750 million (about US$133 million).

Dollar figures use R$5.65 to the dollar, the market rate of 12 November. B3 shares closed that day at R$14.76 (about US$2.61), down 0.3%, before the results came out.

Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, daily candles through the 11 November 2026 close. Chart: The Rio Times.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Where Did the Growth Come From?

Trading was the loudest driver. Average daily cash-market volume, the value of shares and similar assets changing hands each day, reached R$27.3 billion (about US$4.8 billion), up 25.4%.

Volume in BDRs, Brazilian receipts that let local investors own shares of foreign companies, jumped 63.6%, while share volume rose 26.1%. B3’s platform for large block trades, single deals negotiated outside the regular order book, handled R$24.7 billion (about US$4.4 billion), up 267.7%.

Revenue that does not depend on trading grew too: fixed income and credit rose 15%, technology and platforms 16%, and capital-markets solutions 30%. Revenue from listed shares and derivatives (contracts such as futures), which swings with the market cycle, grew a slower 6.4%.

André Milanez, B3’s executive director for finance, administration and investor relations, said the diversified portfolio “increases the company’s resilience.” B3 also launched dollar-priced bitcoin futures, options on bitcoin, ethereum and solana futures, and futures tied to US Treasuries, and it completed its purchase of CRDC, a technology firm for credit registries.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,324.31

-0.43% L 169,942 day range H 172,060 +8.69% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 33% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.65 +1.12% EUR / BRL 6.25 +0.28% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 95.77 +3.24% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +9.95% AZZA3 Materials +4.16% SUZB3 Energy +2.81% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Staples -0.63% ABEV3 Industrials -1.05% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities -1.39% ENEV3 Financials -2.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -2.76% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,324.31

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,674.32

-0.46%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,625.27

+0.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.93

-1.35%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 172,060 169,942 — USD/BRL 5.65 +1.12% +7.11% 5.58 5.65 5.65 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.70 +2.64% +38.18% 43.55 44.97 43.23 37,990,800 VALE3 63.95 -0.75% -2.75% 64.43 64.48 62.93 16,658,700 ITUB4 41.68 -0.10% +6.58% 41.72 41.95 41.12 22,298,600 BBDC4 14.32 -0.07% -26.34% 14.33 14.33 13.92 62,054,800 BBAS3 15.48 -8.35% -32.11% 16.89 15.67 14.72 146,447,300 B3SA3 14.76 -0.27% +4.53% 14.80 14.90 14.47 48,848,300 ABEV3 15.75 -0.63% +15.64% 15.85 15.92 15.62 45,131,700 WEGE3 51.65 +0.08% +15.06% 51.61 52.04 51.17 5,287,600 PRIO3 63.30 +2.98% +58.21% 61.47 63.87 60.79 6,527,400 SUZB3 56.04 +4.16% +16.58% 53.80 56.06 53.75 8,381,600 RENT3 29.58 -2.18% -31.31% 30.24 30.42 29.05 11,810,900 AZZA3 16.90 +9.95% -42.83% 15.37 18.57 16.14 7,839,300 CSNA3 4.23 -6.42% -51.55% 4.52 4.48 4.19 18,970,400 GGBR4 24.97 -1.11% +31.08% 25.25 25.26 24.69 4,076,200 ENEV3 27.00 -1.39% +40.26% 27.38 27.11 26.53 11,153,200 Largest moves today AZZA3

16.90

+9.95% BBAS3

15.48

-8.35% CSNA3

4.23

-6.42% SUZB3

56.04

+4.16% PRIO3

63.30

+2.98% PETR4

44.70

+2.64% RENT3

29.58

-2.18% ENEV3

27.00

-1.39% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Brazil Senate Fast-Tracks 2027 Savings Plan Read →

What It Means for US Readers

The most telling number for Americans is the BDR surge: trading in these receipts, which let Brazilians hold foreign shares, jumped 63.6%. Trading at home is also busy, with B3 saying October volume averaged R$61.1 billion (about US$10.8 billion) a day, a monthly record.

Dollar investors who hold Brazil through funds such as EWZ, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, benefit when deeper trading makes the underlying Brazilian shares easier to buy and sell. The weak spot is the mix: market-cycle revenue grew only 6.4%, so profit growth would slow if trading cooled after October.

What Happens Next?

Friday, 13 November, is the first trading session for B3 shares after the results. The longer test is whether October’s record volume carries into B3’s fourth-quarter report next year.

Interest rates and the wider Brazil economy will decide how long the trading boom lasts. B3 itself is profiled in our company profile of B3.

What Is Not Known

How investors will price the results on Friday is open. It is also not known whether the extraordinary R$750 million payout will repeat.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did B3 make in the third quarter of 2026?

Recurring net profit was R$1.38 billion (about US$244 million), up 9.9% from a year earlier. Reported net profit was about R$1.63 billion (about US$289 million).

What is B3?

B3 is the company that runs Brazil’s main stock, futures and fixed-income markets in São Paulo. It also sells trading technology and data.

Sources: B3 investor relations, third-quarter 2026 results release (12 November 2026); B3 Bora Investir investor portal, results summary (12 November 2026); B3SA3 closing price and USD/BRL rate, 12 November 2026.