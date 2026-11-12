Brazil Stock Exchange Profit Up 9.9% in Third Quarter

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 1.12% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.02% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,303▼ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.04% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.59▲ 0.23% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.28% BRENT 95.77 ▲ 3.24% WTI 88.70 ▲ 2.51% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.30% GOLD 3,882 ▼ 2.97% SILVER 49.96 ▼ 3.71% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 1.12% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.02% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,308 ▲ 0.02% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.28% BRENT 95.77 ▲ 3.24% WTI 88.70 ▲ 2.51% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▼ 1.30% GOLD 3,882 ▼ 2.97% SILVER 49.96 ▼ 3.71% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Brazil Stock Exchange Profit Up 9.9% in Third Quarter

By · · 4 min read
Historic building in downtown São Paulo, where B3 has its headquarters

BRAZIL MARKETS · EARNINGS

Published Thursday, 12 November, 5:56 p.m. ET · Source: B3 results release, B3 investor relations

Key Facts

  • The number Recurring net profit of R$1.38 billion (about US$244 million) in the third quarter of 2026, up 9.9% on a year earlier.
  • The trend Profit rose only 0.3% from the second quarter but is up from R$1.26 billion a year earlier.
  • What drove it Daily share trading volume rose 25.4%, and fixed income, credit and technology revenue grew 15% to 16%.
  • What to watch B3 shares react on Friday, 13 November; October trading hit a record R$61.1 billion (about US$10.8 billion) a day.

Busier trading, new products and credit services lifted profit at B3, the company that runs São Paulo’s market.

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Brazil’s stock exchange earned more by doing more of everything, from trading shares to registering loans. B3, based in São Paulo, reported recurring net profit of R$1.38 billion (about US$244 million; R$ means Brazilian reais) for the third quarter of 2026, up 9.9% from a year earlier.

B3 published the results after the market closed on Thursday, 12 November 2026, so the wider Brazil stock market will react on Friday. Recurring profit leaves out one-off items and is the figure the company and analysts follow.

How Much Did B3 Earn, and Is Growth Speeding Up?

Recurring profit is up from R$1.26 billion (about US$223 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Against the second quarter of 2026 the gain is just 0.3%, so this is a year-on-year story, not a sudden jump.

Total revenue was about R$3.05 billion (about US$540 million), up 11.1% on the year. Recurring EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before interest, tax and depreciation, was R$1.89 billion (about US$334 million), up 9.4%, with a margin of 68.5%.

Reported net profit, which includes one-off gains, was about R$1.63 billion (about US$289 million), up about 30.5%. B3 also set aside about R$1.1 billion (about US$195 million) in interest on equity, a Brazilian form of dividend, including an extraordinary R$750 million (about US$133 million).

Dollar figures use R$5.65 to the dollar, the market rate of 12 November. B3 shares closed that day at R$14.76 (about US$2.61), down 0.3%, before the results came out.

Ibovespa daily chart, May to 11 November 2026
Brazil’s main stock index, the Ibovespa, daily candles through the 11 November 2026 close. Chart: The Rio Times.

Where Did the Growth Come From?

Trading was the loudest driver. Average daily cash-market volume, the value of shares and similar assets changing hands each day, reached R$27.3 billion (about US$4.8 billion), up 25.4%.

Volume in BDRs, Brazilian receipts that let local investors own shares of foreign companies, jumped 63.6%, while share volume rose 26.1%. B3’s platform for large block trades, single deals negotiated outside the regular order book, handled R$24.7 billion (about US$4.4 billion), up 267.7%.

Revenue that does not depend on trading grew too: fixed income and credit rose 15%, technology and platforms 16%, and capital-markets solutions 30%. Revenue from listed shares and derivatives (contracts such as futures), which swings with the market cycle, grew a slower 6.4%.

André Milanez, B3’s executive director for finance, administration and investor relations, said the diversified portfolio “increases the company’s resilience.” B3 also launched dollar-priced bitcoin futures, options on bitcoin, ethereum and solana futures, and futures tied to US Treasuries, and it completed its purchase of CRDC, a technology firm for credit registries.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 12, 2026 · 20:26

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,324.31
-0.43%
L 169,942day rangeH 172,060

+8.69% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
33% advancing

5 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.65
+1.12%

EUR / BRL
6.25
+0.28%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
95.77
+3.24%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+9.95%
AZZA3

Materials
+4.16%
SUZB3

Energy
+2.81%
PETR4, PRIO3

Consumer Staples
-0.63%
ABEV3

Industrials
-1.05%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
-1.39%
ENEV3

Financials
-2.20%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-2.76%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,324.31
-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,674.32
-0.46%

S&P IPSAChile
10,625.27
+0.69%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,452.93
-1.35%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 172,060 169,942
USD/BRL 5.65 +1.12% +7.11% 5.58 5.65 5.65
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 44.70 +2.64% +38.18% 43.55 44.97 43.23 37,990,800
VALE3 63.95 -0.75% -2.75% 64.43 64.48 62.93 16,658,700
ITUB4 41.68 -0.10% +6.58% 41.72 41.95 41.12 22,298,600
BBDC4 14.32 -0.07% -26.34% 14.33 14.33 13.92 62,054,800
BBAS3 15.48 -8.35% -32.11% 16.89 15.67 14.72 146,447,300
B3SA3 14.76 -0.27% +4.53% 14.80 14.90 14.47 48,848,300
ABEV3 15.75 -0.63% +15.64% 15.85 15.92 15.62 45,131,700
WEGE3 51.65 +0.08% +15.06% 51.61 52.04 51.17 5,287,600
PRIO3 63.30 +2.98% +58.21% 61.47 63.87 60.79 6,527,400
SUZB3 56.04 +4.16% +16.58% 53.80 56.06 53.75 8,381,600
RENT3 29.58 -2.18% -31.31% 30.24 30.42 29.05 11,810,900
AZZA3 16.90 +9.95% -42.83% 15.37 18.57 16.14 7,839,300
CSNA3 4.23 -6.42% -51.55% 4.52 4.48 4.19 18,970,400
GGBR4 24.97 -1.11% +31.08% 25.25 25.26 24.69 4,076,200
ENEV3 27.00 -1.39% +40.26% 27.38 27.11 26.53 11,153,200

Largest moves today
AZZA3
16.90
+9.95%
BBAS3
15.48
-8.35%
CSNA3
4.23
-6.42%
SUZB3
56.04
+4.16%
PRIO3
63.30
+2.98%
PETR4
44.70
+2.64%
RENT3
29.58
-2.18%
ENEV3
27.00
-1.39%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 5 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

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What It Means for US Readers

The most telling number for Americans is the BDR surge: trading in these receipts, which let Brazilians hold foreign shares, jumped 63.6%. Trading at home is also busy, with B3 saying October volume averaged R$61.1 billion (about US$10.8 billion) a day, a monthly record.

Dollar investors who hold Brazil through funds such as EWZ, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, benefit when deeper trading makes the underlying Brazilian shares easier to buy and sell. The weak spot is the mix: market-cycle revenue grew only 6.4%, so profit growth would slow if trading cooled after October.

What Happens Next?

Friday, 13 November, is the first trading session for B3 shares after the results. The longer test is whether October’s record volume carries into B3’s fourth-quarter report next year.

Interest rates and the wider Brazil economy will decide how long the trading boom lasts. B3 itself is profiled in our company profile of B3.

What Is Not Known

How investors will price the results on Friday is open. It is also not known whether the extraordinary R$750 million payout will repeat.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did B3 make in the third quarter of 2026?

Recurring net profit was R$1.38 billion (about US$244 million), up 9.9% from a year earlier. Reported net profit was about R$1.63 billion (about US$289 million).

What is B3?

B3 is the company that runs Brazil’s main stock, futures and fixed-income markets in São Paulo. It also sells trading technology and data.

Sources: B3 investor relations, third-quarter 2026 results release (12 November 2026); B3 Bora Investir investor portal, results summary (12 November 2026); B3SA3 closing price and USD/BRL rate, 12 November 2026.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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