The court's plenary decides a question that has hung over Brazilian tax settlements for years: who owns the fees that the losing side owes the winner's lawyers.

Photo: Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Courts: Brazil

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, the country’s highest court, is due to resume a long-running case at its plenary sessions in Brasília this week, listed for Wednesday 18 November 2026, with Thursday 19 November also expected: whether the law can waive lawyers’ fees when taxpayers settle debts with the government. The case, known as ADI 5405, touches tax deals that many Brazilian companies signed under federal laws.

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The ruling matters to anyone who owes money to the Brazilian state, from small firms to multinationals, and to the lawyers who represent them. We could not open the court’s own agenda page, so the exact order of cases on Thursday 19 November is not confirmed.

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Key Facts When. Plenary session of 18 November 2026 in Brasília; 19 November also expected.

Case. ADI 5405, a direct action on constitutionality, asks if waiving lawyers’ fees in tax deals is lawful.

Who. Brazil’s national bar association (OAB) filed it; one of the court’s 11 seats is vacant.

Earlier. In February 2025 a virtual vote favoured the bar; the case then moved to the in-person plenary.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The court’s plenary decides a question that has hung over Brazilian tax settlements for years: who owns the fees that the losing side owes the winner’s lawyers.

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What the Court Will Decide

ADI stands for ação direta de inconstitucionalidade, a case in which the court tests whether a law fits the Constitution. In ADI 5405 the Federal Council of the OAB, Brazil’s bar association, challenges parts of several federal laws.

Those laws let taxpayers who sign a deal or join an instalment plan with the federal government skip paying the fees that would normally go to the other side’s lawyers. The bar argues that those fees belong to lawyers and cannot be waived by statute.

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How the Case Got Here

In February 2025 the court’s virtual plenary, where justices vote online, formed a majority to declare the provisions unconstitutional, in support of the bar’s argument that the fees belong to the lawyers themselves. Justice Gilmar Mendes then asked for the case to be moved to the in-person plenary, which resets the vote count.

The in-person judgment opened on Thursday 28 August 2025 with oral arguments only, and the justices have not yet voted. A related case, ADI 7694, was heard together with it that day.

The Praça dos Três Poderes in Brasília, the square where the Supreme Federal Court stands. (File photo)

Why Companies and Lawyers Care

Many agreements were signed on the basis of the waiver, so a ruling against it raises the question of whether taxpayers must pay fees on past deals. The court can limit the effect of a ruling to future cases, a step known in Brazil as modulação.

Foreign companies that settled Brazilian federal tax debts under these programmes could be affected if the court does not limit its ruling to the future. Lawyers’ groups, by contrast, say the waiver took income that the law reserves for them.

A Court With an Empty Seat

The court sits with one seat vacant because Luís Roberto Barroso, a former justice and chief justice, retired in October 2025. The Senate rejected the first nominee for the seat, Jorge Messias, then attorney general under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on 29 April 2026, and no new nominee is confirmed in the sources we checked.

What It Means for You

For a US company with a Brazilian subsidiary, a ruling against the waiver could change the cost of tax settlements it has already signed. For everyone else, the case is a reminder that Brazil’s courts often decide big questions of tax and business law, and that the outcome can reach deals that look closed.

In Plain English

Plenário: the full court, where all justices decide together.

the full court, where all justices decide together. Honorários: the fees a lawyer earns, including those the losing side pays to the winner’s lawyer.

the fees a lawyer earns, including those the losing side pays to the winner’s lawyer. OAB: the Order of Attorneys of Brazil, the national bar association.

the Order of Attorneys of Brazil, the national bar association. Modulação: a decision that a ruling applies only from a chosen date forward.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the court will resume the case on 18 or 19 November, finish it, or how each justice will vote, since the court sometimes carries items over. We could not open the court’s own agenda page, and it is unknown whether the ruling will be limited to future cases.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Supreme Court judging this week?

It is due to resume ADI 5405, which asks whether laws that waive lawyers’ fees in tax deals and instalment plans with the government are constitutional. The court’s calendar lists the case for 18 November, with 19 November also expected.

Who filed ADI 5405?

The Federal Council of the OAB, Brazil’s bar association, filed it. It challenges parts of several federal laws.

Has the court voted on this before?

A virtual vote in February 2025 formed a majority to strike the waiver down, and Justice Gilmar Mendes moved the case to the in-person plenary. That judgment opened in August 2025 with oral arguments only.

How many justices does the court have?

The court has 10 sitting justices because Luís Roberto Barroso retired in October 2025. The Senate rejected the first nominee for his seat in April 2026.

Sources Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court: November plenary calendar and case ADI 5405 · STF news service on the judgment of ADI 5405 · Federal Council of the OAB · Federal Senate vote of 29 April 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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