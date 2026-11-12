Brazil Court Weighs Family Theft Immunity

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court was still deciding on Thursday, 12 November 2026, whether a rule that spares relatives from punishment for theft and fraud can shield men who take money from women they abuse at home. The justice reporting the case has voted to remove the shield in domestic-violence cases, and the other justices have yet to finish voting.

The case reaches beyond Brazil’s courts. It tests how far the country will go in treating financial abuse of a partner as a crime rather than a family matter.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who. Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, in two linked cases brought by prosecutors and the Green Party. —What. Article 181 of the Penal Code spares spouses and close relatives from punishment for property crimes. —Vote so far. Justice Dias Toffoli, the rapporteur (the justice leading the case), voted to end the shield in domestic-violence cases. —When. Toffoli voted Wednesday, 11 November. Judgment resumed Thursday, 12 November, with other justices still to vote. —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Court Is Deciding

The court is judging two linked cases, known as ADPF 1185 and ADPF 1241. The first was filed by Conamp, the national association of Brazil’s public prosecutors, and the second by the Partido Verde, the Green Party.

Both ask the court to rule that Article 181 of the Penal Code cannot be used when the victim is a woman suffering domestic or family violence. The article exempts from penalty anyone who commits a property crime against a spouse during the marriage, or against a parent or child.

File photo. The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, February 2025. Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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How the Votes Have Gone

Toffoli, the justice assigned to report the case, voted on Wednesday, 11 November. He held that Article 181 is no longer valid under the 1988 Constitution when it is applied to property crimes against women in domestic and family violence.

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Justice Flávio Dino joined him on Thursday, according to Migalhas, a Brazilian legal news site, in its live coverage on 12 November. Dino proposed two changes: to strike wording in Article 181 that separates kinds of parentage, and to apply the ruling only to facts after the judgment.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, Brazil’s chief federal prosecutor, told the court in February 2025 that the exemption is unconstitutional in these cases, according to the federal prosecutors’ service. He argued that it can leave abuse unpunished and hurt women a second time, and that it rests on an outdated idea of marital hierarchy.

Why It Matters

Brazil’s 2006 Maria da Penha Law, its main law against domestic violence, already lists patrimonial violence, meaning the theft, retention or destruction of a woman’s money, documents or property, as a form of abuse. The prosecutor-general’s argument is that Article 181 lets such acts go unpunished when the abuser is her husband.

For foreign readers the case is a gauge of how Brazil’s top court handles gender and family law. The cut-off date the court sets will decide whether older cases can be reopened.

Not Yet Settled

Toffoli said that for relatives covered by Article 182, a separate article, the victim’s complaint is still required, and he left that open for debate, Migalhas reports. He also allowed prosecution of older facts that are still within the legal deadline and have no final ruling, while saying the timing of the ruling needs more thought.

Dino’s proposal to limit the ruling to later facts would give a different answer for cases already in progress. The remaining justices have yet to vote.

What Is Not Known

The final outcome and the votes of the other justices are not known. The wording of the ruling, including whether it reaches only domestic-violence cases and from which date, is also open.

What It Means for You

If you live in Brazil or are married to a Brazilian, a final ruling would make it easier to press criminal charges over a partner’s financial abuse. The cut-off date for older cases is the detail to watch.

Watch for the next full-court session and for the published ruling. It will show how far back the decision reaches.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Article 181 of Brazil’s Penal Code?

It exempts from penalty people who commit property crimes against a spouse during the marriage, or against a parent or child. The two cases before the Supreme Federal Court ask that it no longer apply to domestic violence against women.

Has the Supreme Federal Court made a final decision?

Not as of mid-afternoon in Brasília on 12 November 2026. Justice Dias Toffoli, the rapporteur, voted to end the exemption in these cases.

What is patrimonial violence?

It is the theft, retention or destruction of a woman’s money, documents or property. Brazil’s Maria da Penha Law lists it as a type of domestic violence.