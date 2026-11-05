Brazil Will Not Delay Its Tax Overhaul

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BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Key Facts What happened Finance Minister Dario Durigan said on Thursday 5 November 2026 that Brazil will not delay its tax reform.

The start The new consumption taxes begin in January 2027, and the sin tax is charged from 2 February.

The relief Firms acting in good faith will face no penalties, and some deadlines may be extended.

The finish line State and city taxes shift step by step until 2033.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil's finance minister, Dario Durigan, said on Thursday 5 November 2026 that the government will not postpone its tax reform and that it begins in January 2027. Business groups had asked for more time because companies must update the systems that issue tax invoices.

For US companies that sell, invest or manufacture in Brazil, the reform changes the sales taxes they pay and the paperwork they file. It is a major rewrite of Brazil's consumption taxes, and the government's start date is unchanged.

What the Minister Said

Durigan said the government is working to give taxpayers security during the change. He promised a compliance programme under which a company that acts in good faith will not be fined.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

If companies need more time to pay fines or to file secondary tax information, he said, the government will extend the deadlines. He ruled out any change to the official calendar.

He also argued that the reform should not raise the total tax burden on consumption. In his words, the two new taxes bring rationality and unify the rules for taxing consumption.

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The Two New Taxes

The first is the CBS, a federal tax on goods and services that replaces two older taxes called PIS and Cofins. The second is the Selective Tax, often called a sin tax, which targets goods seen as harmful to health or the environment.

Products covered include alcoholic and sugary drinks, cigarettes, vehicles, aircraft and boats. The government set a zero rate for minerals extracted during 2027.

A provisional measure published in an extra edition of the official gazette on the night of Wednesday 4 November sets the rates and the collection rules. It takes effect as law straight away but needs Congress to confirm it, and Durigan said he expects a quick vote.

The Dates to Know

The Selective Tax is charged from Tuesday 2 February 2027. Permanent rates are to be discussed during 2027 and take effect in January 2028.

The older tax on manufactured goods, known as IPI, falls to zero for most products from next year, with exceptions that protect the Manaus Free Trade Zone. The government says it negotiated a transition with the affected industries that keeps their 2027 tax load equal to what the IPI charges today.

To avoid a gap in January, the government also sent Congress a constitutional amendment that would keep the IPI in some sectors for a time. The tax that replaces state and city levies, the IBS, will phase in gradually until 2033, and 2026 served as a test year.

For background, our earlier report covers the 11.3% sales tax rate proposed by Brazil's audit court. The final rates will shape what consumers and exporters pay.

What It Means for You

If your company has a Brazilian subsidiary, check that its invoicing software handles the CBS before January. The no-penalty promise covers good-faith mistakes, but it is a policy statement, so ask your local advisers how it will work.

Investors in Brazilian companies should watch which sectors gain or lose from the switch from IPI to the Selective Tax. Visitors are not directly affected, because the changes concern businesses.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Congress will confirm the provisional measure unchanged, since lawmakers can amend it. The permanent Selective Tax rates are not yet set.

We also do not know how many companies will use the compliance programme or how long deadline extensions will last. Whether the constitutional amendment on IPI passes is still open.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Brazil Delaying Its Tax Reform?

No. Finance Minister Dario Durigan said on Thursday 5 November 2026 that the reform will not be postponed and starts in January 2027.

What Are the CBS and the Selective Tax?

The CBS is a federal tax on goods and services that replaces PIS and Cofins. The Selective Tax is a sin tax on goods such as alcohol, sugary drinks, cigarettes and vehicles.

When Does the Selective Tax Start?

Charging begins on 2 February 2027, under a provisional measure published on 4 November. Permanent rates are to be discussed in 2027 for January 2028.

Will Companies Be Fined for Early Mistakes?

The finance minister says firms acting in good faith will face no penalty under a compliance programme. Deadlines for fines and extra tax information may be extended.

Sources: Ministry of Finance of Brazil, statements of Minister Dario Durigan, 5 November 2026; Official Gazette of the Union (Diário Oficial da União), extra edition, 4 November 2026; Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, tax reform pages.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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