Brazil Senate Fast-Tracks 2027 Savings Plan

BRAZIL ECONOMY · FISCAL POLICY

Published Thursday, 12 November, 5:30 p.m. ET · Source: Brazil’s Federal Senate, government officials

Key Facts The vote On Thursday 12 November, Brazil’s Senate voted 40 to 38 to fast-track President Lula’s fiscal plan.

The size Estimates of the plan’s 2027 savings reach R$56 billion (about US$10 billion).

The catch The bill needs at least 41 of 81 votes, and the final vote did not happen Thursday.

What it means for you Investors in Brazilian stocks and bonds are watching whether the government can show credible savings.

Brazil’s Senate voted 40 to 38 on Thursday to rush through a government plan to save up to US$10 billion next year. The final vote has slipped to next week.

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Brazil’s government won a vote on Thursday that was almost a tie, and it only bought time. The Senate approved, by 40 votes to 38, a fast track for a bill meant to save up to R$56 billion (about US$10 billion at 5.64 reais per dollar, the 12 November rate from market-data provider RT) in 2027.

The fast track, called urgência in Portuguese, sends the bill straight to the full Senate without committee hearings. It matters for Brazil’s economy because the bill itself needs at least 41 of the 81 senators, and the shortcut passed with only 40 votes in favour and 38 against.

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What Is in the Government’s Plan?

The bill is a complementary law, a type of Brazilian law that needs an absolute majority, numbered PLP 299/2026. Senator Jaques Wagner of Lula’s Workers’ Party filed it on Wednesday 11 November, and Senator Eduardo Braga, the bill’s rapporteur (the lawmaker who writes the report on it), delivered his text the same day.

Its goal is to help the economic team hit the centre of the government’s primary-surplus target, the gap between revenue and spending before debt interest. The main tool is a new floor for contingenciamento, the freezing of budget spending when revenue disappoints.

The bill would also let the government freeze some mandatory spending, which is now protected from such freezes. In years when a freeze is triggered, total spending growth would be held to 2%, instead of up to 2.5% above inflation.

The Finance Ministry building in Brasília, in a file photo. The fiscal plan was drawn up by the government’s economic team. photo, 2023. The Ministry of Finance building in Brasília. Photo: Pedro França / Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Another R$10 billion to R$11 billion (about US$2 billion) comes from measures such as delaying transfers to states under the Kandir Law, which compensates them for export-tax exemptions, and limiting pension compensation payments. The government says that money would make room for campaign promises, such as a bigger Bolsa Família (a cash-transfer programme for poor families) and the Pé-de-Meia student savings programme.

Those measures are not lasting spending cuts. The bill also raises, from 10% to 20%, the across-the-board cut in tax breaks that has applied since 2026.

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Who Opposes It, and Why?

Opposition parties, including the Liberal Party (PL), Progressistas (PP), Republicanos and the Social Democracy Party (PSDB), told their senators to vote against the fast track. They want the text polished and voted next week.

One sticking point is a cap on the tax credits that companies earn when they buy inputs and use to pay other taxes. Business groups call the cap a kind of confiscation and are lobbying to remove it.

If the freeze is triggered, the cap would equal its size: with a R$12.8 billion (about US$2.3 billion) freeze, companies could be limited to R$12.8 billion of such offsets. That link is why the fight is not only about spending, but about corporate cash.

How Much Would It Really Save?

Estimates range from R$46 billion to R$60 billion (about US$8.2 billion to US$10.6 billion) for 2027, and reports differ on the exact figure. Part of the saving depends on the government actually triggering the new freeze.

That decision would come only after the Senate passes the bill.

What Does It Mean for US Readers?

Budget credibility drives the real and Brazilian bond yields, and both matter to dollar investors. In late trading on Thursday the real weakened about 1% to R$5.64 per dollar, and the EWZ, a New York-traded fund that tracks Brazilian stocks, fell about 2%, according to RT data.

RT cannot tell how much of that came from the Senate news. The likely winner of a pass is the federal Treasury, which would gain room to freeze spending.

The likely losers are companies that use tax credits to cut their bills, and holders of Brazilian shares and ADRs (US-traded receipts) such as the state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PBR) and the bank Itaú (ITUB) would watch how those firms fare.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the plan can reach 41 votes, because the shortcut vote drew 40. The Senate’s president had said that, without a deal for Thursday, the vote would be on Tuesday 17 November.

A vote of 41 or more on Tuesday 17 November would confirm the plan and the 2027 savings. Fewer than 41 votes, another delay, or a removal of the tax-credit cap would end the plan in its current form and raise doubts about the numbers.

Background: Brazil October Inflation Slows to 0.14%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s Senate vote on Thursday?

It voted 40 to 38 to fast-track PLP 299/2026, the government’s fiscal plan. The final vote on the text was not held on Thursday.

When is the final vote on Brazil’s fiscal plan?

It was pushed to next week. The Senate’s president had named Tuesday 17 November as the fallback date, and the bill needs at least 41 of 81 votes.

Sources: Brazil’s Federal Senate (PLP 299/2026, plenary session of 12 November 2026); Planning and Budget Ministry statements; RT (USD/BRL and EWZ, 12 November 2026).