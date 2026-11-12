Brazil Farm Debt Relief Heads to Lula’s Desk

BRAZIL MARKETS · FARM DEBT

Published Thursday, 12 November 2026, 4:59 a.m. ET · Source: Agência Senado (the Senate’s news service); Gazeta do Povo; Agência Brasil (Brazil’s public news agency)

Key Facts The vote Brazil’s Senate approved the farm debt relief decree on Wednesday 11 November 2026; it now goes to President Lula.

The terms Weather-hit farmers can refinance bank debt at 5% to 12% a year, with up to 8 years to repay (10 if severe).

The limits Standard caps run from R$400,000 (US$72,000) for family farmers to R$4 million (US$719,000) for others.

The gap Official sources give no final fiscal cost, and Lula has not yet said whether he will sign.

Brazil’s Congress has passed a debt lifeline for farmers hit by drought, frost and floods, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva must now decide whether to sign it. The move comes as Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled lender, reports a sharp profit fall from unpaid agribusiness loans.

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Brazil’s farmers waited for this vote until the last day. On Wednesday 11 November 2026, the Senate gave them an answer on the last day the measure was valid.

The Senate, Brazil’s upper house, approved a provisional measure known as MP 1.376/2026, according to Agência Senado, 11 November 2026. A provisional measure is a presidential decree with the force of law that lapses unless Congress converts it.

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Lawmakers turned it into a conversion bill, PLV 16/2026, and sent it to Lula. The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, had approved it on Tuesday 10 November, reported Gazeta do Povo, 12 November 2026, a national newspaper.

What Does the Bill Do?

It lets producers and cooperatives hit by extreme weather between 2019 and 2025 refinance rural debt, says Agência Senado. Interest runs from 5% to 12% a year, with two years of interest-only payments and up to eight years to repay.

Severe cases, with three or more lost harvests, can stretch to 10 years if the income loss is at least 40% (35% in the Sudam, Sudene and Sudeco regions, which are federal development areas in the North, Northeast and Centre-West). Other producers must show a loss of at least 30% of expected gross farm income (25% in those regions).

Family farmers in Pronaf, a federal programme for small family farms, can borrow up to R$400,000 (US$72,000) at 6%. Medium producers in Pronamp, a support programme for mid-sized farms, get up to R$2 million (US$360,000) at 9%, and everyone else up to R$4 million (US$719,000) at 12%.

Dollar figures use about R$5.56 per US$, the market close of 11 November. Severe-loss cases pay 5%, 8% and 11%, with caps of R$500,000 (US$90,000), R$2.5 million (US$450,000) and R$8 million (US$1.4 million).

Soybean plants in a field at Novo Barreiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, in a file photo from 2018. Photo: Lucas Friederich, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why It Matters

Farm defaults are now hurting lenders. Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled bank, reported adjusted third-quarter profit of R$1.27 billion (US$228 million), down 66.5% from a year earlier, according to Agência Brasil, 11 November 2026.

The bank blamed agribusiness. Its farm loans overdue reached 6.92% of the book in September, against 4.84% a year earlier.

It also cut its 2026 profit forecast to between R$9 billion and R$11 billion (US$1.6 billion to US$2.0 billion), from R$18 billion to R$22 billion (about US$3.2 billion to US$4.0 billion). For US holders of Banco do Brasil shares, a debt lifeline could ease losses on farm loans.

What Happens Next

Under Brazil’s Constitution, the president has 15 working days after receiving a bill to sign or veto it. Because the sources do not give the date the text reaches Lula, the exact deadline is not yet public.

The contract window also shifts. It was 120 days from the decree’s July publication, which ended on 12 November 2026, but the converted text sets 120 days after the law is regulated, says Agência Senado.

What Is Not Known

The sources do not state the vote count, and Agência Senado and Gazeta do Povo give no fiscal cost for the final text. Earlier estimates covered the original decree, not the version Congress changed.

Lula has not said whether he will sign or veto it, and Gazeta do Povo does not report the government’s position. Senator Tereza Cristina, of Mato Grosso do Sul, said it “is not the definitive solution”, and Senator Jaime Bagattoli, of Rondônia, called it a stopgap, according to Agência Senado.

What It Means for You

Brazil is a top global supplier of soybeans, corn and beef, so farm stress can reach commodity buyers and US-listed Brazilian lenders. Watch Banco do Brasil’s bad-loan figures, not only the bill, to see whether relief arrives in time.

Read more on Brazil news and our earlier coverage of the provisional measure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can renegotiate under the bill?

Producers and cooperatives with two or more crop losses from extreme weather between 2019 and 2025. They must show at least a 30% fall in expected income, or 25% in Sudam, Sudene and Sudeco areas.

What interest rates apply?

Standard cases pay 6% for family farmers, 9% for medium producers and 12% for others. Severe-loss cases pay 5%, 8% and 11%, with up to 10 years to repay.

When does Lula have to decide?

The Constitution gives him 15 working days after the bill reaches him. The date of receipt has not been published, so the deadline is not yet fixed.

Sources: Agência Senado, 11 November 2026; Gazeta do Povo, 12 November 2026; Agência Brasil, 11 November 2026.