Markets: Brazil Coffee

Brazil shipped more coffee in one month than ever before, and American buyers are taking far more of it. Cecafé, Brazil’s coffee exporters’ council, said on Wednesday 11 November that October exports reached 5.33 million bags of 60 kg each.

That is about 320,000 tonnes, or 28.4% more than in October 2025, the council said on 11 November. Cecafé also says shipments to the United States rose 119% in October, a year after the US removed its extra tariffs on Brazilian coffee in November 2025.

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Key Facts —Record. October exports hit 5,326,944 bags, beating the 5.176 million-bag record of October 2024. —Value. October revenue reached US$1.786 billion, up 7.8% from US$1.657 billion a year earlier. —United States. Shipments to the US rose 119% in October, a year after tariffs were lifted. —Price. The January to October average price is US$345.64 per bag, 9.5% below 2025. —Year to date. January to October revenue is US$11.917 billion, down 6.3% despite 3.5% more bags. —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil sold a record amount of coffee in October, but each bag has earned less so far this year than a year ago.

What Brazil Exported in October

Cecafé said on 11 November that Brazil exported 5,326,944 bags of coffee in October 2026. The previous monthly record was 5.176 million bags in October 2024, so the new mark is about 2.9% higher.

October revenue was US$1.786 billion, up 7.8% from US$1.657 billion a year earlier, Cecafé reported on 11 November. That is also a monthly record.

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Cecafé’s president, Márcio Ferreira, said on 11 November that new-crop coffee would arrive in larger volumes from September and October. He said rain in the coffee belt had delayed this year’s harvest.

From July to October, the first four months of the 2026/27 coffee year, exports totalled 16.591 million bags, up 19.7%, Cecafé said on 11 November. That is the second best result ever for the period, while revenue of US$5.363 billion, up 3.4%, is a record for it.

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Why It Matters

The United States is one of the biggest buyers of Brazilian coffee, so larger arrivals of new-crop beans supply American roasters. Cecafé said on 11 November that Brazilian shipments to the US rose 119% in October.

The jump follows the US removal of its extra tariffs on Brazilian green coffee in November 2025; Cecafé says soluble coffee stayed taxed until July 2026. Even so, US purchases for January to October were about 4.6 million bags against 4.7 million a year earlier, Cecafé said on 11 November.

Exporters, meanwhile, earn less on each bag. The January to October average price was US$345.64 per bag, 9.5% below 2025, Cecafé said on 11 November.

Cecafé notes a bigger share of conilon and robusta, two cheaper species of the canephora plant that sell for less than arabica. Year-to-date revenue is US$11.917 billion, down 6.3% from US$12.722 billion.

Container terminal at the Port of Santos, Brazil’s main gateway for foreign trade. File photo.

Europe and the Mix of Beans

Europe took 17.8 million bags from January to October, or 51.6% of Brazil’s exports, up 6.8%, Cecafé said on 11 November. Importers there are buying ahead of the EU deforestation regulation (EUDR), a rule requiring proof that products are not linked to deforestation.

Under the European Commission’s rules, the EUDR applies from Wednesday 30 December 2026 to large and medium-sized companies and to all traders. Micro and small companies handling products such as coffee follow on 30 June 2027.

By type, arabica, the higher-priced bean, made up 24.9 million bags, or 72.2% of exports, down 6.4%, Cecafé said on 11 November. Canephora, the species behind conilon and robusta, reached 6.065 million bags, or 17.6%, up 72.5%.

Soluble coffee, the instant kind, took 3.454 million bags, or 10%, the council said. Colombia, Mexico and India raised imports of Brazilian coffee by 83.4%, 47.9% and 367.8%, and Cecafé says they use conilon and robusta as raw material for instant coffee.

What to Watch Next

The first dated checkpoint is Wednesday 30 December 2026, when the EUDR starts to apply to large and medium-sized companies. Cecafé’s figures show European importers buying ahead of it, so early 2027 data will show whether that pace holds.

The second is Cecafé’s next monthly export report, covering November. Its date is not confirmed, although the council’s reports normally come around mid-month.

What It Means for You

If you buy beans or drink coffee in the US, October’s shipments mean more Brazilian supply is arriving. We cannot say what that does to shelf prices, because the figures we hold include no US retail data.

If you follow Brazil’s economy, watch the gap between volume and value. Exports are up 3.5% in bags for January to October, yet revenue is down 6.3%, Cecafé said on 11 November.

What Is Not Known

Cecafé’s report, as we hold it, does not give October’s US purchases in bags, so we cannot say how much of the record went north. The date of the November report is not confirmed, and no primary source we hold says what US retail prices will do.

In Plain English Cecafé. It is Brazil’s coffee exporters’ council, and it publishes monthly export figures. Bag. Coffee is traded in bags of 60 kg, so one million bags is about 60,000 tonnes. Arabica and conilon. Arabica is the higher-priced bean, while conilon and robusta are cheaper beans of the canephora species. EUDR. It is the EU deforestation regulation, which requires proof that goods are not linked to deforestation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much coffee did Brazil export in October 2026?

Brazil exported 5,326,944 bags of 60 kg in October, a monthly record, Cecafé said on 11 November. That is 28.4% more than in October 2025.

Have US tariffs on Brazilian coffee ended?

The US removed its extra tariffs on Brazilian green coffee in November 2025, and Cecafé says soluble coffee stayed taxed until July 2026. Cecafé reported on 11 November that shipments to the US rose 119% in October.

Why is Brazil’s coffee income lower despite record volume?

Cecafé said on 11 November that the January to October average price was US$345.64 per bag, 9.5% below 2025. It notes a bigger share of conilon and robusta, which sell for less than arabica.

What is the EU deforestation regulation?

The EUDR is an EU rule requiring proof that products are not linked to deforestation. The European Commission says it applies from 30 December 2026 to large and medium-sized companies.