Brazil Party Calls Ex-Leader Video Criminal

Brasília - Tasso Jereissati, Geraldo Alckmin e Marconi Perillo durante a reunião da Executiva Nacional do PSDB, que avalia o momento político e a permanência na base aliada (Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil)

BRAZIL · POLITICS

Brazil’s PSDB party (Brazilian Social Democracy Party) called the filming and posting of videos of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, 95, an “unworthy and criminal exposure” on Thursday 12 November 2026. The party is one Cardoso helped found and where he is honorary president, and it asked the police and the courts to investigate and punish those responsible.

Cardoso, known in Brazil as FHC, ran the country from 1995 to 2003 and is remembered for the Real Plan, the 1994 currency reform that ended hyperinflation. He has advanced Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain illness.

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Key Facts Statement The PSDB called the videos an “unworthy and criminal exposure” on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Who Aécio Neves, the PSDB’s national president and a former presidential candidate in 2014, signed the note.

Police São Paulo state’s civil police named two men formal suspects on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Charges The suspected offences are defamation and discrimination against an elderly person.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Party Said

In the note, Aécio Neves wrote that it is “unacceptable that his delicate health situation is disrespected in the pursuit of self-promotion”. He added that the violation of Cardoso’s privacy “must be the subject of investigation and punishment by the security bodies and by the courts”.

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A PSDB party meeting. File photo: Fabio Pozzebom/Agência Brasil, Brazil’s public news agency.

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What Police and the Court Have Done

On Wednesday 11 November the Polícia Civil, the state civil police of São Paulo, formally named Wesley Oliveira, the social-media influencer who posted the videos, and a second man as suspects. In Brazilian law this step, called indiciamento, means police believe there is enough evidence to point to a suspect, but no court has yet charged or convicted anyone.

Police also carried out search warrants and seized two phones. The men are barred from coming within 200 metres of Cardoso’s home and from publishing new images of him.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Cardoso’s wife, Patrícia Kundrat, has filed a police report over the videos. Oliveira says she allowed the filming, while Kundrat has said she did not authorise the filming or posting.

Cardoso’s Legal Situation

Cardoso’s legal affairs were already in the hands of a court before the videos spread. In April 2026 a São Paulo court named his son Paulo Henrique Cardoso as provisional guardian, a court-appointed manager of his affairs, until an independent medical expert examines Cardoso.

Police naming a suspect is not a charge. Whether the two men are charged is for prosecutors and the courts to decide.

What It Means for You

Readers in the United States who follow Brazil will recognise Cardoso as the architect of the 1994 Real Plan, the currency reform that tamed inflation and still underpins today’s real. For anyone caring for an older relative with dementia, the case shows how quickly private moments can spread online.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm which court issued the distance order, or when it was issued. We found no new statement from Cardoso’s family on the party’s note.

We found no final ruling on his guardianship.

Related Coverage

We covered the family’s request for a probe of the videos earlier this week. Background is in our Brazil history explainer and our Brazil coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the PSDB say about the videos of Cardoso?

The party called the filming and posting an “unworthy and criminal exposure” and asked security bodies and courts to investigate and punish those responsible.

Who is Fernando Henrique Cardoso?

He was Brazil’s president from 1995 to 2003 and led the 1994 Real Plan that ended hyperinflation. He is 95 and has advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

What has the police done?

On 11 November 2026 São Paulo’s civil police formally named two men suspects for defamation and discrimination against an elderly person. Police also seized two phones.

Has anyone been convicted?

No. A police suspect designation is not a charge, and no court has convicted anyone.

Sources: Statement of the PSDB signed by Aécio Neves, 12 November 2026; actions of the São Paulo state civil police on 11 November 2026 and the São Paulo court guardianship order of April 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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