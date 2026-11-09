Brazil Ex-Leader’s Family Seeks Video Probe

The three children of Brazil’s former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, 95, have asked São Paulo state prosecutors (the Ministério Público, which investigates crimes) to look into how a man filmed inside their father’s apartment and posted the footage online. Cardoso, who led Brazil from January 1995 to January 2003, has advanced Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain illness.

The children, Paulo Henrique, Luciana and Beatriz, want a criminal inquiry into how the man came to film in the apartment and why the footage was published. Cardoso’s wife, Patrícia, told police she let the man in but did not allow him to film.

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A video of a former president with advanced Alzheimer’s at home has become a privacy case for one of Brazil’s best-known political families, and it is now with prosecutors.

What Happened

A man who describes himself as a journalist filmed inside Cardoso’s São Paulo apartment and posted footage on social media. It included images of Cardoso at home.

The man has said he was invited and authorised by Cardoso’s wife. She says she allowed a visit, not the filming.

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Cardoso is best known for the 1994 Real Plan, which ended Brazil’s hyperinflation by creating a new currency, the real. He drove the plan as finance minister and won the presidency in October 1994.

File photo. Fernando Henrique Cardoso (left) at an event, undated. Photo: handout.

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What the Family Wants

Paulo Henrique, Luciana and Beatriz Cardoso asked the São Paulo state prosecution service to open a criminal investigation, and they want to know how the man came to film in the apartment. After the episode, the family added security measures at the apartment, including cameras.

Why His Son Acts for Him

In April 2026, a São Paulo court granted the three children’s request for a provisional guardianship order. Reports describe it as letting Paulo Henrique Cardoso act for his father in civil acts and manage his finances and assets, pending a medical examination.

In plain English. Guardianship, called interdição in Brazil, is a court order that lets a relative act for someone who cannot manage their own affairs. It is separate from the video case, and the sources do not link the two.

What It Means for You

For readers it is mainly a question of privacy and consent for a person who cannot speak for himself. The outcome will depend on what prosecutors find about how the man came to film.

Until prosecutors decide, the case rests on the accounts of the man and of Cardoso’s wife, which differ. Neither account has been independently confirmed.

What Is Not Known

Prosecutors have not said whether they will open an inquiry, and no charges exist. The accounts of the man and of Cardoso’s wife differ on what was agreed.

See also Cardoso on the 2022 election, São Paulo city guide and Brazil news in English.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Cardoso’s children go to prosecutors?

They want a criminal inquiry into how a man filmed inside their father’s apartment and posted the video. The request went to São Paulo state prosecutors.

Who is Fernando Henrique Cardoso?

He was president of Brazil from January 1995 to January 2003. He is 95 and has advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

What does Cardoso’s wife say?

Patrícia, Cardoso’s wife, told police she let the man into the apartment. She says she did not authorise the filming.

Is anyone under investigation?

Not yet. Prosecutors have not said whether they will open an inquiry.

Sources: Request by Cardoso’s children to the São Paulo state prosecution service (November 2026); São Paulo court provisional guardianship order (April 2026); statements of the people involved.