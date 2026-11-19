A single post from January now sits before Brazil’s highest court. Its next step will decide whether a conservative senator becomes a criminal defendant.

File photo. The Salão Nobre, a ceremonial hall of the Superior Tribunal de Justiça in Brasília, 11 November 2015. Photo: Sergio Amaral/STJ, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s Prosecutor-General’s Office, the federal body that brings criminal charges before the Supreme Federal Court (STF), filed a criminal complaint on Wednesday 18 November 2026 against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. It accuses the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro of calúnia, the crime of falsely accusing someone of an offence, against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

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As of Thursday 19 November 2026, no decision on whether the STF will accept the case has been reported. The charge rests on one post on the social network X of Saturday 3 January 2026, cited in the Prosecutor-General’s filing.

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The Prosecutor-General’s Office, headed by Paulo Gonet, names Lula, Brazil’s head of state, as the target of the alleged slander in its filing this week. The July 2026 court record dates the post to the day the United States captured Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, which gives the dispute an international backdrop.

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Key Facts Who. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, is accused by federal prosecutors.

What. Prosecutors filed a slander complaint at Brazil’s Supreme Court over a post about President Lula.

Next. The court has yet to decide whether to accept the complaint.

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As of. 19 November 2026, 17:50 GMT.

A single post from January now sits before Brazil’s highest court. Its next step will decide whether a conservative senator becomes a criminal defendant.

The inquiry began in April 2026, when Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the STF judge handling the case, opened an investigation into the post. In June 2026 the Federal Police, Brazil’s federal investigative agency, concluded that he had committed calúnia.

In the post, Flávio Bolsonaro wrote “Lula será delatado”, meaning Lula will be informed on, and added that this was the end of the Foro de São Paulo, a network of Latin American left-wing parties, and of international drug and arms trafficking. Prosecutors argue that parliamentary immunity, which shields lawmakers for their words, does not apply because he used a personal profile outside parliament.

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Prosecutors say the same words that would be protected inside parliament lose that cover online. A trial follows only if the court accepts the complaint.

File photo: Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where Senator Bolsonaro sits.

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On Tuesday 7 July Moraes gave the Federal Police 10 days to hear the senator, at the prosecutors’ request. Bolsonaro sent a written statement instead and did not attend the hearing set for Tuesday 28 July.

Moraes then gave the Prosecutor-General’s Office 15 days to respond. Gonet had told the court he would decide on a complaint only after the senator’s testimony, and he noted that a retraction, a public withdrawal of the accusation, could extinguish his punishment.

The filing of Wednesday 18 November was signed by Luiza Frischeisen, a senior federal prosecutor, and sent to Justice Moraes. Prosecutors ask the STF to accept it, which would make Bolsonaro a defendant.

In a written statement to the court in July 2026, Flávio Bolsonaro denied having slandered Lula. No answer from him to the complaint has been reported.

That denial is the strongest counter-view, since calúnia requires the false accusation of a crime. The dispute will therefore turn on what the post actually accused Lula of.

The complaint names one post, not a pattern of statements, so the court will weigh the meaning of a single sentence. A decision to accept it would still leave the question of guilt to a later trial.

Calúnia is one of the crimes against honour in Brazil’s penal code, and it differs from defamation. Defamation attributes a damaging fact to someone, while calúnia requires accusing them of a specific crime.

If the court accepts the complaint, Bolsonaro becomes a defendant in a criminal case brought by the state, rather than a suspect in an inquiry. His political plans are covered in Brazil’s Flávio Bolsonaro Eyes New Election.

It is not known whether Moraes has ordered the notification, or when the court will rule. No timetable for the decision has been reported.

After the defence arrives, the court decides whether to accept the complaint and make him a defendant. The next step is therefore the senator’s written answer, once the court notifies him.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Senator Flávio Bolsonaro accused of?

Federal prosecutors accuse him of calúnia, or criminal slander, against President Lula over a social-media post. In July he denied having slandered Lula.

Is he already on trial?

No. The Supreme Federal Court must first decide whether to accept the complaint, and only then does he become a defendant.

Why does a post from January matter now?

Prosecutors say parliamentary immunity does not cover words posted on a personal profile. That legal question will shape whether the case can go forward.

Sources Court record of the Supreme Federal Court inquiry, April to July 2026; Federal Police conclusions of June 2026; filing by the Prosecutor-General’s Office, 18 November 2026; written statement of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, July 2026; Supremo Tribunal Federal · Procuradoria-Geral da República · Polícia Federal · Senado Federal

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