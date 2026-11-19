A new lawsuit says the preliminary licence for CMPC’s Projeto Natureza (Project Nature) skipped proper study of the lake, the water discharge and Indigenous consultation. The state environmental agency said in October that it followed the law.

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BRAZIL · BUSINESS

Four groups in Brazil’s southernmost state say they asked a federal court on Monday 16 November 2026 to cancel the preliminary environmental licence for a R$27 billion (about US$4.6 billion) pulp mill. The plant, planned by Chile’s CMPC, a paper, pulp and packaging group, would stand on the shore of Lake Guaíba near Porto Alegre.

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For US readers, the case tests whether a pulp project the state government calls the largest private investment in its history can keep its permit against Indigenous and environmental challenges. The state says the mill would make 3 million tonnes a year of bleached eucalyptus pulp, a raw material for tissue, packaging and paper sold worldwide.

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Key Facts Who Four groups, including a Guarani Indigenous association, in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state.

What They say they asked a federal court on Monday 16 November 2026 to annul a pulp mill permit.

The mill Chilean paper group CMPC’s R$27 billion (about US$4.6 billion) pulp project near Porto Alegre.

The permit Fepam, the state environmental agency, issued a preliminary licence on 22 October 2026.

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A new lawsuit says the preliminary licence for CMPC’s Projeto Natureza (Project Nature) skipped proper study of the lake, the water discharge and Indigenous consultation. The state environmental agency said in October that it followed the law.

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What Happened

The case is a public civil action, a lawsuit that lets civil groups defend the environment or the public interest. The plaintiffs are Tákua Pindó Mirim, a Guarani Indigenous association, and Núcleo Amigas da Terra Brasil, Ser Ação Ativismo Ambiental and Instituto Preservar, all environmental or Indigenous groups.

They are represented by the legal-aid service of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and by a national network of people’s lawyers. Their announcement came on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

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They argue that the licensing did not properly compare alternative sites and technology. They also object to the discharge of industrial waste water into Lake Guaíba and to the postponement of studies they consider essential to judge environmental viability.

The groups call the single public hearing, held in Barra do Ribeiro, insufficient, and say Indigenous and traditional communities were not consulted as the law requires. Maurício Roman, coordinator of Instituto Preservar, called the case extremely relevant for defending the Pampa grasslands of southern Brazil and the lake.

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What the Permit Allows

Fepam, the Rio Grande do Sul state environmental foundation, issued the preliminary licence on Thursday 22 October 2026. The state government handed it over at the Piratini Palace, the seat of the state government in Porto Alegre, on Friday 23 October.

A preliminary licence only confirms that a project is environmentally viable at the planning stage and sets conditions. It does not allow construction or operation, which need a separate installation licence.

Fepam’s president said the process followed the law and weighed contributions from society. A public hearing on the environmental impact study took place on 29 January 2026, with 1,178 people attending in person, and the comment period ran 60 days after Fepam extended it to 13 February.

How Big the Project Is

The state government puts the investment at R$27 billion (about US$4.6 billion at 5.85 reais per US dollar on 19 November 2026) and calls it the largest private investment in the state’s history. It adds an export terminal at the port of Rio Grande costing about R$1.5 billion (about US$260 million).

The state estimates up to 12,000 construction jobs at the peak and about 800 direct jobs once the plant runs. The state says CMPC’s existing mill in Guaíba would stay open.

Federal prosecutors (the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) filed a separate action in May 2026 in the 9th Federal Court against the company, Fepam and federal agencies. They say fishing, Indigenous and quilombola communities, which descend from escaped enslaved people, were not consulted, and that the plant would discharge 216,000 cubic metres of effluent a day into the lake.

The prosecutors also say the mill would need 11.8 million tonnes of wood a year. In July 2026, before the licence was issued, a federal judge declined to halt the licensing at that stage.

The Land Dispute in the State Assembly

A second fight concerns Barba Negra, a nature reserve in Barra do Ribeiro, a municipality on the Guaíba shore. State bill 431/2026 would remove 17.55 hectares from its protection and add 89.35 hectares elsewhere.

On Monday 16 November a state court suspended the Assembly vote on the bill after a complaint by Agapan, a Rio Grande do Sul environmental association. On Tuesday 17 November Judge Eduardo Uhlein of the state Court of Justice lifted the effects of that order at the state government’s request, which allows a vote.

CMPC said the change touches 0.74% of the reserve and that the 89.35 hectares added compensate the loss 5.1 times. The company also said the state environment secretariat gave a favourable opinion.

No new vote date is set. Frederico Antunes, the government leader in the Assembly, said scheduling depends on agreement among lawmakers.

What It Means for You

If you buy tissue, packaging or paper made from eucalyptus pulp, this mill would add supply only after years of licensing and construction. The installation licence and the court ruling decide how soon that could happen.

Investors who follow CMPC should watch those two dates, since either can delay the schedule. This is a legal and environmental timeline, not a price call.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the federal court will rule on the new lawsuit, or whether it will join it to the prosecutors’ case. It is also unclear how CMPC and Fepam will answer the groups in court.

The date of the Assembly vote on the Barba Negra bill is open, and so is the date of any application for the installation licence. Our own coverage of the earlier permit and the 11 November protest is here:

the licence and the protest.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is CMPC’s Projeto Natureza?

It is a planned pulp mill at Barra do Ribeiro, near Porto Alegre, with a capacity of 3 million tonnes a year. The state government puts its cost at R$27 billion (about US$4.6 billion).

Does the Preliminary Licence Allow Construction?

No. It confirms environmental viability at the planning stage, and CMPC still needs an installation licence before building.

Who Filed the New Lawsuit?

Four groups: Tákua Pindó Mirim, Núcleo Amigas da Terra Brasil, Ser Ação Ativismo Ambiental and Instituto Preservar. They filed in a federal court on Monday 16 November 2026.

When Will the Court Decide?

No ruling date has been announced. The separate prosecutors’ case is also still open.

Sources: Rio Grande do Sul state government, delivery of the preliminary licence, 23 October 2026; Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), civil action on the licensing, 13 May 2026; statement of the plaintiff groups, 18 November 2026; CMPC statement on the Barba Negra reserve, November 2026; RT market data, USD/BRL, 19 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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