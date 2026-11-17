BRAZIL · ENERGY

Brazil’s federal oil, gas and biofuels regulator, known as ANP, said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that its board will resume the review of gas pipeline tariffs at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday 18 November at 10:00. It reversed a pause ordered on 9 November because Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, withdrew from negotiating with pipeline operator NTS (Nova Transportadora do Sudeste).

The review covers five gas pipeline operators: NTS, TAG, TBG, GOM and TSB. Its third phase covers consultation and hearings on method, maximum allowed revenue and the fees, called tariffs, that the operators may charge in the 2026 to 2030 cycle.

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ANP is the regulator that sets what operators of Brazil’s gas pipelines may charge, according to its notice of 12 November 2026 and its tariff-review page. Its notice of 9 November 2026 shows that the energy ministry relayed a request from Petrobras and NTS for a 15-day pause, which ANP granted and then reversed.

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Key Facts

What. Brazil’s gas regulator resumes its pipeline tariff review at a board meeting on 18 November 2026.



Why. Petrobras, the state oil company, withdrew from talks with pipeline operator NTS, ending the pause.



Scope. The 2026 to 2030 tariff cycle is under review for five gas pipeline operators.



Unknown. It is not known what the board will decide or whether Petrobras and NTS will talk again.



As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 18:30 UTC

Brazil’s gas regulator is restarting its pipeline tariff review. Its board meets on Wednesday 18 November 2026 at 10:00.

A Petrobras refinery at Ibirité, Minas Gerais, in a file photo. Photo: altair mendes / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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What Happened

On Monday 9 November 2026, ANP’s board suspended for 15 days its regulatory action on the third phase of the review. The Ministry of Mines and Energy had asked for this, relaying a request from Petrobras and NTS while they sought a negotiated solution.

On 10 November 2026, Petrobras told NTS in a letter, copied to ANP and the ministry, that it was withdrawing from negotiating. On Thursday 12 November 2026, ANP reversed its suspension and said the other claims and appeals filed in the case remain under analysis.

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ANP said it reaffirms its commitment to legal certainty, transparency and predictability. It said it wants to ensure “fair and adequate tariffs” for the market and consumers.

Why It Matters

A tariff is the fee a pipeline operator may charge to move gas, so the review shapes what customers pay for transport in the 2026 to 2030 cycle. No figure for the new tariffs is confirmed.

Petrobras’s withdrawal removed the reason for the pause, so the regulator returned to its own process. The other claims and appeals now stay with ANP’s board rather than with a negotiation.

What to Watch

The checkpoint is the extraordinary ANP board meeting on Wednesday 18 November 2026 at 10:00, according to ANP’s notice of 12 November 2026. The notice says the meeting is still to be scheduled for that day.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what the board will decide on 18 November, or whether Petrobras and NTS will return to talks. Final tariffs for 2026 to 2030 have not been set.

Sources: ANP notice, 12 November 2026; ANP notice, 9 November 2026; ANP tariff-review page.

More: Read our earlier reports on the pause in the review and on Petrobras and pipeline buyers, plus Brazil news every day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did ANP restart the gas tariff review?

Petrobras withdrew from negotiating with NTS, which had been the reason for the suspension. ANP reversed its 9 November decision on 12 November 2026.

When does the ANP board meet on the review?

The notice sets an extraordinary board meeting for Wednesday 18 November 2026 at 10:00. It says the meeting is still to be scheduled for that day.

Which pipeline operators does the review cover?

It covers five gas pipeline operators: NTS, TAG, TBG, GOM and TSB. ANP’s tariff-review page lists five open review processes.