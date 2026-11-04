Brazil Clears Offshore Merger With Ship Sale

Petrobras's P-51 platform in the Campos Basin off Brazil. Photo: Divulgação Petrobras / Agência Brasil / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 BR)

BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Key Facts The ruling Brazil’s competition authority, Cade, approved the merger of offshore contractors Subsea7 and Saipem on 4 November 2026.

The condition The companies commit to sell the Seven Borealis, a ship that lays undersea pipes.

Why it matters Two big offshore contractors would join; Petrobras, Brazil’s state oil company, opposed the deal.

Next steps Approvals from the EU and Australia are still needed.

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Brazil’s competition watchdog cleared the merger of two global offshore contractors on Wednesday 4 November 2026, but only with a promise to sell a major ship. Cade, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, approved the Subsea7-Saipem combination through a signed settlement with the companies.

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For US readers, the ruling matters because Brazil is a major deepwater oil region, and these contractors install the underwater pipes and equipment that carry its oil to the surface. Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, opposed the deal and appealed against it.

What Cade Decided

Cade approved the merger through what Brazilian law calls an Acordo em Controle de Concentrações, a Concentration Control Agreement that lets a merger go ahead in return for fixes. In it the companies commit to sell the pipelay ship Seven Borealis.

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A pipelay ship is a vessel that lays pipelines on the seabed, and the Seven Borealis is 182.2 metres long and was built in 2012. It has a main crane of up to 5,000 tonnes, and the approval is tied to its sale.

The companies say the commitment also includes provisions to keep projects in their backlog on schedule. They have not said who may buy the ship.

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Who Fought the Deal

Cade’s technical staff had earlier cleared the deal without conditions. Petrobras and ABEP, the association of Brazilian oil and gas producers, then appealed to the tribunal.

Cade’s tribunal, its decision-making board, reopened the case to hear them. Wednesday’s decision is the result of that second review.

Saipem is an Italian offshore engineering group, and Subsea7 is an offshore contractor listed in Oslo. Together they would form a much larger offshore contractor.

What Happens Next

Brazil is only one of several approvals the companies need. The European Commission, the European Union’s competition regulator, and Australia’s competition regulator have also been reviewing the deal.

The Australian regulator is the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). The companies still have to meet the remaining conditions before the merger can close.

The combined group is planned to be called Saipem7. It can come into being only after every remaining approval arrives.

What It Means for You

If you own Petrobras shares through its US-listed ADRs, which are certificates that let Americans hold foreign stock, note that Petrobras opposed the deal and that Cade still approved it with conditions. Our report on a record oil platform start-up gives the wider offshore picture.

For investors in the two contractors, the ship sale costs the group one asset but clears its way in Brazil. This is a corporate ruling about two contractors, not a change in rules for consumers.

In Plain English

A merger joins two companies into one, and regulators in each major market can approve it, block it or attach conditions. A divestment is the sale of an asset that the regulator wants removed from the combined group.

Deepwater oil is oil produced far offshore, from platforms that float over deep sea. Subsea contractors build the pipes, valves and control systems on the seabed that link the wells to those platforms.

What Is Not Known

The buyer of the Seven Borealis and the sale price have not been announced. The public summaries also do not say when the sale must close.

It is not yet clear how the European Commission will rule, or whether it will ask for similar remedies. Whether the Australian regulator will accept the deal is also open.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Cade Decide on Subsea7 and Saipem?

Cade approved the merger on 4 November 2026 through a settlement with the companies. They commit to sell the pipelay ship Seven Borealis.

Who Appealed Against the Merger?

Petrobras and the producers’ group ABEP appealed after Cade’s staff had cleared the deal without conditions. The tribunal then reopened the case and approved the deal with conditions.

What Is Saipem7?

Saipem7 is the planned name of the combined company, which would unite the Italian group Saipem and the offshore contractor Subsea7. It still needs approvals in other jurisdictions.

When Will the Merger Close?

Brazil’s approval is one step. The companies still need approvals from other regulators, including the EU and Australia.

Sources: Cade, Brazil’s competition authority, tribunal decision and settlement of 4 November 2026; Saipem and Subsea7, announcement of 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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