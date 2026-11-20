The program, known as gas release, is meant to open a gas market that Petrobras dominates. The new design drops mandatory auctions but keeps the goal.

Petrobras's P-51 production platform off Brazil, file photo, not at the Morpho well. (Photo: Divulgação Petrobras / ABr, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · ENERGY

Brazil’s gas regulator told an open hearing on Thursday 19 November 2026 that it will soften its plan to force Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, to share gas with rivals. Instead of fixed auction rounds, it wants a permanent rule that triggers auctions only if one seller stays too dominant.

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For US readers, the change matters because Petrobras has shares traded in New York as American depositary receipts. The rules will help decide how much competition Brazilian industry gets in gas and how much of Petrobras’s market it must give up.

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Key Facts The change Brazil’s gas regulator, ANP, will replace fixed auction cycles with a permanent annual trigger.

The trigger Auctions happen only if the HHI market-concentration score stays above 2,500 points.

The date ANP director Pietro Mendes announced it at the public hearing on Thursday 19 November 2026.

What next ANP’s full board must still approve the final rules.

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The program, known as gas release, is meant to open a gas market that Petrobras dominates. The new design drops mandatory auctions but keeps the goal.

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What Happened

Pietro Mendes, the ANP director in charge of the file, opened the public hearing on Thursday by presenting changes to the draft rule. ANP is the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, Brazil’s oil and gas regulator.

The draft would make Petrobras sell some gas it buys from other producers, or imports from Bolivia, to rival traders through regulated auctions. Mendes said the new text would drop the planned first cycle for 2027 to 2030 and make the rule permanent, with a market check every year.

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Auctions would take place only if the HHI stays above 2,500 points. The HHI, the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, is a standard antitrust measure of how concentrated a market is, and a higher number means fewer sellers hold more of the sales.

Mendes said the 2,500-point goal was already part of the draft. He added that if the index falls below it, there would be no volume to release, so the rule is not a duty to hand over gas.

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Why Petrobras Got a Hearing

ANP’s board approved the draft on 7 August 2026 and opened a 45-day public consultation, according to its board decision. The hearing was first set for 21 October and was moved to 19 November, as we reported when the date slipped.

On Monday 9 November, Mendes told ANP’s board he had met Petrobras and would propose changes to give the text more clarity. According to Mendes, Petrobras says it has already cut its market share by itself, including by dropping customers that use less than 40,000 cubic metres of gas a day, and expects to be below 2,500 points in 2027.

Petrobras also argued that new gas from its own fields could push it over the limit and be swept into the program. Mendes said the text will state that Petrobras’s own production stays outside, in later cycles too, as the draft already said.

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Open Points for Petrobras and Industry

Mendes said ANP and Petrobras did not agree on how to measure the market. Petrobras wants gas sold to power plants counted, and ANP does not, and it is also open whether the market is measured on the past year or on a forecast.

He also addressed Sergipe Deep Waters, known as SEAP, a large offshore gas project of Petrobras. ANP wrote to Petrobras after talk that the project might be suspended because of the program, and Mendes said the agency sees no impact on it, because the project does not buy gas from third parties.

Mendes said he will also propose changes that let Braskem, a petrochemical company with a shareholder link to Petrobras, bid in future auctions. He said high gas prices have hurt Braskem and that, as a large industrial buyer, it should be allowed to compete for the volumes.

Why It Matters

In our assessment, the change lowers the odds that Petrobras faces forced auctions soon, if its own claim of heading under the 2,500-point line proves right. It also removes the fixed 2027 to 2030 window that worried the company, since later reviews could have reached its own production.

A lawyer from the Lefosse law firm said the design now shifts from mandatory auctions to an annual trigger, but does not look less ambitious. Industrial buyers that want cheaper gas will watch whether the trigger is set tightly enough to bite.

The regulator is also reviewing what gas pipelines may charge, a separate fight we covered in Petrobras and ANP on pipeline tariffs. Both files point to the same question: how much of Brazil’s gas market stays in one state-controlled hand.

What It Means for You

If you hold Petrobras shares through US-listed ADRs, the news reduces the risk of a forced sale of gas volumes in 2027. The risk does not vanish, because the rule would stay on the books and be tested every year.

US companies that sell equipment or chemicals into Brazil’s industry should watch the final text. A more competitive gas market could lower costs for Brazilian factories over time.

Our look at Petrobras spending plans shows what else the company is weighing. The gas rule is one more factor in those plans.

What Is Not Known

ANP has not published the new text, and the full board must approve it before it becomes a rule. It is not known when the board will vote.

It is also not known which market definition ANP will choose or whether Petrobras will really fall below 2,500 points. Mendes gave no details of how the company plans to get there, and the promise to keep Petrobras’s own gas outside the program is not binding until the text is published.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Brazil’s Gas Release Program?

It is an ANP plan to open a gas market dominated by Petrobras. Regulated auctions would let rival traders buy gas that Petrobras buys from others or imports from Bolivia.

What Did ANP Change on 19 November 2026?

Director Pietro Mendes said ANP will replace fixed auction cycles with a permanent rule. Auctions would run only if the HHI concentration index stays above 2,500 points.

Does the Change Affect Petrobras’s Own Gas?

No, according to Mendes. He said the text will keep Petrobras’s own production outside the program, as the draft already did.

When Will the Rule Take Effect?

That is not known. The full ANP board must still approve the final text, and no vote date has been published.

Sources: ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), public hearing on the gas release program, 19 November 2026; ANP board decision 515/2026 opening the public consultation, 7 August 2026; ANP board meeting, 9 November 2026; comments by Lefosse law firm partners Felipe Boechem and Rafael Martins on the hearing day, 19 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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