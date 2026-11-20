The report says a financing agreement was signed for the future modern fishing port of Cotonou, Benin’s main port city. The terms are unpublished, and what became of a 2024 agreement for the same site is unclear.

Cotonou, Benin's largest city and commercial hub, seen from above. File photo, 2019. (Photo: Adoscam, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Benin

A Beninese news report dated Thursday 19 November 2026 says Benin has signed a financing agreement worth 65 billion CFA francs (about US$109 million) for a new fishing port in Cotonou. We could not confirm this with Invest International, the Dutch state development finance institution, or with the Benin government.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Benin and Invest International, a Dutch state development bank; neither has confirmed the report.

What. A reported 65 billion CFA francs (about US$109 million) financing deal for a Cotonou fishing port.

Where. Xwlacodji, a site of about 8 hectares in Cotonou.

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

The report says a financing agreement was signed for the future modern fishing port of Cotonou, Benin’s main port city. The terms are unpublished, and what became of a 2024 agreement for the same site is unclear.

It says the agreement was signed during a visit by a Dutch delegation led by Melanie Maas Geesteranus, chief executive of Invest International. The report names Hugues Oscar Lokossou, the minister attached to the finance minister for external resources and debt management, as Benin’s representative.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Benin Email address Follow

The report describes the financing as half grants and half loans to the Beninese state. By our arithmetic, that is about 32.5 billion CFA francs (about US$54 million) of each.

The CFA franc, the currency of eight West African states, is fixed at 655.957 per euro. At the euro-dollar rate of 1.0989 on 20 November 2026, 65 billion CFA francs is about EUR 99.1 million (about US$109 million).

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Ghana's central bank cuts its rate to 11%” Get the brief

The report puts the site at about 8 hectares in Xwlacodji, a historic fishing quarter of Cotonou. It names fishers and women fish processors as the main beneficiaries, with better working and hygiene conditions as the aim.

Trucks at Benin’s port area. (File photo, not the fishing-port site) Photo: Adoscam, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The report adds that the delegation visited the Port Autonome de Cotonou, the city’s port authority. Its headline says the financing was “approved” while its text says “signed”, and we use the text.

Neither Invest International nor the Benin government had published the terms on its website on Friday morning. The loan conditions and the date of signing are therefore not known.

This is not the first Dutch-backed step for the port. In February 2024 Benin and the Netherlands signed a first financing agreement for the artisanal fishing port at Xwlacodji, with Romuald Wadagni, then Benin’s finance minister, and Joris Jurriens, the Dutch ambassador to Benin.

Invest International’s grant then was EUR 36 million (about US$40 million at today’s rate), and works were planned for 18 months with delivery by December 2025. The rest of the funding was to come from a co-financing arrangement with Invest International.

It is not known whether the November agreement replaces or extends the 2024 one. We found no confirmation that the port has been built.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Cotonou fishing port financing been confirmed?

So far it rests on a single Beninese news report. Neither Invest International nor the Benin government had published the terms on Friday morning.

What was agreed for the port before?

Benin and the Netherlands signed a first financing agreement in February 2024 for the same Xwlacodji site. Whether the new deal replaces or extends it is not known.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Institutions: Invest International · Benin government

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error