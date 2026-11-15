Bolivia Army Joins Cochabamba Flood Response
Bolivia: Floods
Key Facts
—Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).
—Deployment. Soldiers from two army regiments began work in Quillacollo and Tiquipaya at 06:00 Bolivia time.
—Alert. Senamhi, the national weather service, has an orange river alert for four departments until 16 November.
—Rain. Cochabamba city measured about 25 mm of rain in six hours on 12 November.
—Unknown. Troop numbers, affected families and damage totals have not been published.
—As of. 15 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.
Soldiers moved into two flood-hit towns in Bolivia’s Cochabamba valley on Sunday, while an orange alert for river rises runs to 16 November.
Soldiers Arrive in Two Valley Towns
Bolivia’s army sent soldiers into flood-hit towns near Cochabamba on Sunday 15 November 2026, to support the response to heavy rain. The deployment began at 06:00 Bolivia time (10:00 GMT), according to an army report published that day by eju.tv, a Bolivian news site.
The Seventh Division, a regional army command, sent soldiers of Antiaircraft Artillery Regiment 7 “Tumusla” and Military Police Regiment 3. They went to District 3 (one of the town’s administrative districts) of Quillacollo and to parts of Tiquipaya to support the flood response, the army said on 15 November.
Cochabamba is a valley department in central Bolivia, and Quillacollo and Tiquipaya are neighbouring towns in the same valley. You can follow the wider story on our Bolivia news page.
A Week of Storms in the Valley
On Wednesday 11 November, a flash flood (riada) hit Liriuni, a community north of Quillacollo, and affected at least eight stalls and a wooden bridge, eju.tv reported on 15 November. Opinión, a Cochabamba daily, reported on 11 November that Quillacollo mayor Luis Santa Cruz and Cochabamba governor Leonardo Loza visited the area.
On Thursday 12 November, a storm flooded streets and sewers in Cochabamba city, according to eju.tv. The city’s risk management unit measured about 25 mm of rain in six hours and sent four brigades.
Opinión reported on Saturday 14 November that Senamhi, Bolivia’s national weather and hydrology service, has an orange alert in force for river rises in Chuquisaca, Potosí, Cochabamba and La Paz. The alert is valid from 13 to 16 November and names several Cochabamba rivers, including the Liriuni, Taquiña and Rocha.
In Plain English
—Senamhi. It is Bolivia’s national weather and hydrology service, and it issued the alert. The alert covers river rises in four departments.
—UGR. These are the Risk Management Units, the local offices that coordinate flood response. The army worked with the units of both towns.
—Riada. This is the Spanish word for a flash flood, used for the Liriuni event. It describes a sudden surge of water after heavy rain.
Municipal Crews Were Already Working
The army’s own report adds a nuance. On arrival, the soldiers found that municipal governments were already draining water with motor pumps, and the Seventh Division said it coordinated with the Risk Management Units (UGR) of Quillacollo and Tiquipaya.
The Seventh Division said the operation followed security measures and ended without incident (“sin novedades”), in its report of 15 November. It did not publish the number of troops involved.
What It Means for You
These reports contain no direct US angle. The people affected are residents of the two towns, and local businesses in the valley.
Residents face a further risk window while the Senamhi alert stays in force. That alert runs until Monday 16 November.
What Is Not Known
No official count of affected families or damage has been published in these reports. The army reports mention no casualties.
The army has not said whether the deployment will continue. Apart from the Senamhi alert ending on 16 November, no second dated checkpoint is confirmed.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the army go to Quillacollo and Tiquipaya?
The Seventh Division said it sent soldiers on Sunday 15 November 2026 to support the flood response after heavy rain. It reported that municipal crews were already draining water when the troops arrived.
What is the weather alert in Bolivia?
Senamhi, Bolivia’s national weather service, has an orange alert in force, reported on 14 November, for river rises in Chuquisaca, Potosí, Cochabamba and La Paz. It is valid from 13 to 16 November.
How many people are affected?
No official count of affected families or damage has been published in the reports we checked. The army also did not say how many soldiers were deployed.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error