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since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Bolivia Business

Bolivia State Telecom Claims Top Gaming Show

By · · 4 min read
A red kiosk in La Paz covered with yellow and black route signs for minibus lines, next to a snack stand
File photo. A street stall selling route signs for minibuses and other transport in La Paz, Bolivia, August 2018. Photo: Olga Lidia Paredes Alcoreza, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Bolivia’s state-owned telecom operator says its gamer show has become the most-watched streaming programme in the country. The claim comes from the performance report and release of Entel, the state operator, issued on Sunday 8 November 2026.

The figures are the company’s own and come without comparison data. They still show how a state-run firm courts young Bolivians through esports, competitive video gaming played for prizes.

Key Facts

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  • Entel says its Liga del Dragón gaming league drew 241,420 views in ten broadcast days.
  • Entel says the programme reached 959,117 people and calls it Bolivia’s most-watched streaming.
  • The contest is in its third season and runs from 5 October to 23 December 2026.
  • Entel says October’s national Free Fire tournament, a mobile battle game, had 125 teams.
  • Entel has not published comparison data, so the ranking is unverified.
  • Power Index: Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What Entel Says

Liga del Dragón is a gamer league backed by ENTEL S.A., the Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones, Bolivia’s state-owned telecom operator. Entel says it reached 241,420 accumulated views over ten broadcast days in its first month of streaming.

The company also reports a reach of 959,117 people, according to its performance report. It calls the programme the most-watched streaming in Bolivia.

Entel does not publish the data behind that ranking. The ranking therefore remains the company’s own claim, not an independent measurement.

In plain English, esports means organised video game contests, played for prizes and watched by an audience. Free Fire is a mobile game in which players fight to be the last one standing.
Office and apartment towers in central La Paz, Bolivia, with hills behind
File photo. Office and apartment towers in central La Paz, Bolivia. Photo: EEJCC, Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Who Plays and Watches

Entel says the format mixes esports contests, interviews, technology and digital culture. It features content creators, influencers, specialists and professional players.

The central show airs every Friday on Entel Gol, the company’s football streaming service. Entel presents the season as a community effort built around free competitions.

The league is in its third season, with Free Fire in October, Clash Royale in November and eFootball in December. Clash Royale is a mobile card-strategy game and eFootball is a football video game.

In October, Entel says, the national Free Fire tournament had 125 teams and more than 500 registered players. The Clash Royale competition had more than 300 individual participants, the company says.

Registration is free, with cash prizes and a national champion in each game, Entel says. The company did not say how large the prize pool is.

Why It Matters for You

A telecom operator has a clear commercial interest in content that keeps young audiences online and using data. For readers abroad, the story shows a state-owned company in the Andes using esports as a route to those customers.

Earlier Rio Times reporting on the company covers its coverage goals in Bolivia State Telecom Eyes Near Full Reach. If independent audience data emerges, it would show whether the claim holds.

What Is Not Known

Entel does not say whether the 959,117 reach counts unique people or which platforms it covers. Viewing time and the share of viewers inside Bolivia are also not given.

The company has not disclosed costs, the prize pool or advertising revenue. It also offers no comparison with other streaming shows.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Liga del Dragón?

It is a gamer league backed by Entel, Bolivia’s state-owned telecom operator, now in its third season. It covers esports contests, interviews, technology and digital culture.

Is it really Bolivia’s most-watched streaming?

That is Entel’s own claim. The company does not publish comparison data, so the ranking is unverified.

Can anyone join the tournaments?

Entel says registration is free, with cash prizes and a national champion in each game. The games are Free Fire, Clash Royale and eFootball.

Sources: ENTEL S.A. (Bolivia), performance report and release on Liga del Dragón, 8 November 2026, and the league site ligadeldragon.gg.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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