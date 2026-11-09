Spain Drops Queen Letizia’s Bolivia Trip

Spain’s Royal Household has called off Queen Letizia’s cooperation trip to Bolivia, palace sources say, citing insecurity in the Andean country and Spain’s early general election. It is the second delay after a first postponement in June 2026.

For US readers the decision is a signal about risk: Bolivia is still under a state of exception, and Washington already tells Americans to take extra care there. Travellers and investors should read it as a sign that the unrest has not settled.

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Who: Queen Letizia of Spain and Bolivia’s president, Rodrigo Paz.

What: her aid trip to Bolivia is off again, with no new date.

Why: palace sources cite insecurity, and Spain’s election on Sunday 29 November 2026.

For US readers: the State Department lists Bolivia at Level 2, “exercise increased caution”.

As of 9 November 2026, 00:45 GMT

Power Index: Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

In plain English: The Casa de Su Majestad el Rey is the Spanish royal household, which plans the king’s and queen’s agenda. AECID is Spain’s international development agency, and a state of exception is an emergency regime that lets a government deploy troops and limit some rights.

Why the Trip Was Called Off

The queen visits projects that Spain funds abroad through AECID, the Spanish aid agency. This year’s destination was Bolivia, and the visit had first been planned for late June 2026.

That first plan was put off because protests were blocking roads across Bolivia. Palace sources now say the security conditions for a large delegation still do not exist.

The second reason is political. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Monday 5 October 2026 that Spain would vote early, and Royal Decree 806/2026 set the election for Sunday 29 November 2026.

The decree was published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on Tuesday 6 October and dissolved parliament.

The city of La Paz, Bolivia’s seat of government, with Mount Illimani behind it.

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What Bolivia’s State of Exception Means

President Paz declared a state of exception across the whole country on Saturday 20 June 2026, by Supreme Decree 5636, for 90 days, later extended by another 90 days. It followed about seven weeks of road blockades and protests, and it lets the army help clear highways.

Palace sources say the country is still under it. Our earlier reports track the measure, including how an earlier state of exception was extended, and the hard first year of Paz’s presidency.

Unrest has continued in other forms. Teachers have been warned over pay cuts during a strike, as we reported in our story on the teachers’ dispute.

Spain’s Election Context

Spaniards vote on Sunday 29 November 2026, after a campaign running from 13 to 27 November. The new parliament is due to meet on Wednesday 23 December.

The vote reshapes Spain’s foreign policy, including its aid budget for Latin America. Palace sources say the trip could return in the first half of 2027 if the next government agrees, and our guide to election day in Spain explains the vote.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

The State Department rates Bolivia at Level 2 overall. Check travel.state.gov before booking, because blockades can close roads and cut supplies to cities such as La Paz.

For investors, a royal trip is symbolic, but it shows how Madrid weighs the risk. The visit itself is only postponed.

The courtyard of the Casa de la Libertad in Sucre, Bolivia. photo. Courtyard of the Casa de la Libertad, Sucre, Bolivia, 2013. Photo: Henry Ponce Barco, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What Is Not Known

No new date has been set, and the Royal Household has not published a full statement that we could confirm. The queen raised the trip with Paz at the summit, according to palace sources; what was said is not known.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the queen’s Bolivia trip cancelled?

Palace sources cite insecurity in Bolivia and Spain’s early election on 29 November 2026. It is the second postponement after June.

Is it safe for Americans to visit Bolivia?

The State Department rates Bolivia Level 2, “exercise increased caution”. Check the current advisory before you travel.

When will the trip be rescheduled?

No date is fixed. Palace sources hope for the first half of 2027, subject to Spain’s next government and conditions in Bolivia.

Sources: Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (exteriores.gob.es), Royal Decree 806/2026 in the Official State Gazette (boe.es), Spanish government cabinet record of 5 October 2026 (lamoncloa.gob.es), Bolivia’s Supreme Decree 5636 of 20 June 2026, and the US State Department Bolivia travel advisory (travel.state.gov).