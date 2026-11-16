Brazil Ports

The prosecutors’ office attached to Brazil’s federal audit court asked the court on Friday 13 November 2026 to re-examine its ruling that kept a bidder out of the Port of Santos dredging tender. The filing targets the exclusion of the Santos Dragagem consortium, which had bid the lowest price to deepen the port’s access channel.

Dredging cannot begin while the court’s suspension of 5 August 2026 stays in place, so the plan to deepen the channel to Brazil’s largest port from 15 to 16 metres is on hold. The tender is the Santos Port Authority’s 2025 contest for the work, and our Brazil news hub follows the wider story.

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The Public Prosecutor’s Office attached to the TCU, Brazil’s federal court of accounts, set out the request in its filing of 13 November 2026. Santos, Brazil’s largest port, handled a record 186.4 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, including 44.9 million tonnes of the soy complex (beans and meal), the Santos Port Authority said on 15 January 2026.

Key Facts Who. The prosecutors’ office attached to the federal audit court (TCU) filed the request on 13 November 2026.

Bid. Santos Dragagem, led by the construction firm Etesco, bid R$610 million (US$105 million), the lowest price.

Contract. Jan De Nul, a dredging group, signed a R$619.78 million (US$107 million) contract in June 2026.

Project. The Santos access channel would deepen from 15 to 16 metres, but work remains suspended.

Next. No date has been published for the court’s full panel to vote on the request.

Prosecutors say a consortium’s change of make-up should not by itself end a bid, and they want the port authority to re-check it.

The Big Picture

The Santos Port Authority (APS), the federal company that runs the port, opened the tender in 2025 to deepen the access channel from 15 to 16 metres. Santos Dragagem, a consortium led by Etesco, filed the lowest price, R$610 million (US$105 million), about R$10 million (US$1.7 million) below Jan De Nul do Brasil Dragagem, the second-placed bidder.

The consortium was disqualified in the qualification phase, and the filing points to a missing detailed-cost spreadsheet as the original reason. All dollar conversions in this article use US$1 = R$5.7875, the market close of 16 November 2026.

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File photo of the Pallieter, a Jan De Nul trailing suction hopper dredger, in Zeebrugge, Belgium. (Photo: Marc Ryckaert, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Happened

The prosecutors’ filing of 13 November 2026 asks for a partial re-examination of the audit court’s ruling that kept Santos Dragagem out. It argues the court should drop the view that the exit of a consortium member undermined the bid; the filing names CHEC Dredging, a Chinese dredging firm.

A change in a consortium member’s make-up is not by itself a reason for automatic elimination, the filing says, provided no new participant enters and the original qualification and technical premises hold. The prosecutors add that the exclusion rested on a different ground from the one first used.

They say Etesco, the consortium’s lead company, was not given a chance to respond first, which the filing calls a breach of the right to be heard. They ask that the case go back to the APS for a technical review of qualification and operating conditions.

The filing says the court itself found the exclusion over the missing spreadsheet was excessive formalism. The filing adds that the court nevertheless kept the consortium out because that member’s exit would compromise the reliability of the bid.

The TCU suspended the tender as an interim measure in January 2026 and the court’s full panel (the plenary) revoked that suspension in May 2026, after which the APS signed the contract with Jan De Nul in June 2026 at a contract value of R$619.78 million (US$107 million). On 5 August 2026 the plenary, in ruling 2037/2026 under rapporteur Minister Benjamin Zymler, accepted an appeal by Etesco and restored the suspension of the order to start work.

The contract stays signed, but the 5 August ruling bars the APS from starting the work. The court said the suspension would not cause irreversible harm.

Why It Matters

The dispute keeps the deepening of the Santos channel from 15 to 16 metres stalled, under the APS tender terms and the court’s ruling of 5 August 2026. The price gap is narrow: Santos Dragagem bid R$610 million (US$105 million), against R$619.78 million (US$107 million) in the signed contract.

Santos handled a record 186.4 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, the APS said on 15 January 2026, including 5.9 million TEU (twenty-foot container units), up 7.7% on 2024. The soy complex, beans and meal that mostly serve buyers abroad, accounted for 44.9 million tonnes, the APS said.

The strongest counter-view comes from the audit court itself, which held in the ruling the prosecutors challenge, as their filing of 13 November 2026 describes it, that the member’s exit compromised the bid’s reliability. The prosecutors’ opinion is advisory, and the plenary decides.

What To Watch

The audit court has published no date for its plenary to vote on the request, so no dated checkpoint exists yet. The vote itself, date not published, would decide whether the case returns to the APS.

What Is Not Known

On 26 August 2026 the court gave the APS and Jan De Nul 15 days to respond in a separate review of the tender (ruling 2316/2026), and the outcome of that review is not known. It is also not known when or whether the plenary will rule on the prosecutors’ request, as no date has been published.

Nor is it known whether the court will allow dredging before it decides the merits. What the APS, Jan De Nul and Etesco say about the filing is not known.

Jan De Nul holds the signed contract, so its position bears directly on any outcome.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the prosecutors ask the audit court to do?

They asked on 13 November 2026 for a partial re-examination of the ruling that kept Santos Dragagem out of the tender. They want the case sent back to the APS for a technical review of qualification and operating conditions.

Can dredging at Santos start now?

Not yet. The plenary restored the suspension of the order to start work on 5 August 2026, so the APS may not begin the dredging.

Why does the dispute matter outside Brazil?

Santos is Brazil’s largest port, and the APS said on 15 January 2026 that it handled a record 186.4 million tonnes in 2025. Soy products and other cargo pass through it to buyers abroad.

Connected Coverage. Earlier reporting covers the expansion of Santos port capacity and the legal scrutiny of the mega terminal auction. More is in our Brazil news hub.

Sources: Federal Audit Court (TCU); Santos Port Authority (APS)