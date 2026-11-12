Chile Bank Bci Says 40% of Assets Abroad

Key Facts —Who. Bci, a large Chilean bank, says it holds US$38.9 billion in assets outside Chile. —Share. That is more than 40% of its consolidated assets, which it says exceed US$93 billion. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Units. Bci Miami, Bci Securities, Banco Bci Perú and City National Bank of Florida. —Status. All figures are company-supplied and not independently verified. —As of 12 November 2026, 22:30 GMT

Bci (Banco de Crédito e Inversiones), one of Chile’s largest banks, says more than 40% of its assets now sit outside Chile. The figures come from the bank’s own account, and we have not verified them independently.

What Bci Says

In recent company material, Banco de Crédito e Inversiones (Bci), a Chilean bank, set out its international business. According to figures supplied by the bank, it has more than US$38.9 billion in assets outside Chile.

Bci says that is more than 40% of its consolidated (group-wide) assets. It puts that total above US$93 billion.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The bank also says it ranks tenth among Latin American banks. The basis for that ranking is not given.

Bci says its international push began more than 25 years ago. Today it runs four main operations: Bci Miami, Bci Securities, Banco Bci Perú and City National Bank of Florida (CNB).

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Chile 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Miami, Florida and Lima

Bci says Bci Miami has operated as a branch since 1999 and holds a full banking licence from the Federal Reserve, the US central bank. It says it serves more than 1,200 Latin American companies and 3,000 wealth-management clients.

It offers cash management, operations in seven currencies and trade finance, which means loans and guarantees that support imports and exports. At the end of the third quarter of 2026 it had US$7.9 billion in assets and liabilities, the bank says.

Bci Securities is a Miami broker-dealer and asset manager regulated by FINRA, the US brokerage self-regulator, and the SEC, the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It manages more than US$2.4 billion, the bank says, for investors buying Wall Street shares, bonds and ETFs (exchange-traded funds).

Bci bought City National Bank of Florida in 2015, and the bank cites 80 years of history. Bci says CNB has more than US$30 billion in assets and about 30 branches in Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

CNB offers commercial loans, real-estate banking and consumer finance. In Peru, Bci says it began banking operations in 2022.

At the third quarter of 2026 Banco Bci Perú had more than US$1 billion in commercial loans and US$1.696 billion in assets, the bank says. Bci disclosed in January 2026 a plan to create a new parent company, Bci Group.

Banco Bci and CNB would then become sister institutions, independent of each other. The company material gives no timetable.

Office towers in Santiago, Chile, where Bci has its headquarters. photo, September 2024. Office towers in Santiago, Chile's capital, with the Andes behind. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, the point is that a Chilean bank owns a Florida bank. Customers of CNB in Miami, Orlando and Tampa deal with a bank that Bci has owned since 2015.

Bci says Bci Miami helps move Latin American trade finance. It says Bci Securities opens US markets to Latin American savers.

Background is in our earlier report on analyst forecasts for Bci. More is in our Chile coverage.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen audited profits by segment, or the share of group profit that comes from the United States. We have also seen no figures from the Federal Reserve or the FDIC (the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which insures US bank deposits).

It is unclear how the tenth-largest ranking is measured. Regulatory approvals and timing for Bci Group are also unknown.

We have not seen how the unit figures relate to the US$38.9 billion total. Some are dated and others are not, so they cannot simply be added.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of Bci’s assets are abroad?

Bci says more than US$38.9 billion, over 40% of consolidated assets that it puts above US$93 billion. These are the bank’s own figures and have not been independently verified.

What does Bci own in the United States?

Bci says it runs Bci Miami, a licensed branch, Bci Securities, a broker-dealer, and City National Bank of Florida. The last was bought in 2015 and has about 30 branches.

What is Bci Group?

Bci Group is the new parent company that Bci disclosed a plan to create in January 2026. Banco Bci and CNB would become sister institutions, independent of each other.

Sources Bci company information on its international operations, circulated in November 2026; Bci investor relations https://www.bci.cl/