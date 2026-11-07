Gunmen Kill Three Women in Colombian Home

File photo. The command building of the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá, Colombia, December 2017. Photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · SECURITY

Published Saturday, 7 November, 12:50 p.m. ET · Source: Indepaz, Toro municipal government, Valle del Cauca police commander

Three women were found dead inside a home in Toro, a town in the Valle del Cauca department of southwest Colombia, on Friday 6 November. Armed men attacked them, Indepaz and local authorities say.

Indepaz, a Colombian research group that tracks killings of this kind, counted it as the 104th massacre of 2026. Regional reports say it came less than 24 hours after an attack on the road to Toro that killed two people.

Key Facts Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1 What Three women were found dead inside a home in Toro, Valle del Cauca, on 6 November.

Count Indepaz, a Colombian research group, counts it as the 104th massacre of 2026.

Context Two people were reported killed on the road to Toro the day before.

Reward Local authorities offer up to 10 million pesos (about US$3,100) for information.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What We Know

Three women were found dead inside a home in Toro on Friday 6 November after armed men attacked them. Local authorities are investigating.

Early reports identify them as a mother and her two daughters. Police have not said how many attackers took part, how they got in or why they came.

Less than 24 hours earlier, regional reports say, two people were killed on the access road to Toro. It is not confirmed whether the two events are linked.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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The Official Response

Regional reports say local authorities held an extraordinary security council with the police, the army and the municipal government after the killing. Colonel Amaury Aguilera, commander of the Valle del Cauca police department, said a special team of investigators has been assigned.

Local authorities offer a reward of up to 10 million Colombian pesos (about US$3,100) for information leading to those responsible. Regional reports say five people have been killed in and around Toro in under 24 hours.

Why Indepaz Counts This as a Massacre

Indepaz, the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, a Colombian research group, generally records the killing of three or more people in one event as a massacre. It listed this case as the 104th massacre in Colombia in 2026.

Indepaz names the Adán Izquierdo front, an armed group descended from the former FARC guerrillas (the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), and Los Flacos, a criminal gang, as present in the area. The national Ombudsman’s Office, the state human-rights watchdog, has separately warned that armed disputes in Toro are persisting and worsening. No report ties either group to these killings.

What It Means for You

Valle del Cauca is the department of Cali, one of Colombia’s largest cities, in the southwest of the country. Travellers should check their government’s travel advice before visiting rural areas.

Indepaz’s running count of massacres is one gauge of violence in Colombia.

What Is Not Known

Police have not announced a motive, a suspect or the number of attackers. They have also not confirmed whether the attack was linked to the attack on the access road to Toro.

We will update this article when prosecutors release findings.

More: Colombia news in English; Democrats Set to Oversee US Aid to Colombia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Toro, Valle del Cauca?

Three women were found dead inside a home in Toro on 6 November after armed men attacked them, according to local authorities.

What is a massacre under Indepaz’s count?

Indepaz generally counts an attack that kills three or more people in one event as a massacre. It listed this case as the 104th of 2026.

Who is investigating?

Police assigned a special team of investigators, and local authorities offer a reward of up to 10 million pesos, about US$3,100.

Was the earlier attack linked to this one?

It is not confirmed. Regional reports say two people were killed on the road to Toro less than 24 hours earlier, and police have not said whether the events are connected.

Sources: Indepaz; Colombian National Police; statements by Toro’s municipal government and the Valle del Cauca police commander, 6 and 7 November 2026; exchange rate of about 3,240 pesos per US$ (6 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error