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since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Colombia Latin America

Drones Hit Colombian Army Base, 3 Dead

By · · 5 min read

COLOMBIA · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • What happened Drones with explosives hit an army base; the Army reports 3 soldiers dead and 8 wounded.
  • Where Santa Rosa del Sur, a gold-mining town in southern Bolívar, northern Colombia.
  • Who No group has claimed it and the Army names no suspect; some reports point to the ELN, a guerrilla group.
  • Why it matters Colombia works closely with the United States on security, and Washington lists the ELN as terrorist.
  • As of Saturday, 7 November 2026; all casualty counts are preliminary.

Explosive-laden drones hit an army base in northern Colombia on Saturday, and the Army reports three soldiers dead while the culprits remain unknown.

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Drones carrying explosives struck an army base in northern Colombia around midday on Saturday, 7 November 2026. The Army says three soldiers died and eight were wounded.

The target was the Cantón Militar, an army base in Santa Rosa del Sur, a gold-mining town in southern Bolívar department. For readers in the United States, the strike matters because Colombia is one of Washington’s main security partners in South America.

A Colombian army officer points to a map of Norte de Santander during a security meeting in Tibú
An army officer briefs a security meeting in Tibú, Norte de Santander, on 17 January 2025. File photo: Presidency of Colombia, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
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No group has claimed the attack, and the Army has named none. Several armed groups operate in the area, including the ELN, the National Liberation Army, a Colombian left-wing guerrilla group, but there is no official attribution.

What We Know

The Army’s First Division, a regional command, reported the attack on social media. It said unmanned aircraft fitted with explosives hit the base.

The division called the strike a serious violation of international humanitarian law and of human rights. It asked the public to pass on information through Colombia’s anti-terrorism hotline, Line 107.

The Army counts three soldiers dead and eight wounded, with other personnel also hurt. All counts are preliminary.

Reports put the wounded at 30 to 35, including a figure of 35 given by the town’s mayor, Milton Olaya. The Army has not confirmed those figures, and a military source called all counts preliminary.

President Abelardo de la Espriella condemned the attack. He ordered more operations to find those responsible.

His government has not yet said who it believes carried out the attack. No official attribution has been made, although some reports point to the ELN.

Two Colombian Army soldiers in camouflage with rifles stand beside a road, with mountains behind
Colombian Army soldiers on duty beside a road near the Sisga reservoir in Cundinamarca. File photo: Petruss / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

In Plain English

The ELN is a Colombian left-wing guerrilla group that the United States designates a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The Clan del Golfo, also called the AGC, is a large drug-trafficking gang that operates in the same part of the country.

FARC dissident groups, armed factions that rejected the 2016 peace deal with the FARC, a former rebel army, are also present in southern Bolívar. The area is a gold-mining region, and all three groups operate there.

A Pattern of Attacks in Santa Rosa del Sur

This is not the first strike on soldiers in this municipality. On 7 October 2024, an explosives attack wounded nine soldiers in Santa Rosa del Sur.

In August 2025, an ELN drone attack in La Pradera, in the same municipality, killed one soldier and wounded seven. Four soldiers reported missing were later found alive.

In May 2026, drone attacks with explosives in rural Santa Rosa del Sur and Arenal del Sur killed one soldier and wounded four, according to the First Division. For another recent case of this tactic, see our report on drone bombs hitting a Colombian police station.

Our report on a security meeting over illegal gold mining in southern Bolívar gives more background. Several armed groups contest the area.

What Is Not Known

The biggest open question is who carried out the attack. No group has claimed it, and the Army has not named any suspect.

The number of drones and the exact time of the strike are not confirmed. The identities of the dead and the damage to the base are also unknown.

Colombia’s Defence Ministry has not yet given its own account in the reports we could confirm. The gap between the Army’s wounded count and the local figure of more than 30 has not been explained.

What It Means for You

For readers in the United States, Colombia has long worked closely with Washington on security. The ELN is on the US list of terrorist organisations.

Travellers and investors should note that southern Bolívar is a gold-mining region where several armed groups operate. Drones fitted with explosives have been used against troops there more than once since 2025.

The next signals to watch are an Army update on casualties and any claim of responsibility. The president has ordered more operations, and the Army says the damage is still being assessed.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Santa Rosa del Sur?

Drones fitted with explosives hit the Cantón Militar army base around midday on Saturday, 7 November 2026. The Army reports three soldiers dead and eight wounded.

Who is responsible for the attack?

No suspect has been officially named, and no group has claimed the attack. Several armed groups, including the ELN, operate in the area, and some reports point to the ELN.

How many people were hurt?

The Army counts eight wounded, plus other personnel. Reports put the wounded at 30 to 35, but the Army has not confirmed that, and all figures are preliminary.

Why does this matter to Americans?

Colombia has long worked closely with Washington on security. The United States also designates the ELN a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Sources: Colombian Army First Division (statement on X, 7 November 2026); Office of the President of Colombia (7 November 2026); US Department of State list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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