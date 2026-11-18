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UNITED STATES · POLITICAL VIOLENCE

A Pakistani man who came to the United States to arrange the killing of Donald Trump will spend 27.5 years in federal prison. Asif Merchant, 48, was sentenced on Tuesday 17 November 2026 in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

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The US Department of Justice says he was a trained operative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite armed force. It says he planned to hire killers to strike at a political rally, and that the plot failed because the first person he asked for help went to the FBI, the US federal police agency.

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For readers in the United States, the case is a documented example of a foreign state agency working through an ordinary traveller.

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Key Facts What A Brooklyn judge sentenced Asif Merchant, 48, to 27.5 years in prison.

When The sentence came on Tuesday 17 November 2026, from US District Judge Eric Komitee.

Convicted A jury found the Pakistani national guilty in March 2026 of terrorism and murder-for-hire charges.

Target Merchant believed the ultimate target was Donald Trump, then a candidate for president.

Handler Iran’s Revolutionary Guard told him to avenge General Qasem Soleimani, killed in 2020.

A judge has handed down a 27.5-year term in a case the Justice Department describes as an Iranian plot against a US presidential candidate.

What the Court Decided

Judge Eric Komitee of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York imposed 330 months, which is 27 years and six months. The Justice Department says the charges were attempting an act of terrorism that crosses national borders, and murder for hire.

A federal jury convicted Merchant in March 2026 of travelling to the United States to arrange political assassinations on American soil. The Justice Department’s release quotes the sentence itself and no remarks from the judge.

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How the Plot Unfolded

Prosecutors say the IRGC recruited Merchant around 2022, and that he began visiting Iran on religious pilgrimages. A relative introduced him to a handler named Yousef Merhardad, whom he met about 15 times over roughly a year and a half in Tehran.

The handler trained Merchant in counterintelligence and tasked him with the American plot, according to the Justice Department. In about April 2024, right after a week in Iran, Merchant flew to the United States.

He asked an acquaintance for help, and that person reported him to the FBI, the US federal police agency, and became an informant. A recording played at trial captured Merchant describing part of the plan, including mapping out the killing of a politician at a rally.

Merchant then contacted purported hitmen who were in fact undercover FBI agents. He met them three times and paid US$5,000 as an initial payment.

Merchant was arrested in Richmond, Texas. Evidence from his laptop, phones and social media showed a focus on the 2024 presidential election, including a map search for the site of a Trump rally in New Jersey.

File photo: federal courthouse buildings in Lower Manhattan. The Merchant case was heard in Brooklyn.

Why It Matters

Merchant told investigators the plot was meant to avenge Qasem Soleimani, the IRGC commander killed in a US drone strike in January 2020, according to the Justice Department. He said other targets could have included Joe Biden, then president, and Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, who were both candidates at the time.

The numbers show how slow and patient the effort was. Fifteen meetings in about 78 weeks works out to one every five weeks, and the money that reached the undercover agents was only US$5,000.

The Justice Department’s attorney general, Todd Blanche, called the sentence just for an Iranian agent who came to coordinate an attempt on the president. Joseph Nocella Jr., the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said it ensures Merchant cannot plan another attack.

What It Means for You

The case matters to American readers because it shows how a plot of this kind was caught: by an ordinary person who called the FBI, and by agents posing as hitmen. It also shows the government treating a foreign-directed assassination plan as terrorism, which carries long federal sentences.

The Justice Department release names no country in Latin America, so the case has no confirmed regional link. Readers following US-Iran tension can find our market coverage of that dispute in the links below.

In Plain English

IRGC: the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite Iranian force that answers to the country’s supreme leader. The US government lists it as a terrorist organisation. Murder for hire: a federal crime of paying someone to kill another person. Undercover agents often play the hitmen to catch the buyer. Eastern District of New York: the federal court district covering Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island.

What Is Not Known

The Justice Department release does not say how much of the US$5,000 was ever spent, or what the other overseas contacts named by Merchant did. It also does not say whether he can appeal, and it gives no statement from the judge beyond the sentence.

It reports no link to Mexico or any other Latin American country. Anything beyond the court record, including motive beyond what Merchant told investigators, is left out here.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long is Asif Merchant’s sentence?

Judge Eric Komitee imposed 330 months, or 27.5 years, on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The Justice Department announced it the same day.

What was Merchant convicted of?

A federal jury convicted him in March 2026 of travelling to the United States to arrange political assassinations. The charges were an attempt at terrorism across national borders, and murder for hire.

Who did Merchant believe the target was?

He believed the ultimate target was Donald Trump, according to the Justice Department. He said Joe Biden and Nikki Haley could also have been targets.

How was the plot stopped?

An acquaintance he asked for help reported him to the FBI and became an informant. Merchant later paid undercover agents posing as hitmen US$5,000.

Sources: US Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs, press release 26-1373, 17 November 2026; US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of New York, press release, 17 November 2026.

Related: Iran Ceasefire Odds Fall to 69.5%, US-Iran Meeting Odds Fall to 26.5%, Trump Eyes Wider Brotherhood Terror Listing.

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