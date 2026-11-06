Asia Intelligence Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026 Photo: Hdamm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Thailand — fuel shock · price jitters Japan — cheaper food · cautious voters Hong Kong — ten-year sentence · foreign anger North Korea — missiles · closed door Taiwan — guarded ballots · wary summit Indonesia — faster growth · lingering smoke

Asia on Friday feels like a region watching its bills and its borders at the same time. Households are paying more at the pump, while governments are paying less attention to dissent.

The register is anxious, procedural and guarded: price data in Bangkok, a food-tax vote in Tokyo, a courtroom in Hong Kong. Ordinary people appear mostly as customers, voters or defendants, rarely as the ones who set the terms.

The through-line is who pays when the bill arrives. Drivers pay for oil, and activists pay for speech.

Key Facts —Thai prices. Thailand’s October inflation hit 3.9 per cent, its highest in nearly four years. —Japan’s tax vote. . —Hong Kong verdict. Activist Joshua Wong was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years for colluding with foreign forces. —Korean launch. . —APEC summit. Leaders gather in Shenzhen on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 November.

Thailand: The Fuel Bill Reaches The Pump

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday 6 November that October inflation rose to 3.9 per cent from 2.82 per cent in September. The ministry’s price office pointed to Middle East energy tension.

For a US reader, this is the same oil shock that shows up at American pumps, only felt harder in a country where many households live on small margins. The ministry kept its full-year forecast at 1.8 to 2.2 per cent and called the spike likely to fade, but the mood in Bangkok is plainly less patient.

Japan And The Philippines: Households Count Every Coin

Japan’s lower house took up a bill to cut the food tax. Whether the upper house will follow is not yet known.

Manila feels the same squeeze in a quieter way. Economists polled by BusinessWorld expect third-quarter growth of 2.7 per cent when the statistics agency reports on Monday 9 November, up only slightly from 2.3 per cent in the second quarter.

Hong Kong: A Decade, And A Quarrel Abroad

A Hong Kong court sentenced Joshua Wong, the city’s best-known pro-democracy activist, to 10 years on Thursday 5 November for colluding with foreign forces. He had pleaded guilty in September, and he was already serving an earlier sentence.

For a US reader, the sentence matters because the charge rests on asking foreign governments, Washington among them, for sanctions. Western governments condemned the term, and Hong Kong and Beijing rejected the criticism, so the quarrel now sits beside the Shenzhen summit.

The Korean Peninsula: Missiles Without Talks

Japan’s lower house took up a bill to cut the food tax. Whether the upper house will follow is not yet known.

North Korea’s state media carried a statement from Kim Yo-jong, the leader’s sister, saying talks with Washington were an option but not a necessity. She also denied that Pyongyang stole more than US$6 billion from the Binance crypto exchange.

Taiwan: Guarding The Ballot After The Summit Row

Taiwan votes in nine-in-one local elections on Saturday 28 November, and the mood in Taipei is watchfulness, not panic. The National Security Bureau said in October that Beijing was targeting particular groups, including offering discounted flights to Taiwanese living in China so they could vote.

Beijing has repeatedly denied interfering in Taiwan’s elections. The test for Taipei is whether it can protect trust in its own count, with the leaders of the region gathering in Shenzhen only ten days before the vote.

What This Means From Latin America

Thailand’s fuel-driven jump is a reminder to Latin American importers and drivers that an oil shock travels fast across oceans. Any easing in Middle East tension would help Brazilian and Mexican households as much as Thai ones.

Peru, Chile and Mexico are APEC members, so they will arrive in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November with a Taiwan invitation dispute in the background. Japan imports much of its food, which makes it a buyer for Latin American farm exporters to watch.

Background: China’s military purge explained and the Binance theft and North Korea explained.

What We Are Watching

Sunday, 8 November, 8:00 p.m. ET: Philippines GDP — Third-quarter growth is polled at 2.7 per cent, against 2.3 per cent in the second quarter. It shows whether Manila’s slowdown is deepening.

— Third-quarter growth is polled at 2.7 per cent, against 2.3 per cent in the second quarter. It shows whether Manila’s slowdown is deepening. Monday, 9 November, 10:00 p.m. ET: China trade balance — The October surplus is forecast at US$135 billion, against US$133.53 billion previously. It shows whether demand abroad still cushions Beijing.

— The October surplus is forecast at US$135 billion, against US$133.53 billion previously. It shows whether demand abroad still cushions Beijing. Tuesday, 10 November: China’s rare earth export pause It shows how Beijing treats its leverage before it hosts the summit.

It shows how Beijing treats its leverage before it hosts the summit. Thursday, 12 November, 5:30 a.m. ET: India inflation — October annual inflation is forecast at 6.2 per cent, against 5.54 per cent previously. It shows whether the energy shock is reaching Indian kitchens.

— October annual inflation is forecast at 6.2 per cent, against 5.54 per cent previously. It shows whether the energy shock is reaching Indian kitchens. Sunday, 15 November, 6:50 p.m. ET: Japan GDP — Third-quarter growth is forecast at 0.1 per cent, against 0.4 per cent previously. It shows how much momentum Japan’s economy has.

— Third-quarter growth is forecast at 0.1 per cent, against 0.4 per cent previously. It shows how much momentum Japan’s economy has. Wednesday, 18 November, and Thursday, 19 November: APEC leaders’ meeting, Shenzhen — The Taiwan invitation row remains open. It is where Beijing’s hosting and the region’s nerves meet.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

How high is Thailand’s inflation?

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry said October inflation was 3.9 per cent, up from 2.82 per cent in September. That is a faster rise than in September.

What did Japan’s lower house vote on?

Japan’s lower house took up a bill to cut the food tax. Whether the upper house will follow is not yet known.

Why does Joshua Wong’s sentence matter outside Hong Kong?

A Hong Kong court sentenced him to 10 years for colluding with foreign forces, after a charge based on asking other governments for sanctions. It shows what such appeals can now cost.

When is Taiwan’s election?

Taiwan holds nine-in-one local elections on Saturday 28 November. Its security bureau says Beijing is trying to influence particular voter groups, which Beijing denies.