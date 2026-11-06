Africa Intelligence Brief — Friday, November 6, 2026

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South Africa — coalition maths · slow count Tanzania — verdict day · held breath DR Congo — Ebola toll · vaccine hope Kenya — rubble · border strain Nigeria — court fights · campaign nerves

Africa woke on Friday to three crowds waiting at once: South Africans for coalition deals, Tanzanians for a judge, and Congolese and Kenyans for a clinic to hold the line. The mood across the continent is patient but tight-jawed, the feeling of a region that has done its part and is waiting for institutions to do theirs.

The register is formal and a little defensive. Officials explain their process before anyone has asked.

The through-line is trust being tested in public. Counting rooms, courtrooms and treatment tents are all being asked to look fair at the same time.

Key Facts —South Africa count. . —Turnout. . —Tanzania. The High Court in Dar es Salaam is due to rule on opposition leader Tundu Lissu’s treason charge today. —Ebola. DR Congo had 10,668 confirmed cases and 5,198 deaths as of 4 November. —Activity. South Africa’s October business-activity index (PMI) came in at 49, below the 50.2 forecast.

South Africa: A Count That Feels Like A Verdict

South Africa spent Thursday watching a ruling party it once treated as permanent slide to about a third of the vote. The mood is less triumph than exhaustion with a tinge of defiance. For a US reader, the point is that coalition bargaining, not the ballot box, will now decide who runs the big cities.

Tanzania: A Country Waits On Three Judges

Today is the day a three-judge bench of the High Court in Dar es Salaam is due to rule on Tundu Lissu, chairman of the opposition party Chadema. He is charged with treason over remarks he allegedly made on 3 April 2025 urging Tanzanians to prevent the 2025 election, and the penalty can be death.

The tone in the country is hushed and watchful, with people reading every procedural sign. Lissu, who has represented himself, said the case has no substantive basis, and on 21 August the court ruled he had a case to answer.

Whatever the bench decides, the reasoning will tell opposition parties how far a court will tolerate political speech. Our edition went to press before any judgment was reported, so the outcome is unknown at this writing.

DR Congo And Kenya: Fear Learns Procedure

In DR Congo the mood is dread with no end date. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported 10,668 confirmed cases and 5,198 deaths in DR Congo as of 4 November.

Kenya carries a quieter anxiety, with nine confirmed cases including two deaths as of 26 October, and Nigeria identified its first case on 20 October. In Nairobi, rescuers have so far recovered two bodies from the Eastleigh building that collapsed on Friday 23 October, a reminder that public trust is also tested by builders and inspectors.

Sudan And Abyei: Drones Over Daily Life

Nigeria: A Race Fought In Courtrooms

Nigeria’s pre-2027 mood is suspicion about who is protecting whom and who is allowed to run. Atiku Abubakar, the former vice-president running for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said on Tuesday 3 November that the DSS, Nigeria’s domestic intelligence service, was recruiting protesters to disrupt a rally in Sokoto.

What This Means From Latin America

For Brazil and its BRICS partners, a South Africa governed by unstable city coalitions is a harder place to plan investment. Brazilian firms that treat Johannesburg as a gateway will want to see who holds the keys by the end of November.

Latin American health ministries and airlines that link the two continents will watch the Ebola numbers in Kenya and Nigeria. Governments that argue over how courts treat opposition leaders will recognise the debates in Dar es Salaam and Abuja.

The common thread is that distant crises travel through trade, travel and politics. A reader in the United States can see in Africa’s week a test of the same institutions that carry arguments at home.

The through-line from Latin America is a shared question about whether public trust can survive pressure. The answer will arrive slowly, and both regions will be watching.

What We Are Watching

Friday, 6 November: Tanzania, Lissu judgment : the High Court in Dar es Salaam is due to rule in the treason trial. The reasoning will tell the opposition what speech a court will tolerate.

: the High Court in Dar es Salaam is due to rule in the treason trial. The reasoning will tell the opposition what speech a court will tolerate. Sunday, 8 November: South Africa, official results

Tuesday, 10 November, 4:30 a.m. ET: South Africa Unemployment Rate : third-quarter data is due with a forecast of 32.5%, following 33.6%. It shows the frustration voters carry out of the election.

: third-quarter data is due with a forecast of 32.5%, following 33.6%. It shows the frustration voters carry out of the election. Thursday, 12 November, 7:30 a.m. ET: Uganda Interest Rate Decision : the forecast is 13.5%, following 12%. It shows whether Kampala puts prices ahead of growth.

: the forecast is 13.5%, following 12%. It shows whether Kampala puts prices ahead of growth. Monday, 16 November, 7:00 a.m. ET: Nigeria Inflation Rate : October data is due, following 14.63%. It sets the tone for the central bank meeting on 24 November.

: October data is due, following 14.63%. It sets the tone for the central bank meeting on 24 November. Thursday, 19 November, 8:00 a.m. ET: South Africa Interest Rate Decision: the central bank decides with the previous rate at 7.25%. It is the first rate call after the vote.

Background: Joburg count shows ruling party slipping · Africa: The New Scramble

Frequently Asked Questions

What do the South African election results show so far?

Coalition bargaining will now decide who runs the big cities. The count was still under way when we wrote this.

What is happening in Tanzania today?

The High Court in Dar es Salaam is due to rule on opposition leader Tundu Lissu’s treason charge. A conviction can carry the death penalty.

How big is the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo?

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control counted 10,668 confirmed cases and 5,198 deaths as of 4 November. Kenya has nine cases and Nigeria one.

Why is Africa’s mood tense this week?

Voters, courts and clinics are being asked to hold public trust at once. The through-line is whether institutions can settle disputes peacefully.