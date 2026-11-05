Argentina’s YPF Falls 7.1% as Oil Slumps | Argentina Market Report, Nov 4

Key Facts Argentina’s biggest energy shares fell as oil dropped : YPF, the state-controlled oil giant, lost 7.1% in New York, and Pampa Energía, a power producer, 5.4%.

: YPF, the state-controlled oil giant, lost 7.1% in New York, and Pampa Energía, a power producer, 5.4%. Banks slipped only modestly : Grupo Galicia, the largest private bank, lost 1.7% in New York and Banco Macro, another large lender, 0.5%.

: Grupo Galicia, the largest private bank, lost 1.7% in New York and Banco Macro, another large lender, 0.5%. The peso strengthened slightly to 1,548 per US dollar ; the dollar’s price slipped 0.21%, but it sits only 0.2% below its 12-month high of 1,551, set on 3 November.

; the dollar’s price slipped 0.21%, but it sits only 0.2% below its 12-month high of 1,551, set on 3 November. Argentina swam against a rising regional tide as the S&P 500 gained 1.58%, the VIX fear gauge dropped 20.26% and Chile’s IPSA index added 2.52%.

Today’s Focus Argentina’s biggest shares had a bad day on a good day for almost everyone else. YPF, the state-controlled oil company, fell 7.1% in New York and Pampa Energía, a power and gas producer, 5.4%, while Wall Street and most of Latin America rose. We have no verified close for Buenos Aires’ main index, the Merval, so this report follows the companies that make it up. The culprit was oil. The US oil fund USO fell 8.07% after Democrats won control of both houses of the US Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, which traders read as raising the odds of an end to the war in the Middle East, and YPF and Pampa fell with it. Argentina’s stock market leans heavily on energy, so a cheaper barrel hurts it more than most. The peso, by contrast, barely flinched: 1,548 per dollar, a touch stronger on the day. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The lesson for a newcomer is that this was a sector shock, not a run on the country. What matters today. Oil, not panic, explains the fall — and the peso’s calm suggests investors still trust the government’s currency framework.

Argentina’s blue chips and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Imagine a bus where most seats are taken by oil companies and banks, and the oil seats suddenly fall out. That is roughly what happened to Argentina’s blue chips: YPF fell 7.1% and Pampa 5.4% in New York.

The trigger came from the United States. The Democratic win in Congress was read as a step towards ending the Middle East war, and crude oil dropped fast.

Argentina’s energy stocks, led by YPF and Pampa, took the brunt. Wall Street shrugged: the S&P 500 rose 1.58% to 7,689.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — An oil hit, not a confidence crisis MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that falling crude prices hit Argentina’s biggest energy shares, YPF and Pampa, which lost 7.1% and 5.4% in New York. Banks fell too, but modestly, and the peso strengthened slightly, which is not how a loss of confidence usually looks. We hold this at medium confidence because country risk, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine dollar bonds, was already near its highest since the 2025 elections, and a second weak patch would change the story. The variable to watch is the oil price, followed by the peso at 1,551.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read YPF (New York) US$41.61 −7.14% Oil-led fall against a rising region Session range — — Intraday high and low not confirmed USD/ARS (pesos per dollar) 1,548 −0.21% Peso slightly stronger on the day USD/ARS vs 12-month high 1,551 (3 Nov) −0.2% Dollar within a whisker of its yearly peak USD/ARS vs 12-month low 1,355 (13 Apr) +14.2% Dollar is well above its April trough Pampa Energía (New York) US$64.84 −5.36% Power and gas producer tied to energy prices Key technical level 1,551 for the dollar — A close above it sets a new yearly high

The table tells two stories. The energy shares had a clear loss, but the currency moved by barely a fifth of one per cent.

Over the past 20 sessions the dollar is 1.98% higher than it was, and over 60 sessions it is 3.7% higher. That is a slow drift weaker for the peso, not a dash.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — -6.54% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 7% advancing 1 ▲ advancing13 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,545 -0.19% Brent crude 98.38 +3.97% Soybeans 1,190 -0.29% Sector heatmap · average move today Technology +1.77% GLOBANT Utilities -2.99% PAMPA, CEPU Telecom -3.07% TELECOM ARG Materials -3.50% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Financials -4.92% GGAL, COME, BYMA Mining -5.04% TXAR Energy -6.20% YPF, TGS Consumer Disc. -7.90% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,608.52 -0.57% Ibovespa166,608.52 -0.57% Mexico 70,819.80 +0.91% S&P/BMV IPC70,819.80 +0.91% Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P IPSA10,465.26 -1.52% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,471.38 -1.40% MSCI COLCAP2,471.38 -1.40% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — -6.54% 2,859,051 — — — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.19% +5.95% 1,548 1,547 1,544 — YPF 6,530 -6.65% +17.36% 6,995 7,175 6,360 4,120,391 GGAL 5,010 -3.00% -43.16% 5,165 5,245 4,878 4,702,933 PAMPA 4,283 -1.89% -18.79% 4,365 4,488 4,230 1,520,629 TXAR 697.00 -5.04% -12.95% 734.00 750.00 682.00 2,389,138 ALUAR 774.00 -3.97% -21.04% 806.00 820.00 753.50 423,520 TGS 7,370 -5.75% -17.53% 7,820 7,970 7,250 309,544 CEPU 1,621 -4.08% -30.13% 1,690 1,715 1,600 1,585,395 MIRGOR 1,720 -2.27% -92.11% 1,760 1,760 1,665 24,419 COME 30.64 -5.67% -51.59% 32.48 32.90 29.85 10,684,007 LOMA NEGRA 2,880 -3.03% -15.67% 2,970 3,020 2,835 319,711 BYMA 196.25 -6.10% -38.96% 209.00 215.25 192.00 6,907,325 TELECOM ARG 3,390 -3.07% -8.67% 3,498 3,553 3,275 226,531 GLOBANT 48.89 +1.77% -18.50% 48.04 50.19 47.48 1,713,366 MERCADOLIBRE 1,505 -13.53% -34.73% 1,740 1,610 1,469 1,771,660 Largest moves today MERCADOLIBRE 1,505 -13.53% YPF 6,530 -6.65% BYMA 196.25 -6.10% TGS 7,370 -5.75% COME 30.64 -5.67% TXAR 697.00 -5.04% CEPU 1,621 -4.08% ALUAR 774.00 -3.97% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 1 of 14 names higher. Technology led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Copper Miner Lundin Posts US$1.1B Quarter Read →

03 Why it moved — oil’s slide and a nervous backdrop

First and heaviest, oil. The USO fund fell 8.07%, and Argentine oil and gas shares listed in New York fell by as much as 8.7%, with Vista Energy the weakest.

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At home YPF lost 6.7%, Pampa 5.1% and Transportadora de Gas del Sur, the gas pipeline operator, 2.2%. Confidence: high.

Second, bank and utility stocks gave back ground in sympathy. Grupo Galicia fell 1.7%, BBVA Argentina 2.1%, Banco Supervielle 1.5% and Central Puerto, a power generator, 2.0%, while Banco Macro held at −0.1%. Confidence: medium.

Third, local nerves. Country risk, the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine dollar bonds, was already near its highest since the 2025 elections, with worries over 2027 debt payments and a peso that is lagging inflation.

The usual drivers disagree with the move: the dollar index fell 0.37% and the US 10-year yield dropped 5 basis points, both normally kind to emerging markets. That is why we rank oil first, at medium-to-high confidence.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note YPF (YPFD) US$15m traded −6.7% State-controlled oil leader; the day’s biggest drag Grupo Galicia (GGAL) US$11m traded −1.7% Largest private bank by market weight Banco Macro (BMA) US$4m traded −0.1% Barely moved Pampa Energía (PAMP) US$4m traded −5.1% Power and gas producer; tied to energy prices Transener (TRAN) US$3m traded −0.7% Electricity transmission operator Central Puerto (CEPU) Turnover — −2.0% Power generator Ternium Argentina (TXAR) US$2m traded +3.2% Steel maker; best performer BYMA (exchange operator) US$2m traded +1.2% Runs the Buenos Aires exchange

Percentages in the table are Buenos Aires closes in pesos, so they differ slightly from the New York dollar figures above. The pattern is clean: oil and power fell hardest, while steel and the exchange operator itself rose. Ternium Argentina’s 3.2% gain and BYMA’s 1.2% show the market was selective, not broken.

Cross-listed shares behaved differently. MercadoLibre’s CEDEAR (a Buenos Aires certificate tracking a US share) rose 5.0% and Google’s 4.0%, but these are foreign companies and mostly follow the US tape and the dollar.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +1.23% IPC Mexico +1.71% IPSA Chile +2.52% COLCAP Colombia −0.84% S&P/BVL Peru +1.88%

Four of five regional benchmarks rose, so Argentina’s fall was a local story. Colombia, which also exports oil, was the other loser with its COLCAP index down 0.84%.

For Latin America the oil slide splits winners from losers. Importers gained: the Chilean peso strengthened as USD/CLP fell 1.58%, and the Mexican peso as USD/MXN dropped 1.12%.

Colombia’s peso weakened, with USD/COP up 0.75%. The live market board above carries all the closes.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, we have no verified Merval close or 52-week range for the index, so we do not mark index levels today; YPF’s close of US$41.61 in New York is the cleaner gauge of the energy hit.

For the peso, the line is 1,551, the 12-month high for the dollar set on 3 November. The 12-month low of 1,355, reached on 13 April, shows how far the peso has slid since spring.

Even so, the dollar is still far from the top of the central bank’s official trading band, which is why local commentary called trading orderly.

07 What to watch

Oil price: Crude fell hard on peace hopes. If it keeps sliding, YPF and Pampa face more pressure; a rebound would help Argentine shares recover.

Crude fell hard on peace hopes. If it keeps sliding, YPF and Pampa face more pressure; a rebound would help Argentine shares recover. The peso at 1,551: A close above 1,551 per dollar would set a new 12-month high for the dollar and test confidence.

A close above 1,551 per dollar would set a new 12-month high for the dollar and test confidence. Country risk and debt: Argentina’s bond spread is near its highest since the 2025 elections. Worries over 2027 debt payments and IMF repayments keep it in focus.

Argentina’s bond spread is near its highest since the 2025 elections. Worries over 2027 debt payments and IMF repayments keep it in focus. Reform and privatisation: The government delayed the Belgrano Cargas rail freight sale to 21 December and withdrew an income-tax bill, which are signals on reform momentum.

Background: Argentina Risk Gauge Jumps 3%, Stocks Fall.

Background: Argentina’s YPF Falls 6.9% as Shares Slide.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Argentine shares fall while other markets rose?

Argentina’s biggest listed companies are heavy in energy, such as YPF and Pampa, and oil prices fell sharply. Most other regional indices lean more on banks and miners, which rose.

What is the Merval?

It is the main stock index of Buenos Aires, tracking the biggest companies listed on the local exchange. We had no verified close for it on 4 November, so this report follows its biggest members instead.

What happened to the Argentine peso?

The peso strengthened slightly, with the dollar at 1,548 pesos, down 0.21%. That is still just 0.2% below the dollar’s 12-month high of 1,551.

Which Argentine shares fell most?

Vista Energy, a shale oil producer, fell 8.7% in New York, YPF 7.1% and Pampa Energía 5.4%, while Banco Macro lost only 0.5%.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

Daily series ← Previous session: November 3, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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