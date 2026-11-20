The Supreme Court has rejected the decree's end to state oversight of health plan prices, but the ruling binds only one plaintiff and leaves the sector arguing over what comes next.

The Casa Rosada lit up at night in Buenos Aires, file photo. (Photo: Nan Palmero, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Argentina

Argentina’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday 19 November 2026 that the government cannot end state oversight of private health plan fees by emergency decree. The justices struck down two articles of a December 2023 decree by President Javier Milei, which had freed prepaid health plans, known as prepagas, to set their own prices.

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The case matters beyond Argentina because prepagas are how many foreign residents and expats in the country pay for private care. It also tests how far Milei’s deregulation can go without Congress, a question that investors in the United States follow closely.

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Key Facts Who. Argentina’s Supreme Court, the country’s highest court, and Swiss Medical, a major private health insurer.

What. Struck down two articles of President Milei’s emergency decree that removed state oversight of health plan fees.

Where. Argentina, on appeal from the federal appeals court of La Plata.

When. Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

The Supreme Court has rejected the decree’s end to state oversight of health plan prices, but the ruling binds only one plaintiff and leaves the sector arguing over what comes next.

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The case is called Bobbio, María del Carmen against Swiss Medical, and a plan subscriber brought it against the private insurer. The justices Horacio Rosatti, Ricardo Lorenzetti and Carlos Rosenkrantz unanimously declared articles 267 and 269 of Decree of Necessity and Urgency 70/2023 unconstitutional, according to La Nación, a Buenos Aires daily.

That decree is an emergency instrument that bypasses Congress, and it reformed Law 26.682 of 2011, which regulates prepaid medicine. According to La Nación, the Court found no justification for the executive to amend that law by emergency decree instead of sending a bill to Congress.

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Before the decree, a rule called the Health Cost Index, approved in 2022, capped increases for about a year and a half, according to La Nación. After the decree ended that brake, fees rose about 150% on average in four months of 2024, according to the same article.

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Before the decree, Article 17 of Law 26.682 had the Superintendencia de Servicios de Salud, the state health-services regulator, supervise and authorise fee increases, according to La Nación. After the ruling the Superintendencia must resume reviewing and authorising increases, according to La Nación and elDiarioAR, an Argentine news site.

The constitutional lawyer Andrés Gil Domínguez told La Nación that the ruling binds directly only the plaintiff. It also does not oblige the government to set up a price-regulation mechanism.

Even so, the ruling sets a precedent that could encourage other subscribers to sue. Judicial sources told La Nación that there are hundreds of similar cases before the Court.

The Unión Argentina de Salud (UAS), a group of health-service companies that includes prepagas, said in a communiqué that it feels “enorme preocupación” (great concern) and calls for dialogue. Its president, Hugo Magonza, criticised how the authority set across-the-board increases without “sufficiently considering the differences among companies and their plans”, according to La Nación.

Unnamed company executives told La Nación that financial balance is impossible under artificial price limits. They argue that fees lagged 18% behind inflation from January 2012 to October 2026.

The strongest counter-voice is Hernán Reyes, a former Buenos Aires city legislator who promoted complaints against the increases. He welcomed the ruling, saying: “Venimos denunciando abusos desde el día uno” (we have been denouncing abuses since day one).

The consultant Patricio Pasman told La Nación that the effect on past increases is unclear, because the ruling covers one case. Going forward, he said, the Health Cost Index could be reinstated.

Swiss Medical is a major Argentine insurer, and the dispute shows how fast prices can move when a state steps back from a regulated market. The executives’ 18% figure and the 150% jump after the decree are the two numbers each side will use to argue its case.

For United States readers, the ruling is a marker of how durable Milei’s deregulation is when it rests on emergency decrees rather than laws passed by Congress. The executives’ claims come from plan companies themselves, so they should be read as one side of a pricing argument, not as audited figures.

The coverage carries no government statement on next steps. La Nación says the next dated step is a new decision from Sala 2, a chamber of the La Plata federal appeals court, which is expected to clarify the scope.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the ruling cap what health plans can charge?

No. It does not oblige the government to set a price mechanism, and it binds directly only the plaintiff.

Will my plan’s fees change because of the ruling?

Not directly. The effect on past increases is unclear, and the La Plata appeals court is expected to clarify the scope.

Who now checks the fee increases?

The Superintendencia de Servicios de Salud, the state health regulator, must again review and authorise fee increases, according to La Nación.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error