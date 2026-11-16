South Africa: Mining Safety

Harmony Gold, a South African gold miner, says a worker died after an injury at its Mponeng mine on Saturday 14 November 2026. The employee was a locomotive operator working underground in the mine’s Carbon Leader Reef development section.

Harmony reported the death on Monday 16 November. It is the fourth death at Mponeng in 2026, after two in May and one in September.

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Key Facts Incident. A locomotive operator at Harmony’s Mponeng gold mine was injured on 14 November 2026 and died.

Place. Carbon Leader Reef (gold-bearing rock) development section, Mponeng mine, West Rand, Gauteng province.

This year. Four deaths at Mponeng in 2026, in three incidents: May, 14 September and 14 November.

Response. A formal investigation is under way, and the mines regulator has been told.

Not released. The worker’s name and the cause of the injury were not given.

The death adds to four lost lives at one mine this year, and its cause is for the investigation to establish.

What Harmony Said

Harmony says the operator was hurt while tramming, which means moving material underground by rail. It says a formal investigation is under way to establish what happened.

The company has told the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, South Africa’s mining regulator, and other stakeholders. It expressed its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the employee and says it is supporting those affected.

The Mponeng gold mine in the West Rand of Gauteng, South Africa, photographed in October 2017 (file photo). Photo: JMK / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The Big Picture: A Fourth Death at One Mine in 2026

Harmony reported two deaths in a shaft engineering-related incident at Mponeng in May 2026. On 14 September, an employee died after a seismic event, a mining-related tremor, and work in the affected area was suspended while Harmony investigated.

With the 14 November death, that makes four lives lost at Mponeng this year in three separate incidents. Harmony says safety is its foremost priority and that it is strengthening critical controls, improving training and applying lessons from incidents.

Harmony’s operating update of 9 November reported that two other Harmony mines, Masimong and Kusasalethu, reached 5 million and 3 million loss-of-life-free shifts. It also said recovered grades at Mponeng rose about 10% year on year to 11.55 grams per tonne (the gold content of the ore) in the quarter to 30 September.

What It Means for Investors

Harmony files its annual report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 20-F, which it filed on 30 October 2026. On 22 September it priced US$500 million of convertible bonds, which can convert into shares, sold outside the United States.

Harmony’s 9 November update said its gold operations are on track to meet full-year production, cost and grade guidance. The latest announcement does not change that guidance.

The company has not said whether any production has stopped at Mponeng after this death. The announcement also does not say whether the regulator has issued a stoppage notice.

What Is Not Known

Harmony has not named the employee or said how the injury happened. It has not said whether work in the development section has stopped.

The results of the regulator’s and the company’s investigations are not yet public. Until they are, the cause of the injury stays unknown.

More on the company is in our Harmony Gold company profile. Our South Africa news page has wider coverage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Mponeng?

A locomotive operator was injured on Saturday 14 November 2026 and died. Harmony says a formal investigation is under way.

Where is the Mponeng mine?

It is in the West Rand of Gauteng province, South Africa, near Carletonville. Harmony owns and runs it.

How many people have died at Mponeng this year?

Four, according to Harmony’s announcements. Two died in May, one on 14 September and one on 14 November.

Who has been told about the death?

Harmony is running a formal investigation. The mining regulator, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, has been notified.

Sources: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, announcements of 16 November 2026 (loss-of-life incident at Mponeng), 15 September 2026 and May 2026; Harmony operational update for the three months to 30 September 2026, 9 November 2026; Harmony Form 20-F filing announcement, 30 October 2026 (Harmony announcements).

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