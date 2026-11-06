Mandela’s Party Loses Buffalo City Majority

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SOUTH AFRICA · LOCAL ELECTIONS

Key Facts Where Buffalo City, the metropolitan area around East London in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province.

Result ANC 41.94 percent, UDM 18.39 percent, DA 16.85 percent, with all 380 voting districts counted.

Change The ANC won 59.43 percent here in 2021, when the UDM won 0.96 percent.

Status Counts stay provisional until official results, expected Sunday 8 November 2026.

Next step No party has the majority needed to govern alone, so coalition talks come next.

The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s governing party, has lost its Buffalo City majority, in a large metropolitan area of the Eastern Cape province. Its vote share fell to 41.94 percent from 59.43 percent in 2021, the Electoral Commission’s results dashboard showed on Friday evening, 6 November 2026.

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The United Democratic Movement (UDM), a small opposition party led by Bantu Holomisa, rose from 0.96 percent to 18.39 percent and now ranks second. For US readers, the result shows ANC support slipping in a traditional stronghold, which raises the odds of unstable coalition deals in South Africa’s cities.

What the Electoral Commission Counted

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the body that runs elections, showed all 380 voting districts in Buffalo City counted by Friday evening. The ANC won 208,535 votes, the UDM 91,461 and the Democratic Alliance (DA), the main centre-right opposition party, 83,805.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a left-wing party, took 6.77 percent, and the South African Communist Party (SACP) took 4.45 percent. The dashboard had filled 49 of the 100 council seats, all of them ward seats, with the rest due from party lists.

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How the ANC Lost Its Buffalo City Majority

In 2021 the ANC won 214,118 votes here, or 59.43 percent, and held 61 of the 100 council seats. The IEC’s records show it also won at least 70 percent in 2000, 2006 and 2011.

The ANC still won 38 of 49 ward seats declared, and ward 15 is tied between the DA and EFF at 1,714 votes each. Ward seats go to whoever leads a small district, so overall vote share is what dropped.

Why the UDM Surged

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said voters were “fed up with the ANC” and that the party picked ward candidates its communities endorsed. Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, the party’s deputy president, was its candidate for mayor.

Dumisani Mthethwa, a political analyst at Walter Sisulu University, blamed poor service delivery for the ANC’s fall. He said the result is a warning for the 2029 national and provincial elections.

What Else the Count Shows Across the Eastern Cape

Across the province, the IEC dashboard showed the ANC still ahead with 46.03 percent of counted votes, and the DA second with 18.28 percent. Nine of the 27 councils with finished counts were hung, meaning no party won more than half the seats.

The DA led Nelson Mandela Bay, another big metro, with 44.54 percent against the ANC’s 25.32 percent, with only some seats filled. Nationally, with 94 percent of voting districts counted, the ANC stood at 31.22 percent and the DA at 24.43 percent.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The ANC has led South Africa since 1994 and is headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The UDM is its partner in the national unity government, so the gains came at the expense of an ally.

A metro is a big city council that runs services such as water, power and roads. A hung council is one where no party holds a majority, so parties must bargain over the mayor and the budget.

What It Means for You

Buffalo City is home to the Mercedes-Benz South Africa car plant, so who runs the city affects roads, power and permits for a major carmaker. Investors who hold South African stocks or bonds through US funds should expect more coalition bargaining in many cities.

Our report on South Africa’s split councils shows the same pattern nationwide. Our earlier look at the Johannesburg and Tshwane counts and our guide to how coalitions work give the wider picture.

What Is Not Known

How many council seats each party holds after the party-list seats are filled is not yet known. The IEC can answer when it declares official results, which are expected on Sunday 8 November 2026.

Who will govern Buffalo City is not known. The UDM’s mayoral candidate, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, said the party will only explore pacts with fellow opposition parties, and talks start after the official declaration.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did the ANC lose the Eastern Cape?

The ANC lost its Buffalo City majority but still led the province’s counted votes with 46.03 percent. Provincial elections are not due until 2029.

What is the UDM?

The United Democratic Movement is a small opposition party led by Bantu Holomisa. It also serves in South Africa’s national unity government alongside the ANC.

Are these results final?

These figures come from the Electoral Commission’s dashboard on 6 November 2026. Official results are expected on Sunday 8 November, so numbers may change.

Who will run Buffalo City?

That is not decided because no party holds a majority. Parties must negotiate a coalition, and the UDM says it will not join the ANC.

Sources: Electoral Commission of South Africa, local election results dashboard, Buffalo City, Eastern Cape and national figures, 6 November 2026; Electoral Commission of South Africa, 2021 local election results, Buffalo City, 2021 data.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief