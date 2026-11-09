Algeria’s LNG Exports Jump 51% in October

Arzew, the Mediterranean port town on Algeria’s west coast where the country processes and ships natural gas. File photo, 2011. (Photo: Maya-Anaïs Yataghène, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ALGERIA · ENERGY

Algeria shipped 1.03 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG, gas chilled into a liquid so tankers can carry it) in October 2026, up 51% from 680,000 tonnes in September, according to the Energy Research Unit, a Washington-based energy research group. The rebound comes as Europe heads into winter, where Algerian cargoes compete with LNG from the United States and other suppliers.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Monthly jump October LNG exports reached 1.03 million tonnes, up 51% from September’s 680,000 tonnes.

Still behind January to October exports total 7.06 million tonnes, 12% below the same months of 2025.

Top buyers France took 296,000 tonnes in October, Spain 262,000 and Turkey 261,000.

Germany Germany received 74,000 tonnes, its second Algerian LNG cargo.

What the October Numbers Show

Shipments climbed back above one million tonnes after a weak third quarter. Between July and September Algeria exported only 1.57 million tonnes in total, the same research group found.

Over the first ten months of 2026, exports reached 7.06 million tonnes, against about 8 million tonnes in January to October 2025. That is a fall of 12%, so October narrowed the gap without closing it.

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Our Algeria explainer covers the politics and economy behind these numbers. For the wider picture, see the latest Algeria news.

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Who Bought the Gas

France took the most in October, at 296,000 tonnes, up 84% from 161,000 tonnes a year earlier. Spain received 262,000 tonnes and Turkey 261,000 tonnes, and Turkey stayed the largest buyer over the third quarter with 700,000 tonnes.

Germany took 74,000 tonnes, the second Algerian LNG cargo it has received. Sonatrach, Algeria’s state energy company, said it delivered its first cargo to Germany on 2 July 2026, at the Wilhelmshaven floating terminal.

Why It Matters to US Readers

Europe is the market where Algerian LNG competes with cargoes from the United States, Qatar and other exporters. More Algerian volume adds supply as the heating season begins.

Investors and energy buyers can watch whether monthly shipments stay near one million tonnes, because that would show how much gas Algeria can spare for export. One strong month does not yet make a trend, and the year-to-date total is still down.

Related reading: how Europe leans on Algerian gas. Our report on Algeria’s gas pact with Bangladesh shows where else Algiers is selling.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen official October figures from Sonatrach or the energy ministry, so the totals above rest on the Energy Research Unit’s data. Reported reasons for the 2026 decline, including maintenance work and higher domestic gas use for electricity, could not be confirmed independently.

It is also unclear whether November cargoes will stay near the October level. We have seen no published loading schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is LNG?

Liquefied natural gas is gas cooled until it becomes a liquid, which lets tankers carry it across oceans. Algeria also sends gas by pipeline, which this figure does not include.

How Much LNG Did Algeria Export in October 2026?

The Energy Research Unit put it at 1.03 million tonnes, up 51% from September. Exports for January to October totalled 7.06 million tonnes, 12% below the same period of 2025.

Which Countries Bought the Most Algerian LNG in October?

France led with 296,000 tonnes, ahead of Spain with 262,000 tonnes and Turkey with 261,000 tonnes. Germany received 74,000 tonnes.

Sources: Energy Research Unit, Washington, monthly LNG export report of 6 November 2026 and quarterly report of 18 October 2026 (published by Attaqa); Sonatrach, announcement of its first LNG delivery to Germany, July 2026 (sonatrach.com). Read 9 November 2026.

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