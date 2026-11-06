Why Gen Z and Millennials Turn to Crypto

(Sponsored) This article, supplied by an advertiser, explains why younger investors are turning to crypto.

File photo: a Bitcoin coin on moss. (Photo: Edwin.images, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts —Shift. Many young adults say the old route to wealth no longer fits today’s economy. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Read Without Subscription story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Housing. It says 26% of Millennials and 29% of Gen Z have given up on owning a home. —Survey. It cites a survey: 48% of Gen Z and 47% of Millennials find crypto attractive. —Supply. It notes that Bitcoin’s supply is capped at 21 million coins. —The advertiser’s link. The article points readers to Binance, which supplied it.

If you’re in your twenties or thirties, you’ve probably come to the realization that the money advice you’ve likely grown up hearing doesn’t quite align with the economy you’re living in. Get good grades, get a steady job, put some money aside each month, buy a house, and by the time you retire, your savings will take care of you.

This used to be the playbook for previous generations, but with high inflation rates, rising property prices, and higher living costs, the same recipe doesn’t work anymore. This shift isn’t only reflected in how Gen Z, and even Millennials, spend and save money, but also in how they view investments.

Gen Z has embraced a new mindset, too; that of starting to invest earlier than previous generations. They aren’t limiting their horizon to just a few traditional investment vehicles, but rather opening up to new, modern asset classes, like crypto.

And millennials are following the same path, learning how to buy Bitcoin and altcoins and integrating crypto into their portfolios, often as an extra way to prevent their savings from devaluation.

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Why traditional routes are losing ground

Owning property used to be the main way families built wealth for decades as every mortgage payment would turn into something they owned. Today, however, house prices have climbed so much that the average individual with a regular paycheck needs years of sacrifice to save for a down payment.

It’s no surprise that such conditions have pushed 26% of Millennials and 29% of Gen Z to give up on the idea of owning a home, at least for the foreseeable future. Inflation plays a key part, too, because the buying power of money has gradually shrunk over the past years and keeping money in the banks is no longer as safe a choice as it used to be.

On top of that, employer-funded defined-benefit pensions are increasingly rare, and employees have to turn to investment plans like IRAs and 401ks to secure their retirement. All of this leaves many people with little money for traditional investments like stocks or property and pushes them toward options that let them start small, like crypto.

Why crypto clicks with younger investors

Being born in the era of the internet, younger investors feel at home with everything digital. You can open an account from your phone on various online crypto exchanges in minutes and invest spare money in coins coming from all corners of the crypto world, from blue-chips like Bitcoin to altcoins like XRP.

There’s also a deeper sense of control and transparency since blockchain enables investors to know what they own and where it is. There’ll never be more than 21MN Bitcoin and unlike fiat currencies, which are printed continuously, government policies can’t inflate or manipulate its supply, which fuels optimism that it may act as an inflation hedge.

Investors don’t go all in on Bitcoin, however. They spread their capital across different assets to balance out fluctuations and the volatile nature of crypto.

According to the U.S. 2026 Wealth Survey, almost half of young adults (48% of Gen Z and 47% of Millennials) now find newer options like crypto more attractive than the classic ways of investing.

Wrapping it up

Gen Z and Millennials aren’t turning their backs on traditional finance; they’re opening their portfolios to newer investment options, and crypto naturally suits their lifestyle and goals. If you’re thinking about exploring crypto, start with a modest amount of spare money, learn the basics, stay informed about the forces that move prices, and build patience.

There are plenty of ways to get there.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Gen Z and Millennials interested in crypto?

The article points to high housing costs, inflation, fewer employer pensions and a comfort with digital tools.

What does the article say about Bitcoin and inflation?

It says Bitcoin’s supply is capped at 21 million coins, which fuels optimism that it may act as an inflation hedge.

How should a beginner approach crypto?

The article advises starting with a modest amount of spare money, learning the basics, staying informed and building patience.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.