Brazil Marks Republic Day on Sunday 15 Nov

File photo. Seats in the plenary of Brazil's Federal Senate, Brasília, 2024. Photo: Boaventuravinicius, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · HOLIDAYS

Brazil celebrates Republic Day on Sunday 15 November 2026, a national holiday that falls on a weekend and so costs almost nobody a working day. The date marks the day in 1889 when the army overthrew the monarchy, and the next day off is Black Consciousness Day on Friday 20 November.

For a US reader or visitor, the practical effect is small: banks, federal offices and the B3 stock exchange in São Paulo keep their normal Monday to Friday rhythm. The one thing to plan around is the long weekend that follows five days later.

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Key Facts The holiday Republic Day is a national holiday on Sunday 15 November 2026, the 137th anniversary of 1889.

Working week Monday 16 November is a normal working day, with no substitute day off.

Stock exchange B3, Brazil’s stock exchange in São Paulo, has no closure on 15 November and is shut on Friday 20 November.

Next holiday Black Consciousness Day, Friday 20 November, opens a long weekend to Sunday 22 November.

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What Republic Day Marks

On 15 November 1889, Marshal Deodoro da Fonseca, an army officer, led troops in Rio de Janeiro against the imperial government. The empire of Emperor Pedro II fell that day, and Brazil became a republic.

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The imperial family left for exile in Europe within days. The change came from the military rather than from a popular vote, so it was not a popular uprising.

Brazil calls the date Proclamação da República, the Proclamation of the Republic. A federal law of 6 April 1949 lists 15 November among the national holidays, and a 2002 amendment kept it there.

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Sugarloaf Mountain above Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro, the imperial capital where the republic was proclaimed in 1889. Photo: Wilfredor, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Changes on a Sunday

The federal government’s 2026 holiday calendar, set by a December 2025 order of the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, includes only one national holiday that falls on a weekend. It is this one.

The federal list names no replacement day and no optional day off on Monday 16 November, so offices, schools and shops run as usual. Banks are closed on Sundays anyway, and the B3 exchange trades only on weekdays.

The exchange’s 2026 calendar lists no closure on 15 November, and its closed days in November are Monday 2 and Friday 20. We found no official rule on how museums, malls or attractions open on 15 November.

Check the venue before you go.

The Second Holiday: Friday 20 November

The holiday that does change plans comes five days later. Black Consciousness Day, or Dia Nacional de Zumbi e da Consciência Negra (the National Day of Zumbi and Black Consciousness), is a national holiday on Friday 20 November 2026.

It turns the weekend of 20 to 22 November into a three-day break, and the B3 exchange holds no trading session on the Friday. Our guide to the 20 November long weekend explains what closes and what stays open.

What It Means for US Readers

If you are in Brazil on 15 November, expect an ordinary Sunday, with no extra closures of banks or federal offices. Plan any business meetings for Monday 16 November as normal.

Travellers who want to use the long weekend of 20 to 22 November should check flights and hotels early. Our city pages for Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo have local planning tips.

Investors who follow Brazilian shares should note that 20 November is a no-trading day in São Paulo, while the 15th does not touch the market calendar. Trading on Monday 16 November is unaffected.

For more on the country, see our Brazil coverage and our earlier piece on the proclamation’s 130th anniversary.

What Is Not Known

We found no official national parade or ceremony listed for 15 November 2026 by the federal government. Any state or city rules for the day are not confirmed here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is 15 November a public holiday in Brazil in 2026?

Yes. Republic Day is a national holiday and falls on Sunday 15 November 2026.

Is Monday 16 November a day off?

No. The federal calendar names no replacement day and no optional day off on the 16th.

Is the Brazilian stock exchange open around 15 November?

The B3 exchange in São Paulo trades on weekdays only, and its calendar lists no closure on 15 November. It has no trading session on Friday 20 November.

What is the next national holiday after Republic Day?

Black Consciousness Day, Friday 20 November 2026. It creates a long weekend from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November.

Sources: Brazilian federal government, Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, ministerial order no. 11,460 of December 2025 (2026 national holidays and optional days); Brazilian federal law 662 of 6 April 1949 and law 10,607 of 2002 (national holidays); B3 exchange 2026 trading calendar and holiday circular, https://www.b3.com.br/.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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